NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Fourth of July is less than a week away.

That means plenty of people will be celebrating with fireworks. But they can be dangerous if you aren’t careful.

Two years ago, 7-year-old Joseph Livingston and his family were at a barbecue watching fireworks. They thought they were at a safe distance of 50 to 60 feet away. But Joseph was hit with a firework and suffered second and third degree burns on his backside.

“The firework went up his short leg and was in between his underwear and shorts,” said his mother, Marianne Livingston. “Got caught on fire.”

Nearly 13,000 people ended up in the ER last year because of fireworks injuries and eight people died. Dr. Therese Canares at Johns Hopkins Hospital says burns are the most common.

“Sometimes with flying projectiles, the eyes are vulnerable to injury,” said Canares. “In extreme circumstances, I have seen children who have been holding explosives and end up with amputations.”

The Consumer Product Safety Commission hopes firework safety demonstrations can prevent more injuries. Even just a sparkler can reach 2,000 degrees, as hot as a blowtorch.

“Take precautions,” said Patty Davis, spokesperson of the Consumer Product Safety Commission. “Make sure you have a bucket of water there. Make sure that you are watching those fireworks at all times. Don’t relight a dud and don’t stand over a firework. It could go off in your face.”

Joseph spent four days in the hospital and needed months of follow up. He is still receiving treatment.

“He still gets very startled at loud noises,” said Marianne. “Thunder still scares him, but he’s come a long way.”

“Be more careful than you think you have to be,” said Joseph’s father, Jeremy Livingston.

His parents hope sharing his story will keep others safe.