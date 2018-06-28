NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say a man was attacked, knocked out and robbed in the Bronx by two different groups of suspects.

It was caught on surveillance video in University Heights on June 18.

The 37-year-old victim was walking at the intersection of Aqueduct Avenue and Buchanan Place when police said he was approached by two men.

Police said one of the men then punched the victim in the head, knocking him unconscious in the middle of the intersection.

When the two left, police said several other people came by and started going through the man’s pockets, stealing his cell phone and other items.

Police said the man who threw the punch then returned and took cell phone photos of the victim lying in the street before both groups of people left the scene.

The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition with a fractured skull.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.