Previewing MLS Cup Final

In this episode of #SoccerInTheCity, Glenn Crooks, John Rojas and Roberto Abramowitz break down the MLS Conference Finals and set-up MLS Cup as the Seattle Sounders and Toronto FC meet again. Also, they take a look at the list of players New York City FC has dropped and are surprised by some of the players who were let go. With the World Cup Draw being the item of the day on Friday morning, John and Robert break down the groups and make their early predictions on who advances to the knockout round, with one very prominent team not exactly getting a vote of confidence. And just before they signed off, they did the #SoccerInTheCity version of “One More Thing” as a rumor started on the south end of the continent that involves NYCFC gets the guys going on the pros and cons if it actually comes to be.