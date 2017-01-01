CBS2_header-logo
CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2015-2016 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
wcbs_880
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010wins
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
wfan
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
wlny_1055
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]

Black Bear Forest Fresh Deli Meat’s Ultimate Football Party

Black Bear Forest Fresh Deli Meats Ultimate Football Party

Enter for a chance to win a Black Bear Forest Fresh Party Prize Platter for your Big Game Party. The platter will be delivered to your house or apartment just in time for the Big Game.

*** This promotion is sponsored by WFAN. Wakefern Food Corp. (owner of the SHOPRITE® brand) is not a sponsor of this promotion and is not otherwise involved in the administration of the promotion, winner selection or award of the prize.***

Prize Selection: One winner will be selected on Monday 1/30 at 12pm.

Prize: Black Bear Forest Fresh Deli Meats & Cheese Platter: $300 Value
Winner will be selected on Monday, January 30th at 12pm
18 or older to win. | Must live in NY, NJ, CT, or PA
Prize will be delivered on the morning of February 5th , 2017

More From CBS New York

50 YEARS OF NEWS
One And Done
Get Our Morning Briefs

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia