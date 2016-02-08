CBS2_header-logo
Storm Watch: Complete CoverageForecast | Traffic & Transit | Share Pictures | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Tri-State Guide To Planes, Trains & Automobiles

February 8, 2016 12:00 PM
Filed Under: Amtrak, Delays, JFK Airport, LaGuardia Aiport, Long Island Rail Road, Newark Liberty International Airport, NJ Transit, Subways, Travel Time

Whether you’re taking a train, plane or automobile to travel for the holidays, we’re here to help you navigate with this comprehensive list of resources.

More: Tri-State Traffic & Transit Conditions 

PLANES:

→ Flight Tracker
FAA Flight Delay Information
→ TSA Travel Tips
→ CBS News Interactive: U.S. Airport Tracker

LaGuardia Airport (LGA)

→ Delays
→ Departures
→ Arrivals
→ Airlines That Serve LaGuardia
→ Current Flight Traffic Map

John F. Kennedy Airport (JFK)

→ Delays
→ Departures
Arrivals
→ Airlines That Serve JFK
→ Current Flight Traffic Map
→ JFK AirTrain

Newark Airport (EWR)

→ Delays
→ Departures
→ Arrivals
→ Airlines That Serve Newark
→ Current Flight Traffic Map
→ Newark AirTrain

Other Airports

→ MacArthur Airport
→ Teterboro Airport
→ Westchester County Airport

TRAINS:

→ Amtrak
→ Long Island Rail Road
→ Metro-North Rail Road
→ MTA Subways and Buses | Subway Service Advisories
→ PATH
→ NJ TRANSIT

AUTOMOBILES/BUSES:

→ Connecticut DOT
→ New York City DOT
→ New York State DOT
→ New Jersey DOT
→ MTA Buses
NICE Bus On Long Island
→ AAA
→ Greyhound

  1. pm says:
    September 2, 2011 at 5:22 pm

    This commuter app in the Itunes store worked well.. It wakes you up if you fall asleep on the train

    App Store – Transit Nap http://bit.ly/nc8HRj

  2. JFK says:
    August 26, 2011 at 4:44 pm

    For preparation in this unprecedented disaster of Rockaway see: http://www.lockergnome.com/jfk/2011/08/26/preparing-for-and-surviving-natural-disasters/

  3. Sergio says:
    February 1, 2011 at 3:44 pm

    Alternate Side parking suspension only applies to signs that have the P with a slash across it. If the sign says No Parking Anytime, No Parking 7AM to 7PM Weekdays, etc. those are still in effect.

    1. Sergio says:
      February 1, 2011 at 3:47 pm

      A better way to know … generally, the no parking signs that are white with red lettering are suspended, but the red signs with the white lettering are always in effect!

    2. Luis says:
      February 1, 2011 at 11:44 pm

      What if NYC declared a state of emergency? (because of the snow storm obviously) I parked behind my building and found a 95. dollar ticket on the windshield for parking in a spot where the signs parking between 7AM – 7PM Weekdays, but the ticket stated that I parked in an unauthorized zone. I parked on the same spot 2 weeks ago and got a 65 ticket for letting the meter expire 5 minutes past. Not to mention that when I got the 95. dollar ticket, I paid the meter and it didnt expire despite the snow storm.. so the question is what the hell are these metere maids doing? Ill go ahead take a picture of the sign, show the declaration of emergency, and fight it.

  4. Lauren says:
    February 1, 2011 at 1:19 pm

    Add the PATH to the train list, there are tons of New Jersey commuters that use the PATH to come into NYC for work and need to know delays and cancellations.

  5. Angelica says:
    January 31, 2011 at 7:43 pm

    Was the northbound side of the TRIBORO closed into the bronx closed today around 5 pm???????

  6. sumpa says:
    January 11, 2011 at 4:59 pm

    thanks to you!! knowing snow and going to places ice in danger. now helpful, staying home safety to be when storm. snow much new york, warmer when country my born, and now colder.

    all people please safety everyone! i am sumpa orlions.

  7. liliana says:
    August 9, 2010 at 3:39 pm

    Fantastic!!! it was long overdue. It’s about time we had a good guide like this. THANK YOU !!!!!!!!!

