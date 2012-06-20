The 6 Best Beer Gardens In New York City

Bohemian Hall and Beer Garden
2919 24th Ave
Astoria, NY 11102
(718) 274-4925
bohemianhall.com
This is New York’s beer garden. This Astoria staple has been serving up beer and good times to New Yorker’s for 100 years. Spacious, lively, and cheap; draft pitchers will keep you occupied for a while, all for about $15. Great beer selection and authentic Czech menu are at your disposal, as is music and a regular poker night. You can even book your wedding there.
Loreley
7 Rivington St
New York, NY 10002
(212) 253-7077
loreleynyc.com
Traditional beer garden meets chic Lower East Side bar. Loreley is authentically German in its extensive beer selection and food menu -even the furniture is German born – but that’s where the theme ends. If you’re looking for a low-key place to sit back and sip giant mugs of beer without feeling like you’re riding in ‘It’s a Small World’ boat, Loreley is pretty safe. There’s lots of seating, but don’t let that fool you – Loreley gets packed year round.
Der Schwarze Kölner
710 Fulton St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
(347) 841-4495
This Brooklyn beer garden keeps things low key with minimal decor but quality food and beer. The most expensive beer you’ll find here will only set you back $12, the cheapest is only around $3. Food will cost you somewhere in between. Not having to elbow your way to the bar: priceless.
Radegast Hall & Biergarten
113 N 3rd St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
(718) 963-3973
radegasthall.com
One minute you’re in Williamsburg, the next you’re in Munich. Radegast goes all out, the moment you see the building you know exactly what you’re getting into. A seemingly endless beer list, vaulted ceilings, dark furniture, and authentic German fare make for the true beer garden experience. Be forewarned: the mustard is addictive, you may find yourself ordering pretzels and wursts solely as a vessel to deliver it to your mouth.
Biergarten at The Standard
848 Washington St
New York, NY 10014
(212) 645-4646
standardhotels.com
Yeah, there’s beer, but more importantly there are pretzels as big as your head! If you’re looking for a beer garden that’s more of a see and be seen kind of drinking experience, this would be the garden for you. Located in the meat packing district, the crowd is young and hip. The beers are purchased via ticket system and tickets cost $8 a pop giving it a carnival kind of feel.
Studio Square S2
35-55 36th St (at 36th Ave)
Long Island City, NY 11106
(718) 383.1001
studiosquarenyc.com
Minimally designed with a concrete-and-wood interior and spacious bench seating outdoors, high, vine-covered walls isolate this three-year-old beer garden from its warehouse surroundings. Domestics and imports on tap (along with sangria!) are served up from a high-tech, subterranean delivery system, while sausages and burgers are available at the Garden Grill window. The space can get congested and frat-tastic at times, particularly when the huge custom video wall is showing the big game. In general, at 30,000-square-feet, there is room enough for everyone.
One Comment
I love beer gardens and these are some great ones. Thanks for this article Kimberly! There is also an outdoor German Beer event in Brooklyn coming up on June 25/26 with 12 bars, 12 German beers, $30: http://www.beermenus.com/deals/65-brooklyn-german-beer-pub-crawl