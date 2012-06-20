The 6 Best Beer Gardens In New York City

New York may be an urban paradise, but that doesn’t mean we are without spacious gardens of beer to kick back in Bavarian style. What’s better than cold beer on a hot day? Put your feet up at one of these beer gardens to celebrate the onset of summer. By Kimberly Rae Miller.

Bohemian Hall and Beer Garden 2919 24th Ave

Astoria, NY 11102

(718) 274-4925

bohemianhall.com This is New York’s beer garden. This Astoria staple has been serving up beer and good times to New Yorker’s for 100 years. Spacious, lively, and cheap; draft pitchers will keep you occupied for a while, all for about $15. Great beer selection and authentic Czech menu are at your disposal, as is music and a regular poker night. You can even book your wedding there.

Loreley 7 Rivington St

New York, NY 10002

(212) 253-7077

loreleynyc.com Traditional beer garden meets chic Lower East Side bar. Loreley is authentically German in its extensive beer selection and food menu -even the furniture is German born – but that’s where the theme ends. If you’re looking for a low-key place to sit back and sip giant mugs of beer without feeling like you’re riding in ‘It’s a Small World’ boat, Loreley is pretty safe. There’s lots of seating, but don’t let that fool you – Loreley gets packed year round.

Der Schwarze Kölner 710 Fulton St

Brooklyn, NY 11217

(347) 841-4495 This Brooklyn beer garden keeps things low key with minimal decor but quality food and beer. The most expensive beer you’ll find here will only set you back $12, the cheapest is only around $3. Food will cost you somewhere in between. Not having to elbow your way to the bar: priceless.

Radegast Hall & Biergarten 113 N 3rd St

Brooklyn, NY 11211

(718) 963-3973

radegasthall.com One minute you’re in Williamsburg, the next you’re in Munich. Radegast goes all out, the moment you see the building you know exactly what you’re getting into. A seemingly endless beer list, vaulted ceilings, dark furniture, and authentic German fare make for the true beer garden experience. Be forewarned: the mustard is addictive, you may find yourself ordering pretzels and wursts solely as a vessel to deliver it to your mouth.

Biergarten at The Standard 848 Washington St

New York, NY 10014

(212) 645-4646

standardhotels.com Yeah, there’s beer, but more importantly there are pretzels as big as your head! If you’re looking for a beer garden that’s more of a see and be seen kind of drinking experience, this would be the garden for you. Located in the meat packing district, the crowd is young and hip. The beers are purchased via ticket system and tickets cost $8 a pop giving it a carnival kind of feel.