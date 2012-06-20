The 6 Best Beer Gardens In New York City

New York may be an urban paradise, but that doesn’t mean we are without spacious gardens of beer to kick back in Bavarian style.  What’s better than cold beer on a hot day? Put your feet up at one of these beer gardens to celebrate the onset of summer.  By Kimberly Rae Miller.
astoriabeergarden The 6 Best Beer Gardens In New York City

credit: Bohemian Hall and Beer Garden

Bohemian Hall and Beer Garden

2919 24th Ave
Astoria, NY 11102
(718) 274-4925
bohemianhall.com

This is New York’s beer garden.  This Astoria staple has been serving up beer and good times to New Yorker’s for 100 years.   Spacious, lively, and cheap; draft pitchers will keep you occupied for a while, all for about $15.  Great beer selection and authentic Czech menu are at your disposal, as is music and a regular poker night.  You can even book your wedding there.

loreleyles The 6 Best Beer Gardens In New York City

credit: Loreley

Loreley

7 Rivington St
New York, NY 10002
(212) 253-7077
loreleynyc.com 

Traditional beer garden meets chic Lower East Side bar.  Loreley is authentically German in its extensive beer selection and food menu -even the furniture is German born – but that’s where the theme ends.  If you’re looking for a low-key place to sit back and sip giant mugs of beer without feeling like you’re riding in ‘It’s a Small World’ boat, Loreley is pretty safe.  There’s lots of seating, but don’t let that fool you – Loreley gets packed year round.

dershwarzekolner The 6 Best Beer Gardens In New York City

credit: Der Schwarze Kölner

Der Schwarze Kölner

710 Fulton St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
(347) 841-4495

This Brooklyn beer garden keeps things low key with minimal decor but quality food and beer.  The most expensive beer you’ll find here will only set you back $12, the cheapest is only around $3.  Food will cost you somewhere in between.   Not having to elbow your way to the bar: priceless.

radegastwilliamsburg The 6 Best Beer Gardens In New York City

credit: Radegast Hall & Biergarten,

Radegast Hall & Biergarten

113 N 3rd St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
(718) 963-3973
radegasthall.com

One minute you’re in Williamsburg, the next you’re in Munich.  Radegast goes all out, the moment you see the building you know exactly what you’re getting into. A seemingly endless beer list, vaulted ceilings, dark furniture, and authentic German fare make for the true beer garden experience. Be forewarned: the mustard is addictive, you may find yourself ordering pretzels and wursts solely as a vessel to deliver it to your mouth.

Biergarten at The Standard

standardmpd The 6 Best Beer Gardens In New York City

(credit: The Standard)

848 Washington St
New York, NY 10014
(212) 645-4646
standardhotels.com

Yeah, there’s beer, but more importantly there are pretzels as big as your head! If you’re looking for a beer garden that’s more of a see and be seen kind of drinking experience, this would be the garden for you.  Located in the meat packing district, the crowd is young and hip.  The beers are purchased via ticket system and tickets cost $8 a pop giving it a carnival kind of feel.

Studio Square S2

studio square The 6 Best Beer Gardens In New York City

(credit: Studio Square)

35-55 36th St (at 36th Ave)
Long Island City, NY 11106
(718) 383.1001
studiosquarenyc.com

Minimally designed with a concrete-and-wood interior and spacious bench seating outdoors, high, vine-covered walls isolate this three-year-old beer garden from its warehouse surroundings. Domestics and imports on tap (along with sangria!) are served up from a high-tech, subterranean delivery system, while sausages and burgers are available at the Garden Grill window. The space can get congested and frat-tastic at times, particularly when the huge custom video wall is showing the big game. In general, at 30,000-square-feet, there is room enough for everyone.

  Smith Markos says:
    September 16, 2017 at 7:01 am

  Hop Head Red says:
    June 14, 2011 at 3:10 pm

    I love beer gardens and these are some great ones. Thanks for this article Kimberly! There is also an outdoor German Beer event in Brooklyn coming up on June 25/26 with 12 bars, 12 German beers, $30: http://www.beermenus.com/deals/65-brooklyn-german-beer-pub-crawl

