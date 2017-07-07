Penn Station Repairs: What You Need To Know For NJ TRANSIT, LIRR & Amtrak Service Changes

Major Penn Station repair work that runs from July 10 to September 1 will close some of the station’s 21 tracks, requiring a roughly 20 percent of reduction in service.

See below for the various service changes and alternate transit options in place for NJ TRANSIT, Long Island Rail Road and Amtrak.

NJ TRANSIT

Commuter Trains:

– Midtown Direct trains on the Morristown Line scheduled to arrive at Penn Station after 7 a.m. will be diverted to Hoboken.

– Midtown Direct trains on the Gladstone Branch will be diverted to/from Hoboken.

– Midtown Direct trains on the Montclair-Boonton Line will operate on regular weekday schedules with minor time changes to/from Penn.

– All Northeast Corridor and North Jersey Coast Line trains to Penn Station will operate on regular weekday schedules with minor time changes.

– Hoboken-bound North Jersey Coast Line trains will terminate at Newark Penn Station.

– Raritan Valley Line trains will operate on regular weekday schedules with minor adjustments.

– Main/Bergen, Pascack Valley and Port Jervis Lines will operate on regular weekday schedules.

– Atlantic City Line will operate on regular weekday schedules.

– As a result, NJ TRANSIT says M&E Midtown Direct customers will receive a discount of up to a 63 percent off their regular fare.

NJ TRANSIT Buses And Private Bus Carriers:

– Morris & Essex rail tickets/passes will be cross-honored on regularly scheduled NJ TRANSIT bus service and private carriers including DeCamp, Lakeland and Community Coach.

– Private carriers to the Port Authority Bus Terminal will cross-honor rail tickets/passes with Hoboken as the final destination.

– There is enhanced NJ TRANSIT peak period bus service on three key lines, bus routes 107, 108 and 126.

PATH:

– Valid NJ TRANSIT tickets will be cross-honored at Hoboken, 33rd Street and World Trade Center stations on weekdays, but no cross-honoring at Newark Penn Station.

– Train frequency on the Hoboken-33rd Street line will be increased during the morning and evening rush hours.

Ferries:

– NY Waterway Ferry routes to/from Hoboken Terminal include special ferry service between Hoboken and West 39th Street Ferry Terminal in midtown Manhattan.

– All trips will accept NJ TRANSIT tickets and passes to/from Hoboken.

NJ TRANSIT Light Rail

– Newark Light Rail service will increase the number of trips between Broad Street Station and Newark Penn Station between 6:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. and between 3:30 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.

Fore more information on NJ TRANSIT service changes, click here.

Long Island Rail Road

LIRR Trains:

– A special summer schedule is in effect for LIRR riders during the repair work. To see the full schedule, click here.

– Some LIRR trains will have extra cars during the morning and evening rush to accommodate commuters. Click here for a full list.

– The LIRR is providing discounts to commuters who use Atlantic Terminal and Hunterspoint Avenue as well as Long Island City, Nostrand Avenue and East New York with free morning rush hour subway transfers.

Buses:

– 200 extra buses will run weekdays from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. and from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. from commuter parking lots on Long Island to Manhattan.

– Fares will be cross-honored for valid LIRR weekly or monthly ticket holders.

Subways:

– Atlantic Terminal customers can connect to the 2, 3, 4, 5, B, D, N, Q and R subways lines.

– Jamaica customers can connect to the E, J, and Z subway lines.

– Hunterspoint Avenue customers can connect to the 7 subway line.

Ferries

– Free ferry service will be available to valid LIRR weekly and monthly ticket holders.

– Ferries will run from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. and from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. from Glen Cove to 34th Street and Hunters Point in Long Island City to 34th Street Pier.

– A shuttle bus is available between the Hunterspoint Avenue LIRR station and the ferry to coincide with the LIRR trains newly rerouted to Hunterspoint Avenue.

For more information on LIRR service changes, click here.

Amtrak

– Six Northeast Regional Service trains between New York and Washington are cancelled.

– Service between New York and Boston will operate at currently scheduled levels.

– Six Keystone Service trains will start and end in Philadelphia and one round trip train will start and end at Newark.

– Six Empire Service trains will operate between Albany-Rensselaer and Grand Central Terminal instead of Penn Station.

– There are no changes on Acela Express.

For more information on Amtrak service changes, click here.