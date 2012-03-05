CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter [...]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the [...]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station [...]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State [...]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. [...]
BREAKING: Rescue Underway Following Accident At Queens Construction Site | LISTEN: 1010 WINS | WCBS 880
DEVELOPING:  Suspect Shot After Explosion At Brussels Train Station | Watch CBSN 

NYC’s 9 Best Plates Of Fish & Chips

March 5, 2012 12:59 PM
Filed Under: A Salt & Battery, Autour du Monde, Bondi Road, Famous Fish Market, Fish & Chips, Fish & Sip, Landmark Tavern, Longbow Pub & Pantry, Molly's, The Chip Shop

It takes a real anglophile (or colonized palette) to appreciate the propriety of taking a perfectly fresh filet of plaice or haddock, enveloping it in batter and dropping it into the deep fryer. But it doesn’t take much to appreciate the deliciousness of a good plate of fish and chips. Check out out our list for a look at the top spots to find fresh fish, excellent chips, malt vinegar, tangy tartar sauce, lemon, salt, and a spanking good beer. By Anna Van Lenten

a salt battery fish and chips NYCs 9 Best Plates Of Fish & Chips

(credit: A Salt & Battery/Facebook)

This friendly, Brit-owned shop serves up proper chips, with bottles of Sarson’s, shakers of salt, and ketchup all about. The fish batter fries up rich enough to satisfy your craving without being unctuous. And the fish is mighty fine—made doubly so by A Salt’s new Pollack-not-Cod policy, meant to help remedy the deplorable state of cod fisheries.

fish and chips NYCs 9 Best Plates Of Fish & Chips

(file photo credit: PAUL ELLIS/AFP/Getty Images)

You’ve come to a French restaurant and wot’s this? They’re ‘avin’ a go at the British national dish? Eyebrows up, vinegar on—mais, c’est superbe! And frankly, Autour’s Brooklyn Beer Battered Fish and Chips is a great direction to go with this dish. The crunchy coating is not greasy, the fish is moist and tasty, the home done frites on point.

bondi road NYCs 9 Best Plates Of Fish & Chips

(credit: Bondi Road)

Bondi ‘s Australian-by-way-of-the-LES take on fish and chips might not please the queen, but it smacks of savory quality. Chips are spot on, the beer batter finish hits home, and the fresh fish—you choose your species—melts in your mouth.

fish chips NYCs 9 Best Plates Of Fish & Chips

File photo/Clipart

Recommended at this delicious Harlem outfit is a triple play of fried fish, fried shrimp, and fries. Get it all in the paper box, and go to town with adding salt, pepper, tartar sauce, hot sauce, lemon juice, mustard and ketchup. When they ask if you’d like a couple of slices of bread with all this fried manna, say yes—it’s a great underpinning for the feast.

landmarktavern NYCs 9 Best Plates Of Fish & Chips

(credit: thelandmarktavern.com)

With a bar carved from a single tree and a pedigree extending back to the 1860s, Landmark brings to bear all of the signifiers of authenticity. And their fantastic fish and chips and great beers are a taste-making combo of hoppy, fishy, salty enchantment.

longbow pub pantry NYCs 9 Best Plates Of Fish & Chips

(credit: Longbow Pub & Pantry)

Leg it out to Longbow to sample the fare many assert to be the best in town. A classic take on fish and chips yields soul-satisfying sounds from your mate or date. Fish batter is super crackly and light, fish itself blooming hot and savory, and the chips just want malt vinegar and salt to make them tingle and smart. A Bay Ridge delight.

molly fishchip NYCs 9 Best Plates Of Fish & Chips

(Credit: Molly's Restaurant)

The nicely dark, woody Molly’s, a real Irish pub in Gramercy, sends up thoroughly professional fish and chips. Chips are tender within and crisp without, cod filet is fresh and flaky throughout, and the lightly browned ale batter is, out and out, finger licking good.

chip shop NYCs 9 Best Plates Of Fish & Chips

Photo from feistyfoodie.com

Two Brooklyn locations

One huge portion of steaming, flavorful haddock nested in a golden, crusty coating can get you far. A side of toothsome, fluffy chips sprinkled with plenty of malt vin and salt will send you over the edge. All this is served in newspaper, which adds a brief point of focus as you inhale the (not overly) greasy, salty goodness.

fish and sip NYCs 9 Best Plates Of Fish & Chips

(credit: Fish & Sip)

Watch with happy anticipation as F&S flash fry your whiting/flounder/Pollack. The fish is always juicy, the batter nice and crisp, and their extraordinary homemade tartar sauce, redolent with herby aroma, seals the deal. They also offer a homemade secret hot sauce whose lure has led to one or two thefts. P.S.: the lemonade and the coffee are amazing.

Anna Van Lenten is from Brooklyn, N.Y. http://avanlenten.tumblr.com/
Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch