The 5 Best Casual Art Classes In New York City

If you have ever wanted to nurture your creative abilities through an art class but did not know where to begin, you are in the right place. New York City is a haven for all types of artists, filled with places where people of all learning levels and artistic abilities can explore their own hidden talents. Here are five reasonably priced classes in which to find and explore your creative side.

Private Picassos (917) 463-8609

Five 1-hour private lessons without materials: $270, Including materials: $382

Pay-as-you-go classes: $60/hour

privatepicassos.com

See enrollment information Art class does not get much more low-pressure and personal than from within the comfort of your own home. Private Picasso is a company that comes to you as opposed to the other way around. Enjoy one-on-one classes that are ideal for almost anyone including adult beginners, children, groups or birthday party-goers.

$50 per person, 2 hour class ($65/3 hour class) If it’s a more social experience you’re after, The Painting Lounge offers BYOB classes (21 and over to drink alcohol), in which you can relax and learn how to recreate famous masterpieces. Designed for beginners but appropriate for all skill levels, all supplies are included and you can even have your masterpiece framed before you go.



Classes held evenings and weekend days, Call or email to arrange an appointment

Varies, but average cost for a 3 hour workshop is $80 Ready to design your own invitations, announcements or explore book-binding? Letterpress Designs has workshops where you can set and type your own invitations. complete with reply cards. The best part is that it only takes one day, as the studio allows you to use a state-of-the-art letterpress printing machine. Also find introductory classes for beginners.

Private knitting or crochet classes $45/hour, Duet classes (perfect for parent/child, couple or two friends): $65/hour If you want to learn how to knit more than just scarves (or even if your aspiration is to simply learn to knit a scarf), then Lion Brand Yarn Studio is the place for you. Family-owned and operated since 1878, it offers classes at all levels in knitting, crocheting and embroidery. You can even pop in for free help between sessions or upon completion of a class to find a friendly staff member who will gladly assist you.

$35 single lesson, 8 lesson package $200 (Materials not included) For an art studio where beginner to experienced students are able to showcase and even sell their own creations, check out Michiyo Art Studio in TriBeCa. Here students learn to draw and paint watercolors in group or private classes in a non-judgmental, no-pressure atmosphere.