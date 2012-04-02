MLB Power Rankings

|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Change
|Comment
|1
|Houston Astros
|101-61
|
▲ 2
|Have to start with the defending champs, who have only gotten better in the offseason with the addition of starting pitcher Gerrit Cole.
|2
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|104-58
|
—
|Losing third baseman Justin Turner to a wrist injury is a bummer for the Dodgers, but we think they will still be alright.
|3
|New York Yankees
|91-71
|
▲ 4
|We’re not fans of the rotation, but adding designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton to this lineup is just downright scary for opposing pitchers.
|4
|Chicago Cubs
|92-70
|
▲ 4
|Yu Darvish at the top of the rotation means trouble for the Cubbies, but we like the team’s chances at bouncing back from 2017 disappointment.
|5
|Cleveland Indians
|102-60
|
▼ 4
|With the best rotation in baseball still, expect the Cleveland ball club to once again win the American League Central Division.
|6
|Washington Nationals
|97-65
|
▼ 2
|Will this be the year the Nats finally make it to the National League Championship Series? Because of L.A. and Chicago, we doubt it.
|7
|Boston Red Sox
|93-69
|
▼ 1
|Adding DH J.D. Martinez to the lineup really helps, and the rotation is better than the Yankees’ rotation.
|8
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|93-69
|
▼ 3
|The D’Backs led a charmed life last season, going 9-3 in extra-inning games and posting 29 one-run victories. Can they do that again?
|9
|Colorado Rockies
|87-75
|
—
|The rotation has potential, and adding closer Wade Davis was a nice offseason move. It is just hard to see the Rockies repeating their 2017 success.
|10
|Minnesota Twins
|85-77
|
—
|Adding Lance Lynn and Jake Odorizzi to the rotation really gives the Twins a chance at returning to the postseason in 2018.
|11
|Milwaukee Brewers
|86-76
|
—
|With Lorenzo Cain and Christian Yelich joining the outfield, the Brew Crew should make a strong push for an NL wild-card spot this season.
|12
|St. Louis Cardinals
|83-79
|
—
|The lineup gets a boost with outfielder Marcell Ozuna joining the team, but the pitching staff from top to bottom has a lot of question marks.
|13
|Los Angeles Angels
|80-82
|
▲ 2
|Perhaps no team in MLB improved itself as much as the Angels did in the offseason. Zack Cosart, Ian Kinsler and Shohei Ohtani could help close the gap with the Astros.
|14
|Seattle Mariners
|78-84
|
▲ 2
|Adding Dee Gordon’s speed and Mike Leake’s ability to eat innings will make the Mariners contenders once again. But Seattle has the longest postseason drought in the sport, dating back to 2001.
|15
|Texas Rangers
|78-84
|
▲ 2
|The rebuilt rotation has some potential, but the AL West is a really loaded division. It will be hard for Texas to catch up with its rivals.
|16
|Kansas City Royals
|80-82
|
▼ 3
|We foresee another year of near-.500 baseball for the Royals. There’s nothing remotely extraordinary about this roster.
|17
|Tampa Bay Rays
|80-82
|
▼ 3
|If the Rays were in another division, we’d give them an outside shot at a wild-card spot. But in the AL East, forget it.
|18
|Oakland Athletics
|75-87
|
—
|Losing youngster Jharel Cotton to a UCL injury hurts Oakland’s chances of returning to relevancy in 2018, but the A’s always seem to find someone to pitch.
|19
|Toronto Blue Jays
|76-86
|
▲ 1
|The team receded in 2017, and unfortunately, we don’t see much improvement in the talent level. The Blue Jays will just have to perform better on the field to get back to the postseason.
|20
|New York Mets
|70-92
|
▲ 5
|The roster looks healthy, for now. If everything breaks right (no pun intended), the Mets could make a run at a wild-card berth from the weak NL East.
|21
|Baltimore Orioles
|75-87
|
—
|On paper, the Orioles should be better than last year, with the addition of Alex Cobb and Andrew Cashner to the rotation. We will reserve judgment for now.
|22
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|75-87
|
—
|While the lineup looked solid after being shuffled a bit in the outfield, we worry about that rotation. Yikes.
|23
|Atlanta Braves
|72-90
|
▲ 1
|We want to get excited about the Braves with the return of Freddie Freeman for a full season, but we just cannot do so.
|24
|Philadelphia Phillies
|66-96
|
▲ 2
|Why did former Cubs starter Jake Arrieta sign with Philly? Maybe it was the money. Either way, a full season of Rhys Hopkins’ bat could be fun to watch.
|25
|San Diego Padres
|71-91
|
▼ 2
|Great bullpen, bad rotation. That recipe never works, no matter how many overrated free-agent hitters you sign.
|26
|Cincinnati Reds
|68-94
|
▲ 1
|Speaking of bad rotations, it’s going to be another long season for Cincy fans. No pitching duels found here.
|27
|Chicago White Sox
|67-95
|
▲ 1
|Our money is on first baseman Jose Abreu as being the Pale Hose’s single All-Star representative come mid-July 2018.
|28
|Detroit Tigers
|64-98
|
▲ 1
|Miguel Cabrera hit .249 last year, but he has hit .352 this spring. At age 35 now, what can we expect from him in 2018?
|29
|San Francisco Giants
|64-98
|
▲ 1
|Adding fading stars Evan Longoria and Andrew McCutcheon might sell tickets, but losing Madison Bumgarner and Jeff Samardzija from the rotation means not a lot of wins.
|30
|Miami Marlins
|77-85
|
▼ 11
|Who is left in Miami? Shameless fire sale aside, watching 1B Justin Bour and SP Jose Urena could still be fun. Maybe.