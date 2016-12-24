Christmas Celebrations Around The World

Christmas Around The World A diver in a Santa Claus costume swims with sardines at the Coex Aquarium on December 24, 2016 in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)

Christmas Around The World A diver in a Santa Claus costume swims with sardines at the Coex Aquarium on December 24, 2016 in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)

Christmas Around The World Children light Christingles, meaning 'Christ Light', during a service at Hong Kong's St. Paul's Cathedral during Christmas Eve on December 24, 2016. The practice of holding Christingles is derived from a Moravian custom of distributing lit candles to children on Christmas Eve in order to commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ. (TENGKU BAHAR/AFP/Getty Images)

Christmas Around The World A priest leads a Christmas Eve service for Iraqi Christians at the Mar Shimoni church in the town of Bartalla near Mosul on December 24, 2016 for the first time since its recapture from Islamic State (IS) jihadists. (SAFIN HAMED/AFP/Getty Images)

Christmas Around The World Monegasque free diver Pierre Frolla (L) poses with a man during the traditional Christmas Swim in Monaco on December 24, 2016. YANN COATSALIOU/AFP/Getty Images)

Christmas Around The World Children wearing Santa hats take part with a group of musicians playing music to celebrate Christmas in a make-shift church built out of corrugated steel sheets on December 24, 2016 in Kathmandu, Nepal. Many Christians in Nepal celebrate Christmas by copying traditional European Christmas symbols. (Photo by Tom Van Cakenberghe/Getty Images)

Christmas Around The World People take part in the traditional Christmas Swim in Monaco on December 24, 2016. (YANN COATSALIOU/AFP/Getty Images)

Christmas Around The World Chloe, a Lebanese Christian teenager dressed as Santa Claus, holds a Syrian refugee on December 24, 2016 during a gift distribution organised by the maronite congregation "Mission de Vie" in a slum in the town of Dbayeh, north of Beirut. (PATRICK BAZ/AFP/Getty Images)

Christmas Around The World Sri Lankan pedestrians walk past a partially-constructed Christmas tree in Colombo on December 24, 2016. (LAKRUWAN WANNIARACHCHI/AFP/Getty Images)

Christmas Around The World Archbishop Pierbattista Pizzaballa, apostolic administrator of the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, prays during the Christmas Eve celebrations on December 24, 2016 at the Church of the Nativity, revered as the site of Jesus Christ's birth, in the biblical West Bank town of Bethlehem. (HAZEM BADER/AFP/Getty Images)

Christmas Around The World Archbishop Pierbattista Pizzaballa (C), apostolic administrator of the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, is welmoed by clergymen during the Christmas Eve celebrations on December 24, 2016 outside the Church of the Nativity, revered as the site of Jesus Christ's birth, in the biblical West Bank town of Bethlehem. (HAZEM BADER/AFP/Getty Images)

Christmas Around The World An Indian man dressed as Santa Claus waves to children from a horse cart to mark Christmas Eve in Siliguri on December 24, (DIPTENDU DUTTA/AFP/Getty Images)

Christmas Around The World Father Jean Rouet (L) celebrates Christmas mass in the Arlette Gruss circus tent in Bordeaux, southwestern France, on Christmas eve. (THIBAUD MORITZ/AFP/Getty Images)

Christmas Around The World Father Jean Rouet (L) celebrates Christmas mass in the Arlette Gruss circus tent in Bordeaux, southwestern France, on Christmas eve. (THIBAUD MORITZ/AFP/Getty Images)