Carrie Fisher Remembered: Photos Through The Years

12th February 1972: American actress Debbie Reynolds with her daughter Carrie Fisher. (Photo by Dove/Evening Standard/Getty Images)
American actress Sissy Spacek with Carrie Fisher at the New York Film Critics Circle dinner at Sardi's in New York. Sissy was there to accept the best supporting actress award for her film '3 Women'. Carrie Fisher at 21 years is the daughter of Debbie Reynolds. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)
Actress Carrie Fisher's Princess Leia Organa character from "Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the Jedi" is shown on screen while musicians perform during "Star Wars: In Concert" at the Orleans Arena May 29, 2010 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
1997 Carrie Fisher star in the movie 'Austin Powers' (Photo by New Line Cinema/Liaison)
Carrie Fisher at the premiere for 'Heartbreakers' at the El Capitan Theater in Los Angeles, Ca. 3/19/01. Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images.
ctress Carrie Fisher (L) and director George Lucas attend the 20th Annual Media Access Awards at the Sheraton Universal Hotel on November 2, 2002 in Los Angeles, California. The awards honor those companies and individuals who assist in the awareness of disability in the entertainment industry. (Photo by Robert Mora/Getty Images)
NEW YORK - JANUARY 22: Actress/writer Carrie Fisher makes an appearance at Barnes & Noble to promote her new book 'Best Awful There Is', January 22, 2003 in New York City.(Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images)
Actor Val Kilmer and actress Carrie Fisher converse at the after-party for the Los Angeles premiere of "Stateside", on May 18, 2004 at The Crest Theatre in Westwood, California. (Photo by Robert Bertoia/Getty Images)
Director David Mirkin and Carrie Fisher at the prmeiere of Romy and Michele's High school Reunion. (Photo by Albert Ortega/Liaison)
Actress Carrie Fisher and director George Lucas pose together at the 33rd AFI Life Achievement Award after party at the Highlands on June 9, 2005 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images)
Jett Lucas, his father director George Lucas, actors Carrie Fisher, Harrison Ford and director Steven Spielberg pose at the 33rd AFI Life Achievement Award after party at the Highlands on June 9, 2005 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images)
Actress Carrie Fisher (L) and her mother, actress Debbie Reynolds, arrive for Dame Elizabeth Taylor's 75th birthday party at the Ritz-Carlton, Lake Las Vegas on February 27, 2007 in Henderson, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Actress Carrie Fisher attends the FOX 2007 Programming presentation at the Wollman Rink in Central Park on May 17, 2007 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images)
Actress Carrie Fisher presents "Lacoste Presidents Award" onstage at the 7th Annual Costume Designers Guild Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 19, 2005 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Actress Carrie Fisher, who found enduring fame as Princess Leia in the original "Star Wars,'' died on Dec. 27, 2016. She was 60. (Photo by Robin Marchant/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival)
