Dozens Dead In Istanbul Nightclub Shooting

Istanbul Nightclub Attack People flee as ambulances are on the attack site on January 1, 2017 in Istanbul. At least two people were killed in an armed attack Saturday on an Istanbul nightclub where people were celebrating the New Year, Turkish television reports said. (Credit: IHLAS NEWS AGENCY/AFP/Getty Images)

Istanbul Nightclub Shooting First aid officers carry an injured woman at the site of an armed attack on January 1, 2017 in Istanbul. At least two people were killed in an armed attack Saturday on an Istanbul nightclub where people were celebrating the New Year, Turkish television reports said. (Credit: IHLAS NEWS AGENCY/AFP/Getty Images)

Istanbul Nightclub Shooting Turkish special force police officers and ambulances are seen at the site of an armed attack January 1, 2017 in Istanbul. At least two people were killed in an armed attack Saturday on an Istanbul nightclub where people were celebrating the New Year, Turkish television reports said. (Credit: YASIN AKGUL/AFP/Getty Images)

Istanbul Nightclub Shooting Turkish special force police officers and ambulances are seen at the site of an armed attack January 1, 2017 in Istanbul. At least two people were killed in an armed attack Saturday on an Istanbul nightclub where people were celebrating the New Year, Turkish television reports said. (Credit: YASIN AKGUL/AFP/Getty Images)

Istanbul Nightclub Shooting Turkish special force police officers and ambulances are seen at the site of an armed attack January 1, 2017 in Istanbul. At least two people were killed in an armed attack Saturday on an Istanbul nightclub where people were celebrating the New Year, Turkish television reports said. (Credit: YASIN AKGUL/AFP/Getty Images)

Istanbul Nightclub Shooting Ambulances are seen at the site of an armed attack January 1, 2017 in Istanbul. At least two people were killed in an armed attack Saturday on an Istanbul nightclub where people were celebrating the New Year, Turkish television reports said. (Credit: YASIN AKGUL/AFP/Getty Images)

Istanbul Nightclub Shooting A Turkish police officers stands guard on the site of an armed attack January 1, 2017 in Istanbul. At least two people were killed in an armed attack Saturday on an Istanbul nightclub where people were celebrating the New Year, Turkish television reports said. (Credit: YASIN AKGUL/AFP/Getty Images)

Istanbul Nightclub Shooting A Turkish police officer stands guard on the site of an armed attack January 1, 2017 in Istanbul. At least two people were killed in an armed attack Saturday on an Istanbul nightclub where people were celebrating the New Year, Turkish television reports said. (Credit: YASIN AKGUL/AFP/Getty Images)

Istanbul Nightclub Shooting People react at the site of an armed attack January 1, 2017 in Istanbul. At least two people were killed in an armed attack Saturday on an Istanbul nightclub where people were celebrating the New Year, Turkish television reports said. (Credit: YASIN AKGUL/AFP/Getty Images)

Istanbul Nightclub Shooting A first aid officer reacts at the site of an armed attack January 1, 2017 in Istanbul. At least two people were killed in an armed attack Saturday on an Istanbul nightclub where people were celebrating the New Year, Turkish television reports said. (Credit: YASIN AKGUL/AFP/Getty Images)

Istanbul Nightclub Shooting Turkish anti-riot police officers stand guard at the site of an armed attack January 1, 2017 in Istanbul. At least two people were killed in an armed attack Saturday on an Istanbul nightclub where people were celebrating the New Year, Turkish television reports said. (Credit: YASIN AKGUL/AFP/Getty Images)

Istanbul Nightclub Shooting Turkish anti-riot police officers stand guard at the site of an armed attack January 1, 2017 in Istanbul. At least two people were killed in an armed attack Saturday on an Istanbul nightclub where people were celebrating the New Year, Turkish television reports said. (Credit: YASIN AKGUL/AFP/Getty Images)

Istanbul Nightclub Shooting Turkish anti-riot police officers stand guard at the site of an armed attack January 1, 2017 in Istanbul. At least two people were killed in an armed attack Saturday on an Istanbul nightclub where people were celebrating the New Year, Turkish television reports said. (Credit: YASIN AKGUL/AFP/Getty Images)

Istanbul Nightclub Shooting A Turkish armed police vehcle is seen at the site of an armed attack January 1, 2017 in Istanbul. At least two people were killed in an armed attack Saturday on an Istanbul nightclub where people were celebrating the New Year, Turkish television reports said. (Credit: YASIN AKGUL/AFP/Getty Images)

Istanbul Nightclub Shooting Turkish special force police officers and ambulances are seen at the site of an armed attack January 1, 2017 in Istanbul. At least two people were killed in an armed attack Saturday on an Istanbul nightclub where people were celebrating the New Year, Turkish television reports said. (Credit: YASIN AKGUL/AFP/Getty Images)

Istanbul Nightclub Shooting Turkish special force police officers and ambulances are seen at the site of an armed attack January 1, 2017 in Istanbul. At least two people were killed in an armed attack Saturday on an Istanbul nightclub where people were celebrating the New Year, Turkish television reports said. (Credit: YASIN AKGUL/AFP/Getty Images)

Istanbul Nightclub Shooting Turkish special force police officers and ambulances are seen at the site of an armed attack January 1, 2017 in Istanbul. At least two people were killed in an armed attack Saturday on an Istanbul nightclub where people were celebrating the New Year, Turkish television reports said. (Credit: YASIN AKGUL/AFP/Getty Images)

Istanbul Nightclub Shooting Turkish special force police officers and ambulances are seen at the site of an armed attack January 1, 2017 in Istanbul. At least two people were killed in an armed attack Saturday on an Istanbul nightclub where people were celebrating the New Year, Turkish television reports said. (Credit: YASIN AKGUL/AFP/Getty Images)

Istanbul Nightclub Shooting Turkish special force police officers and ambulances are seen at the site of an armed attack January 1, 2017 in Istanbul. At least two people were killed in an armed attack Saturday on an Istanbul nightclub where people were celebrating the New Year, Turkish television reports said. (Credit: YASIN AKGUL/AFP/Getty Images)

Istanbul Nightclub Shooting Ambulances are seen at the site of an armed attack January 1, 2017 in Istanbul. At least two people were killed in an armed attack Saturday on an Istanbul nightclub where people were celebrating the New Year, Turkish television reports said. (Credit: YASIN AKGUL/AFP/Getty Images)

Istanbul Nightclub Attacked by Gunman ISTANBUL, TURKEY - JANUARY 1: Turkish police secure the area at Ortakoy district under Bosphorus Bridge near night club Reina in Istanbul, January 1, 2017, Turkey. Istanbul governor Vasip Sahin says at least 35 dead and 40 wounded at terror attack at Istanbul's famous night club of Reina in Bosphorus shores in the new year party. (Photo by Stringer/Getty Images)

Istanbul Nightclub Attacked by Gunman ISTANBUL, TURKEY - JANUARY 1: Relatives of the victimes gather neat the area at Ortakoy district near night club Reina on January 1, 2017 in Istanbul, Turkey. Istanbul governor Vasip Sahin says at least 35 dead and 40 wounded at terror attack at Istanbul's famous night club of Reina in Bosphorus shores in the new year party. (Photo by Stringer/Getty Images)

Istanbul Nightclub Attacked by Gunman ISTANBUL, TURKEY - JANUARY 1: Relatives of the victimes gather neat the area at Ortakoy district near night club Reina in Istanbul, January 1, 2017, Turkey. Istanbul governor Vasip Sahin says at least 35 dead and 40 wounded at terror attack at Istanbul's famous night club of Reina in Bosphorus shores in the new year party. (Photo by Stringer/Getty Images)

Istanbul Nightclub Attacked by Gunman ISTANBUL, TURKEY - JANUARY 1: Relatives of the victimes gather neat the area at Ortakoy district near night club Reina on January 1, 2017 in Istanbul, Turkey. Istanbul governor Vasip Sahin says at least 35 dead and 40 wounded at terror attack at Istanbul's famous night club of Reina in Bosphorus shores in the new year party. (Photo by Stringer/Getty Images)

Istanbul Nightclub Attacked by Gunman ISTANBUL, TURKEY - JANUARY 1: Relatives of the victimes gather neat the area at Ortakoy district near night club Reina on January 1, 2017 in Istanbul, Turkey. Istanbul governor Vasip Sahin says at least 35 dead and 40 wounded at terror attack at Istanbul's famous night club of Reina in Bosphorus shores in the new year party. (Photo by Stringer/Getty Images)

Istanbul Nightclub Attacked by Gunman ISTANBUL, TURKEY - JANUARY 1: Turkish police secure the area at Ortakoy district under Bosphorus Bridge near night club Reina on January 1, 2017 in Istanbul, Turkey. Istanbul governor Vasip Sahin says at least 35 dead and 40 wounded at terror attack at Istanbul's famous night club of Reina in Bosphorus shores in the new year party. (Photo by Stringer/Getty Images)

Istanbul Nightclub Attacked by Gunman ISTANBUL, TURKEY - JANUARY 1: Turkish police secure the area at Ortakoy district near night club Reina on January 1, 2017 in Istanbul, Turkey. Istanbul governor Vasip Sahin says at least 35 dead and 40 wounded at terror attack at Istanbul's famous night club of Reina in Bosphorus shores in the new year party. (Photo by Stringer/Getty Images)