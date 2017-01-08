Giants-Packers Wild-Card Game

Giants vs. Packers Wild-Card Game Sterling Shepard of the New York Giants makes a catch while being guarded by Morgan Burnett of the Green Bay Packers in the first quarter during the NFC Wild Card game at Lambeau Field on January 8, 2017 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Giants vs. Packers Wild-Card Game Rashad Jennings of the New York Giants runs with the ball in the first quarter during the NFC Wild Card game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on January 8, 2017 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Giants vs. Packers Wild-Card Game Rashad Jennings of the New York Giants runs with the ball past Clay Matthews of the Green Bay Packers in the first quarter during the NFC Wild Card game at Lambeau Field on January 8, 2017 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Giants vs. Packers Wild-Card Game The New York Giants and Green Bay Packers line up for a play during the NFC Wild Card game at Lambeau Field on January 8, 2017 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Giants vs. Packers Wild-Card Game A general view of the stadium during the NFC Wild Card game between the Green Bay Packers and the New York Giants at Lambeau Field on January 8, 2017 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Giants vs. Packers Wild-Card Game Eli Manning of the New York Giants takes the field before the NFC Wild Card game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on January 8, 2017 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Giants vs. Packers Wild-Card Game Micah Hyde of the Green Bay Packers breaks up a pass intended for Sterling Shepard of the New York Giants in the first quarter during the NFC Wild Card game at Lambeau Field on January 8, 2017 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Giants vs. Packers Wild-Card Game Mark Herzlich of the New York Giants takes the field before the NFC Wild Card game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on January 8, 2017 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Giants vs. Packers Wild-Card Game Micah Hyde of the Green Bay Packers tackles Paul Perkins of the New York Giants in the first quarter during the NFC Wild Card game at Lambeau Field on January 8, 2017 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Giants vs. Packers Wild-Card Game Micah Hyde of the Green Bay Packers breaks up a pass intended for Sterling Shepard of the New York Giants in the first quarter during the NFC Wild Card game at Lambeau Field on January 8, 2017 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Giants vs. Packers Wild-Card Game Eli Manning of the New York Giants drops back to pass in the first quarter during the NFC Wild Card game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on January 8, 2017 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Giants vs. Packers Wild-Card Game Letroy Guion of the Green Bay Packers tackles Paul Perkins of the New York Giants in the first quarter during the NFC Wild Card game at Lambeau Field on January 8, 2017 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Giants vs. Packers Wild-Card Game Odell Beckham Jr. of the New York Giants warms up before the NFC Wild Card game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on January 8, 2017 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Giants vs. Packers Wild-Card Game Odell Beckham Jr. of the New York Giants fails to make a catch in the first quarter during the NFC Wild Card game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on January 8, 2017 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Giants vs. Packers Wild-Card Game Kerry Wynn of the New York Giants warms up before the NFC Wild Card game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on January 8, 2017 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Giants vs. Packers Wild-Card Game Fans look on before the NFC Wild Card game between the Green Bay Packers and the New York Giants at Lambeau Field on January 8, 2017 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Giants vs. Packers Wild-Card Game The Green Bay Packers take the field before the NFC Wild Card game against the New York Giants at Lambeau Field on January 8, 2017 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Giants vs. Packers Wild-Card Game Fans pose for a photo before the NFC Wild Card game between the Green Bay Packers and the New York Giants at Lambeau Field on January 8, 2017 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Giants vs. Packers Wild-Card Game A fan poses for a photo before the NFC Wild Card game between the Green Bay Packers and the New York Giants at Lambeau Field on January 8, 2017 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Wild Card Round - New York Giants v Green Bay Packers Will Tye of the New York Giants runs with the ball in the second quarter during the NFC Wild Card game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on January 8, 2017 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Wild Card Round - New York Giants v Green Bay Packers Romeo Okwara of the New York Giants sacks Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers in the second quarter during the NFC Wild Card game at Lambeau Field on January 8, 2017 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Wild Card Round - New York Giants v Green Bay Packers Jake Ryan and Micah Hyde of the Green Bay Packers tackle Victor Cruz #80 of the New York Giants in the second quarter during the NFC Wild Card game at Lambeau Field on January 8, 2017 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Giants vs. Packers Wild-Card Game Randall Cobb of the Green Bay Packers celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter during the NFC Wild Card game against the New York Giants at Lambeau Field on January 8, 2017 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Giants vs. Packers Wild-Card Game Randall Cobb of the Green Bay Packers catches a touchdown pass in the second quarter during the NFC Wild Card game against the New York Giants at Lambeau Field on January 8, 2017 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Giants vs. Packers Wild-Card Game Davante Adams and Ty Montgomery of the Green Bay Packers celebrate after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter during the NFC Wild Card game against the New York Giants at Lambeau Field on January 8, 2017 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Giants vs. Packers Wild-Card Game Julius Peppers of the Green Bay Packers sacks Eli Manning of the New York Giants in the second quarter during the NFC Wild Card game at Lambeau Field on January 8, 2017 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Giants vs. Packers Wild-Card Game Davante Adams of the Green Bay Packers scores a touchdown while being guarded by Coty Sensabaugh of the New York Giants in the second quarter during the NFC Wild Card game at Lambeau Field on January 8, 2017 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Giants vs. Packers Wild-Card Game Randall Cobb of the Green Bay Packers catches a touchdown pass in the second quarter during the NFC Wild Card game against the New York Giants at Lambeau Field on January 8, 2017 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Giants vs. Packers Wild-Card Game Randall Cobb of the Green Bay Packers celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter during the NFC Wild Card game against the New York Giants at Lambeau Field on January 8, 2017 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Giants vs. Packers Wild-Card Game Randall Cobb of the Green Bay Packers catches a touchdown pass in the second quarter during the NFC Wild Card game against the New York Giants at Lambeau Field on January 8, 2017 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Giants vs. Packers Wild-Card Game Davante Adams (17) and Ty Montgomery (88) of the Green Bay Packers celebrate after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter during the NFC Wild Card game against the New York Giants at Lambeau Field on January 8, 2017 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Giants vs. Packers Wild-Card Game Julius Peppers of the Green Bay Packers sacks Eli Manning of the New York Giants in the second quarter during the NFC Wild Card game at Lambeau Field on January 8, 2017 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Giants vs. Packers Wild-Card Game Davante Adams of the Green Bay Packers scores a touchdown while being guarded by Coty Sensabaugh of the New York Giants in the second quarter during the NFC Wild Card game at Lambeau Field on January 8, 2017 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Giants vs. Packers Wild-Card Game Randall Cobb of the Green Bay Packers scores a touchdown in the third quarter during the NFC Wild Card game against the New York Giants at Lambeau Field on January 8, 2017 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Giants vs. Packers Wild-Card Game Ty Montgomery of the Green Bay Packers runs with the ball in the third quarter during the NFC Wild Card game against the New York Giants at Lambeau Field on January 8, 2017 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Giants vs. Packers Wild-Card Game Randall Cobb of the Green Bay Packers runs with the ball while being chased by Trevin Wade of the New York Giants in the third quarter during the NFC Wild Card game at Lambeau Field on January 8, 2017 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Giants vs. Packers Wild-Card Game Tavarres King (15) of the New York Giants is congratulated by Weston Richburg (70) and Justin Pugh (67) after scoring a touchdown in the third quarter during the NFC Wild Card game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on January 8, 2017 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Giants vs. Packers Wild-Card Game Tavarres King of the New York Giants makes a catch while being guarded by Damarious Randall of the Green Bay Packers in the third quarter during the NFC Wild Card game at Lambeau Field on January 8, 2017 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Wild Card Round - New York Giants v Green Bay Packers Credit: Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Giants vs. Packers Wild-Card Game Micah Hyde #33 of the Green Bay Packers tackles Paul Perkins #28 of the New York Giants in the first quarter during the NFC Wild Card game at Lambeau Field on January 8, 2017 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Giants vs. Packers Wild-Card Game Odell Beckham Jr. of the New York Giants fails to make a catch in the fourth quarter during the NFC Wild Card game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on January 8, 2017 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Giants vs. Packers Wild-Card Game Aaron Ripkowski of the Green Bay Packers celebrates with fans after scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter during the NFC Wild Card game against the New York Giants at Lambeau Field on January 8, 2017 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)