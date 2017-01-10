President Obama’s Farewell Speech

President Obama Delivers Farewell Address In Chicago
President Obama Delivers Farewell Address In Chicago Supporters file into McCormick Place to see President Barack Obama give his farewell speech on January 10, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. Obama will address the nation in what is expected as his last trip outside of Washington as president. (Photo by Darren Hauck/Getty Images)
President Obama Delivers Farewell Address In Chicago Supporters file into McCormick Place to see President Barack Obama give his farewell speech on January 10, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. Obama will address the nation in what is expected as his last trip outside of Washington as president. (Photo by Darren Hauck/Getty Images)
President Obama Delivers Farewell Address In Chicago Supporters file into McCormick Place to see U.S. President Barack Obama give his farewell speech on January 10, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. Obama will address the nation in what is expected to be his last trip outside of Washington as president. (Photo by Darren Hauck/Getty Images)
President Obama Delivers Farewell Address In Chicago Supporters file into McCormick Place to see U.S. President Barack Obama give his farewell speech on January 10, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. Obama will address the nation in what is expected to be his last trip outside of Washington as president. (Photo by Darren Hauck/Getty Images)
President Obama Delivers Farewell Address In Chicago: Jesse Jackson
President Obama Delivers Farewell Address In Chicago: Jesse Jackson The Reverend Jesse Jackson, US civil rights activist, Baptist minister, and politician waits for US President Barack Obama to give his farewell address in Chicago on January 10, 2017. (Credit: NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)
President Obama Delivers Farewell Address In Chicago: Eddie Vedder
President Obama Delivers Farewell Address In Chicago: Eddie Vedder Eddie Vedder preforms before President Barack Obama gives his farewell address in Chicago on January 10, 2017. (Credit: JOSHUA LOTT/AFP/Getty Images)
President Obama Delivers Farewell Address In Chicago Eddie Vedder with the Chicago Children's Choir entertain guests before President Barack Obama delivers a farewell speech to the nation on January 10, 2017 in Chicago. President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn in the as the 45th president on January 20. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
President Obama Delivers Farewell Address In Chicago: Eddie Vedder Eddie Vedder entertains guests before President Barack Obama delivers a farewell speech to the nation on January 10, 2017 in Chicago. President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn in the as the 45th president on January 20. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
President Obama Delivers Farewell Address In Chicago A woman holds a photo of President Barack Obama before he gives his farewell address in Chicago on January 10, 2017. (Credit: JOSHUA LOTT/AFP/Getty Images)
President Obama Delivers Farewell Address In Chicago Supporters attend President Barack Obama's farewell address in Chicago, on January 10, 2017. (Credit: JOSHUA LOTT/AFP/Getty Images)
President Obama Delivers Farewell Address In Chicago Supporters attend President Barack Obama's farewell address in Chicago on January 10, 2017. (Credit: JOSHUA LOTT/AFP/Getty Images)
President Obama Delivers Farewell Address In Chicago Supporters attend President Barack Obama's farewell address in Chicago on January 10, 2017. (Credit: JOSHUA LOTT/AFP/Getty Images)
President Obama Delivers Farewell Address In Chicago People start arriving to hear President Barack Obama deliver a farewell speech to the nation on January 10, 2017 in Chicago. President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn in the as the 45th president on January 20. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
President Obama Delivers Farewell Address In Chicago People start arriving to hear President Barack Obama deliver a farewell speech to the nation on January 10, 2017 in Chicago. President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn in the as the 45th president on January 20. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
President Obama Delivers Farewell Address In Chicago Eddie Vedder entertains guests before President Barack Obama delivers a farewell speech to the nation on January 10, 2017 in Chicago. President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn in the as the 45th president on January 20. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
President Obama Delivers Farewell Address In Chicago President Barack Obama speaks during his farewell address in Chicago, Illinois on January 10, 2017. (Credit: NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)
President Obama Delivers Farewell Address In Chicago President Barack Obama arrives to deliver a farewell speech to the nation on January 10, 2017 in Chicago. President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn in the as the 45th president on January 20. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
President Obama Delivers Farewell Address In Chicago President Barack Obama arrives to deliver a farewell speech to the nation on January 10, 2017 in Chicago. President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn in the as the 45th president on January 20. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
President Obama Delivers Farewell Address In Chicago President Barack Obama delivers a farewell speech to the nation on January 10, 2017 in Chicago. President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn in the as the 45th president on January 20. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
President Obama Delivers Farewell Address In Chicago President Barack Obama delivers a farewell speech to the nation on January 10, 2017 in Chicago. President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn in the as the 45th president on January 20. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
President Obama Delivers Farewell Address In Chicago President Barack Obama delivers a farewell speech to the nation on January 10, 2017 in Chicago. President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn in the as the 45th president on January 20. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
President Obama Delivers Farewell Address In Chicago President Barack Obama speaks during his farewell address in Chicago on January 10, 2017. (Credit: JOSHUA LOTT/AFP/Getty Images)
President Obama Delivers Farewell Address In Chicago President Barack Obama speaks during his farewell address in Chicago, Illinois on January 10, 2017. (Credit: JOSHUA LOTT/AFP/Getty Images)
President Obama Delivers Farewell Address In Chicago President Barack Obama speaks during his farewell address in Chicago on January 10, 2017. (Credit: NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)
President Obama Delivers Farewell Address In Chicago President Barack Obama delivers a farewell speech to the nation on January 10, 2017 in Chicago. President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn in the as the 45th president on January 20. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
President Obama Delivers Farewell Address In Chicago President Barack Obama delivers a farewell speech to the nation on January 10, 2017 in Chicago. President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn in the as the 45th president on January 20. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
President Obama Delivers Farewell Address In Chicago President Barack Obama delivers a farewell speech to the nation on January 10, 2017 in Chicago. President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn in the as the 45th president on January 20. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
President Obama Delivers Farewell Address In Chicago President Barack Obama delivers a farewell speech to the nation on January 10, 2017 in Chicago. President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn in the as the 45th president on January 20. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
President Obama Delivers Farewell Address In Chicago President Barack Obama delivers a farewell speech to the nation on January 10, 2017 in Chicago. President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn in the as the 45th president on January 20. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
President Obama Delivers Farewell Address In Chicago President Barack Obama delivers a farewell speech to the nation on January 10, 2017 in Chicago. President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn in the as the 45th president on January 20. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
President Obama Delivers Farewell Address In Chicago Guests listen as President Barack Obama delivers a farewell speech to the nation on January 10, 2017 in Chicago. President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn in the as the 45th president on January 20. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
President Obama Delivers Farewell Address In Chicago President Barack Obama delivers a farewell speech to the nation on January 10, 2017 in Chicago. President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn in the as the 45th president on January 20. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
