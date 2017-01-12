CBS2_header-logo
  • Obama Awards Biden Presidential Medal Of FreedomPresident Obama Gives Tribute To VP Biden In The State Dining RoomVice President Joe Biden speaks after President Barack Obama awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom during a tribute to Biden at the White House in Washington, DC, on January 12, 2017. (Credit: NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Obama Awards Biden Presidential Medal Of FreedomPresident Obama Gives Tribute To VP Biden In The State Dining RoomVice President Joe Biden and President Barack Obama embrace after Obama awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom during a tribute to Biden at the White House in Washington, DC, on January 12, 2017. (Credit: NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Obama Awards Biden Presidential Medal Of FreedomPresident Obama Gives Tribute To VP Biden In The State Dining RoomVice President Joe Biden acknowledges applause after President Barack Obama awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom during a tribute to Biden at the White House in Washington, DC, on January 12, 2017. (Credit: NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Obama Awards Biden Presidential Medal Of FreedomPresident Obama Gives Tribute To VP Biden In The State Dining RoomU.S. President Barack Obama looks at his wife Michelle and his daughters Malia and Sasha during an event in the State Dining room of the White House, January 12, 2017 in Washington, DC. Obama presented the Medal of Freedom to Vice President Joe Biden. (Photo by Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images)
  • Obama Awards Biden Presidential Medal Of FreedomPresident Obama Gives Tribute To VP Biden In The State Dining RoomU.S. Vice President Joe Biden wipes his eyes as Preident Barack Obama presents him with Medal of Freedom during an event in the State Dining room of the White House January 12, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images)
  • Obama Awards Biden Presidential Medal Of FreedomPresident Obama Gives Tribute To VP Biden In The State Dining RoomVice-President Joe Biden speaks after he received from President Barack Obama the Medal of Freedom during an event in the State Dining room of the White House, January 12, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images)
  • Obama Awards Biden Presidential Medal Of FreedomPresident Obama Gives Tribute To VP Biden In The State Dining RoomPresident Barack Obama pats Vice President Joe Biden on the shoulders after he awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom during a tribute to Biden at the White House in Washington, DC, on January 12, 2017. (Credit: NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Obama Awards Biden Presidential Medal Of FreedomPresident Obama Gives Tribute To VP Biden In The State Dining RoomVice-President Joe Biden gets emotional as President Barack Obama (R) delivers remarks during an event in the State Dining room of the White House, January 12, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images)
  • Obama Awards Biden Presidential Medal Of FreedomPresident Obama Gives Tribute To VP Biden In The State Dining RoomVice President Joe Biden wipes away tears as President Barack Obama speaks during a tribute to Biden at the White House in Washington, DC, on January 12, 2017. (Credit: NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Obama Awards Biden Presidential Medal Of FreedomPresident Obama Gives Tribute To VP Biden In The State Dining Room U.S. President Barack Obama (R) presents the Medal of Freedom to Vice-President Joe Biden during an event in the State Dining room of the White House, January 12, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images)
  • Obama Awards Biden Presidential Medal Of FreedomPresident Obama Gives Tribute To VP Biden In The State Dining RoomWASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 12: (AFP OUT) U.S. Vice President Joe Biden wipes his eyes as Preident Barack Obama presents him with Medal of Freedom during an event in the State Dining room of the White House January 12, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images)
  • Obama Awards Biden Presidential Medal Of FreedomPresident Obama Gives Tribute To VP Biden In The State Dining RoomWASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 12: (AFP OUT) Vice-President Joe Biden reacts as President Barack Obama delivers remarks during an event in the State Dining room of the White House, January 12, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images)
  • Obama Awards Biden Presidential Medal Of FreedomPresident Obama Gives Tribute To VP Biden In The State Dining RoomWASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 12: (AFP OUT) U.S. President Barack Obama (R) presents the Medal of Freedom to Vice-President Joe Biden during an event in the State Dining room of the White House, January 12, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images)
  • Obama Awards Biden Presidential Medal Of FreedomPresident Obama Gives Tribute To VP Biden In The State Dining RoomWASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 12: (AFP OUT) U.S. President Barack Obama delivers remarks at a tribute to Vice-President Joe Biden (L) during an event in the State Dining room of the White House, January 12, 2017 in Washington, DC. Obama presented the Medal of Freedom to Vice President Joe Biden. (Photo by Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images)
  • Obama Awards Biden Presidential Medal Of FreedomPresident Obama Gives Tribute To VP Biden In The State Dining RoomWASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 12: (AFP OUT) U.S. President Barack Obama (R) presents the Medal of Freedom to Vice-President Joe Biden during an event in the State Dining room of the White House, January 12, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images)
  • Obama Awards Biden Presidential Medal Of FreedomPresident Obama Gives Tribute To VP Biden In The State Dining RoomU.S. President Barack Obama (R) presents the Medal of Freedom to Vice-President Joe Biden during an event in the State Dining room of the White House, January 12, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images)
  • Obama Awards Biden Presidential Medal Of FreedomPresident Obama Gives Tribute To VP Biden In The State Dining RoomPresident Barack Obama awards Vice President Joe Biden the Presidential Medal of Freedom during a tribute to Biden at the White House in Washington, DC, on January 12, 2017. (Credit: NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Obama Awards Biden Presidential Medal Of FreedomUS-POLITICS-OBAMA-BIDENVice President Joe Biden wipes away tears as he walks past President Barack Obama after he was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom during a tribute to Biden at the White House in Washington, DC, on January 12, 2017. (Credit: NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Obama Awards Biden Presidential Medal Of FreedomPresident Obama Gives Tribute To VP Biden In The State Dining RoomVice President Joe Biden wipes away tears after President Barack Obama awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom during a tribute to Biden at the White House in Washington, DC, on January 12, 2017. (Credit: NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Obama Awards Biden Presidential Medal Of FreedomPresident Obama Gives Tribute To VP Biden In The State Dining RoomVice President Joe Biden speaks after President Barack Obama awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom during a tribute to Biden at the White House in Washington, DC, on January 12, 2017. (Credit: NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Obama Awards Biden Presidential Medal Of FreedomPresident Obama Gives Tribute To VP Biden In The State Dining RoomU.S. Vice President Joe Biden wipes his eyes after U.S President Barack Obama presented him with Medal of Freedom during an event in the State Dining room of the White House January 12, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images)
  • Obama Awards Biden Presidential Medal Of FreedomPresident Obama Gives Tribute To VP Biden In The State Dining RoomU.S. President Barack Obama (R) presents the Medal of Freedom to Vice-President Joe Biden during an event in the State Dining room of the White House, January 12, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images)
  • Obama Awards Biden Presidential Medal Of FreedomPresident Obama Gives Tribute To VP Biden In The State Dining RoomVice President Joe Biden gestures as President Barack Obama speaks during a tribute to Biden at the White House in Washington, DC, on January 12, 2017. (Credit: NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Obama Awards Biden Presidential Medal Of FreedomPresident Obama Gives Tribute To VP Biden In The State Dining RoomVice President Joe Biden (center L) listens to President Barack Obama speak during a tribute to Biden at the White House in Washington, DC, on January 12, 2017. (Credit: NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Obama Awards Biden Presidential Medal Of FreedomPresident Obama Gives Tribute To VP Biden In The State Dining RoomVice-President Joe Biden leaves the the State Dining room of the White House after he received from President Obama the Medal of Freedom January 12, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images)
  • Obama Awards Biden Presidential Medal Of FreedomPresident Obama Gives Tribute To VP Biden In The State Dining RoomMalia Obama leaves the State Dining room of the White House , January 12, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images)
  • Obama Awards Biden Presidential Medal Of FreedomPresident Obama Gives Tribute To VP Biden In The State Dining RoomVice-President Joe Biden leaves the the State Dining room of the White House after he received from President Obama the Medal of Freedom January 12, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images)
  • Obama Awards Biden Presidential Medal Of FreedomPresident Obama Gives Tribute To VP Biden In The State Dining RoomVice President Joe Biden listens to President Barack Obama speak during a tribute to Biden at the White House in Washington, DC, on January 12, 2017. (Credit: NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Obama Awards Biden Presidential Medal Of FreedomPresident Obama Gives Tribute To VP Biden In The State Dining RoomVice President Joe Biden and President Barack Obama walk past each other during a tribute to Biden at the White House in Washington, DC, on January 12, 2017. (Credit: NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Obama Awards Biden Presidential Medal Of FreedomPresident Obama Gives Tribute To VP Biden In The State Dining RoomVice-President Joe Biden speaks after he received the Medal of Freedom from President Barack Obama during an event in the State Dinning room of the White House, January 12, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images)
  • Obama Awards Biden Presidential Medal Of FreedomPresident Obama Gives Tribute To VP Biden In The State Dining RoomU.S. President Barack Obama before presenting Vice-President Joe Biden with the Medal of Freedom to him during an event in the State Dinning room of the White House, January 12, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images)
  • Obama Awards Biden Presidential Medal Of FreedomPresident Obama Gives Tribute To VP Biden In The State Dining RoomU.S. President Barack Obama (R) presents the Medal of Freedom to Vice-President Joe Biden during an event in the State Dinning room of the White House, January 12, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images)
  • Obama Awards Biden Presidential Medal Of FreedomPresident Obama Gives Tribute To VP Biden In The State Dining RoomU.S. President Barack Obama (R) presents the Medal of Freedom to Vice-President Joe Biden during an event in the State Dinning room of the White House, January 12, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images)
  • Obama Awards Biden Presidential Medal Of FreedomPresident Obama Gives Tribute To VP Biden In The State Dining RoomPresident Barack Obama applauds during a tribute to Biden at the White House in Washington, DC, on January 12, 2017. (Credit: NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Obama Awards Biden Presidential Medal Of FreedomPresident Obama Gives Tribute To VP Biden In The State Dining RoomPresident Barack Obama listens to Vice President Joe Biden during a tribute to Biden at the White House in Washington, DC, on January 12, 2017. (Credit: NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)
Obama Awards Biden Presidential Medal Of FreedomPresident Barack Obama awarded Vice President Joe Biden the Presidential Medal of Freedom with Distinction on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017.
