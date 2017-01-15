CBS2_header-logo
  • Donald Trump Inauguration Rehearsal Held In Washington D.C.Donald Trump Inauguration RehearsalStand-ins playing various officials, take part in a rehearsal for the presidential inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump at the US Capitol on January 15, 2017 in (MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Donald Trump Inauguration Rehearsal Held In Washington D.C.Donald Trump Inauguration RehearsalStand-ins playing the parts of former US President Bill Clinton(L) and Hillary Clinton(C) take part in a rehearsal for the presidential inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump at the US Capitol on January 15, 2017 in Washington, DC. (MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Donald Trump Inauguration Rehearsal Held In Washington D.C.Donald Trump Inauguration RehearsalStand-ins playing the parts of former US President Bill Clinton(2nd-L) and Hillary Clinton(C)take part in a rehearsal for the presidential inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump at the US Capitol on January 15, 2017 in Washington, DC. (MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Donald Trump Inauguration Rehearsal Held In Washington D.C.Donald Trump Inauguration RehearsalA stand-in playing the role of Vice President-elect Mike Pence takes part in a rehearsal for the presidential inauguration at the US Capitol on January 15, 2017 in Washington, DC. (MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Donald Trump Inauguration Rehearsal Held In Washington D.C.Donald Trump Inauguration RehearsalMembers of the U.S. Army band stand in front of the presidential reviewing atand during an inaugural parade rehearsal, January 15, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
  • Donald Trump Inauguration Rehearsal Held In Washington D.C.Donald Trump Inauguration RehearsalU.S. President-Elect Donald Trump stand-in, Army Sgt. Major Greg Lowery, raises his right hand as he "takes the oath of office" during a rehearsal for the swearing-in ceremony of the presidential inauguration January 15, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
  • Donald Trump Inauguration Rehearsal Held In Washington D.C.Donald Trump Inauguration RehearsalU.S. President-Elect Donald Trump stand-in, Army Sgt. Major Greg Lowery (L) and Army Specialist Sara Corry, standing-in for Melania Trump (R), take part in a rehearsal for the swearing-in ceremony of the presidential inauguration at the U.S. Capitol January 15, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
  • Donald Trump Inauguration Rehearsal Held In Washington D.C.Donald Trump Inauguration RehearsalArmy Sgt. Maj. Greg Lowery waves as he stands in for President-Elect Donald Trump during the inauguration rehearsal for the 45th president at the U.S. Capitol on January 15, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
  • Donald Trump Inauguration Rehearsal Held In Washington D.C.Donald Trump Inauguration RehearsalThe Capitol building is seen during the inauguration rehearsal for the President-elect Donald Trump as he becomes the 45th president of the United States on January 15, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
  • Donald Trump Inauguration Rehearsal Held In Washington D.C.Donald Trump Inauguration RehearsalWorkers hang flags on the U.S. Capitol to be used as part of the backdrop to the presidential inauguration for President elect Donald Trump as he prepares to take the reins of power on January 15, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
  • Donald Trump Inauguration Rehearsal Held In Washington D.C.Donald Trump Inauguration RehearsalPresident-Elect Donald Trump stand-in, Army SGT. MAJ. Greg Lowery (2nd L) and Vice President-elect Mike Pence stand-in, Army MSG Neil Ewachiw (L) take part in the dress rehearsal for the Inauguration, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017 in front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
  • Donald Trump Inauguration Rehearsal Held In Washington D.C.Donald Trump Inauguration RehearsalVice President-Elect Mike Pence stand-in Army MSG Neil Ewachiw (C) waves as he takes part in the dress rehearsal for the Inauguration, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017 in front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
  • Donald Trump Inauguration Rehearsal Held In Washington D.C.Donald Trump Inauguration RehearsalVice President-Elect Mike Pence stand-in Army MSG Neil Ewachiw (2nd L) and Karen Pence stand-in Army M SGT Leigh Ann Hinton (R) take part in the dress rehearsal for the Inauguration, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017 in front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
  • Donald Trump Inauguration Rehearsal Held In Washington D.C.Donald Trump Inauguration RehearsalUS Army Sergeant Major Greg Lowery arrives onstage as he plays the role of President-elect Donald Trump in a rehearsal for the presidential inauguration at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, January 15, 2017. (SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Donald Trump Inauguration Rehearsal Held In Washington D.C.Donald Trump Inauguration RehearsalUS Army Sergeant Major Greg Lowery(C-bottom) plays the role of President-elect Donald Trump in a rehearsal for the presidential inauguration at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, January 15, 2017.(Photo credit (SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Donald Trump Inauguration Rehearsal Held In Washington D.C.Donald Trump Inauguration RehearsalUS Army Sergeant Major Greg Lowery arrives onstage as he plays the role of President-elect Donald Trump in a rehearsal for the presidential inauguration at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, January 15, 2017. (SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Donald Trump Inauguration Rehearsal Held In Washington D.C.Donald Trump Inauguration RehearsalUS Army Specialist Sara Corry(C) is escorted on on stage as she plays the role of incoming First Lady Melania Trump in a rehearsal for the presidential inauguration at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, January 15, 2017. (SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Donald Trump Inauguration Rehearsal Held In Washington D.C.Donald Trump Inauguration RehearsalA general view shows the West side of the US Capitol during a rehearsal for the inauguration of US President-elect Donald Trump on January 15, 2017 in Washington, DC. (MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)
Categories: News Photos Politics World & National

Donald Trump is set to take the oath of office Friday, but on Sunday, an Army band member stood in for the soon-to-be 45th president during an inauguration dress rehearsal at the Capitol.
