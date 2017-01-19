Italian Authorities: Avalanche Buries Mountain Hotel, 30 MissingItalian media say that the avalanche covered the three-story Hotel Rigopiano in the central region of Abruzzo on Wednesday evening.
Trump Meets With Gov. Andrew Cuomo Days Before InaugurationGov. Andrew Cuomo met with President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday, just two days before the New York businessman is sworn is as the 45th president of the United States.
Madame Tussauds Unveils New Trump Wax Figure Ahead Of Inauguration DayMadame Tussauds unveiled their new wax figure of President-elect Donald Trump days before Inauguration Day.
Donald Trump Inauguration Rehearsal Held In Washington D.C.Donald Trump is set to take the oath of office Friday, but on Sunday, an Army band member stood in for the soon-to-be 45th president during an inauguration dress rehearsal at the Capitol.
Funeral For Hero NYPD Detective Steven McDonaldHundreds gathered at St. Patrick's Cathedral to pay tribute to hero NYPD Detective Steven McDonald, who died on Tuesday days after suffering a heart attack.
Obama Awards Biden Presidential Medal Of FreedomPresident Barack Obama awarded Vice President Joe Biden the Presidential Medal of Freedom with Distinction on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017.