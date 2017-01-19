CBS2_header-logo
  • Italian Authorities: Avalanche Buries Mountain Hotel, 30 MissingItalian Authorities Say 30 Missing After Avalanche Buries Mountain HotelA car drives along the main road to Monterale, after a 5.7-magnitude earthquake struck the region, on January 19, 2017. (ANDREAS SOLARO/AFP/Getty Images)
  A mountain view from the main road to Monterale, after a 5.7-magnitude earthquake struck the region, on January 19, 2017. Several people have died after a ski hotel was buried by an avalanche in earthquake-hit central Italy, local media reported quoting rescue services. (ANDREAS SOLARO/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Italian Authorities: Avalanche Buries Mountain Hotel, 30 MissingItalian Authorities Say 30 Missing After Avalanche Buries Mountain HotelA view along the main road to Monterale, after a 5.7-magnitude earthquake struck the region, on January 19, 2017. (ANDREAS SOLARO/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Italian Authorities: Avalanche Buries Mountain Hotel, 30 MissingItalian Authorities Say 30 Missing After Avalanche Buries Mountain HotelA mountain view taken along the main road to Monterale, after a 5.7-magnitude earthquake struck the region, on January 19, 2017. (ANDREAS SOLARO/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Italian Authorities: Avalanche Buries Mountain Hotel, 30 MissingItalian Authorities Say 30 Missing After Avalanche Buries Mountain HotelDogs stand in front of a large tent on a nearby sports ground in Montereale, after a 5.7-magnitude earthquake struck the region, on January 19, 2017. (ANDREAS SOLARO/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Italian Authorities: Avalanche Buries Mountain Hotel, 30 MissingItalian Authorities Say 30 Missing After Avalanche Buries Mountain HotelSnow covers a car of the Italian Civil Protection (Protezione Civile) parked at a nearby sports ground in Montereale, after a 5.7-magnitude earthquake struck the region, on January 19, 2017. (ANDREAS SOLARO/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Italian Authorities: Avalanche Buries Mountain Hotel, 30 MissingItalian Authorities Say 30 Missing After Avalanche Buries Mountain HotelTwo dogs wonder past a vehicle and mounds of snow at a nearby sports ground in Montereale, after a 5.7-magnitude earthquake struck the region, on January 19, 2017. (ANDREAS SOLARO/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Italian Authorities: Avalanche Buries Mountain Hotel, 30 MissingItalian Authorities Say 30 Missing After Avalanche Buries Mountain HotelA mountain view from the main road to Monterale, after a 5.7-magnitude earthquake struck the region, on January 19, 2017. (ANDREAS SOLARO/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Italian Authorities: Avalanche Buries Mountain Hotel, 30 MissingItalian Authorities Say 30 Missing After Avalanche Buries Mountain HotelA car drives along the main road to Monterale, after a 5.7-magnitude earthquake struck the region, on January 19, 2017. (ANDREAS SOLARO/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Italian Authorities: Avalanche Buries Mountain Hotel, 30 MissingItalian Authorities Say 30 Missing After Avalanche Buries Mountain HotelA mountain view taken along the main road to Monterale, after a 5.7-magnitude earthquake struck the region, on January 19, 2017.(ANDREAS SOLARO/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Italian Authorities: Avalanche Buries Mountain Hotel, 30 MissingItalian Authorities Say 30 Missing After Avalanche Buries Mountain HotelA mountain view from the main road to Monterale, after a 5.7-magnitude earthquake struck the region, on January 19, 2017. (ANDREAS SOLARO/AFP/Getty Images)
Italian Authorities: Avalanche Buries Mountain Hotel, 30 MissingItalian media say that the avalanche covered the three-story Hotel Rigopiano in the central region of Abruzzo on Wednesday evening.
Trump Meets With Gov. Andrew Cuomo Days Before InaugurationGov. Andrew Cuomo met with President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday, just two days before the New York businessman is sworn is as the 45th president of the United States.
Madame Tussauds Unveils New Trump Wax Figure Ahead Of Inauguration DayMadame Tussauds unveiled their new wax figure of President-elect Donald Trump days before Inauguration Day.
Donald Trump Inauguration Rehearsal Held In Washington D.C.Donald Trump is set to take the oath of office Friday, but on Sunday, an Army band member stood in for the soon-to-be 45th president during an inauguration dress rehearsal at the Capitol.
Funeral For Hero NYPD Detective Steven McDonaldHundreds gathered at St. Patrick's Cathedral to pay tribute to hero NYPD Detective Steven McDonald, who died on Tuesday days after suffering a heart attack.
Obama Awards Biden Presidential Medal Of FreedomPresident Barack Obama awarded Vice President Joe Biden the Presidential Medal of Freedom with Distinction on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017.

