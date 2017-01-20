Photos: President Barack Obama Departs Oval Office

CBS2_header-logo
wcbs_880
1010wins
wfan
wlny_1055
Trump Inauguration Day: Full Coverage | Watch Live | Follow Live | Listen Live: 1010 WINS | WCBS 880  
  • Photos: President Barack Obama Departs Oval OfficePresident Barack Obama Departs Oval OfficePresident Barack Obama is seen in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, DC prior to departing for the last time as president January 20, 2017. (Photo: JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Photos: President Barack Obama Departs Oval OfficePresident Barack Obama Departs Oval OfficePresident Barack Obama leaves the White House for the final time as President as the nation prepares for the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump on January 20, 2017 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch-Pool/Getty Images)
  • Photos: President Barack Obama Departs Oval OfficePresident Barack Obama Departs Oval OfficePresident Barack Obama leaves the White House for the final time as President as the nation prepares for the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump on January 20, 2017 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch-Pool/Getty Images)
  • Photos: President Barack Obama Departs Oval OfficePresident Barack Obama Departs Oval OfficePresident Barack Obama leaves the Oval Office for the final time as president as the nation prepares for the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump on January 20, 2017 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch-Pool/Getty Images)
  • Photos: President Barack Obama Departs Oval OfficePresident Barack Obama Departs Oval OfficePresident Barack Obama leaves the Oval Office for the final time as President as the nation prepares for the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump on January 20, 2017 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch-Pool/Getty Images)
  • Photos: President Barack Obama Departs Oval OfficePresident Barack Obama Departs Oval OfficePresident Barack Obama waves as he walks through the colonnade as he departs the Oval Office for the last time as president, at the White House in Washington, DC January 20, 2017. (Photo: JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Photos: President Barack Obama Departs Oval OfficePresident Barack Obama Departs Oval OfficePresident Barack Obama walks through the colonnade as he departs the Oval Office for the last time as president, at the White House in Washington, DC January 20, 2017. (Photo: JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Photos: President Barack Obama Departs Oval OfficePresident Barack Obama Departs Oval OfficePresident Barack Obama waves as he walks through the colonnade as he departs the Oval Office for the last time as president, at the White House in Washington, DC January 20, 2017. (Photo credit: JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images)
  •  Next Gallery Trump, D.C. Crowds On Inauguration Eve
Categories: News Photos

The Inauguration Of Donald TrumpDonald J. Trump becomes the 45th president of the United States on Friday. Here's a look at the Inauguration Day events.
Photos: President Barack Obama Departs Oval Office
Trump, D.C. Crowds On Inauguration EvePresident-elect Donald Trump addressed a crowd in Washington, D.C. following an inauguration concert on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017.
PHOTOS: New Yorkers Hold Anti-Trump Rally On Eve Of InaugurationNew York City Mayor Bill de Blasio arranged a star-studded anti-Trump rally Thursday night.
Italian Authorities: Avalanche Buries Mountain Hotel, 30 MissingItalian media say that the avalanche covered the three-story Hotel Rigopiano in the central region of Abruzzo on Wednesday evening.
Trump Meets With Gov. Andrew Cuomo Days Before InaugurationGov. Andrew Cuomo met with President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday, just two days before the New York businessman is sworn is as the 45th president of the United States.

