  • The Inauguration Of Donald TrumpDonald Trump Sworn In As 45th President Of The United StatesUS President-elect Donald Trump is sworn in as President on January 20, 2017 at the US Capitol in Washington, DC. / AFP / Mark RALSTON (Photo credit should read MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)
  • The Inauguration Of Donald TrumpDonald Trump Sworn In As 45th President Of The United StatesSupreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas(R) administers the oath of office to Vice president-elect Mike Pence(C) at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2017, before the swearing-in ceremony of Donald Trump to be the 45th president of the US. / AFP / Paul J. Richards (Photo credit should read PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP/Getty Images)
  • The Inauguration Of Donald TrumpDonald Trump Sworn In As 45th President Of The United StatesUS President-elect Donald Trump is sworn in as President on January 20, 2017 at the US Capitol in Washington, DC. / AFP / Mark RALSTON (Photo credit should read MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)
  • The Inauguration Of Donald TrumpDonald Trump Is Sworn In As 45th President Of The United StatesWASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: President Donald Trump takes the oath of office from Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. In today's inauguration ceremony Donald J. Trump becomes the 45th president of the United States. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
  • The Inauguration Of Donald TrumpDonald Trump Is Sworn In As 45th President Of The United StatesWASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: U.S. President Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump wave after he took the oath of office on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. In today's inauguration ceremony Donald J. Trump becomes the 45th president of the United States. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
  • The Inauguration Of Donald TrumpDonald Trump Is Sworn In As 45th President Of The United StatesWASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: (L-R) U.S. President Donald Trump takes the oath of office as his wife Melania Trump holds the bible and his son Barron Trump looks on, on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. In today's inauguration ceremony Donald J. Trump becomes the 45th president of the United States. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
  • The Inauguration Of Donald TrumpDonald Trump Is Sworn In As 45th President Of The United StatesWASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: President Elect Donald Trump shakes hands with Vice President Mike Pence on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. In today's inauguration ceremony Donald J. Trump becomes the 45th president of the United States. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
  • The Inauguration Of Donald TrumpDonald Trump Sworn In As 45th President Of The United StatesPresident-elect Donald Trump gestures after Mike Pence (L) was sworn in as US Vice President on the platform at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2017, before Trump's swearing-in ceremony. / AFP / Mark RALSTON (Photo credit should read MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)
  • The Inauguration Of Donald TrumpDonald Trump Sworn In As 45th President Of The United StatesUS President elect Donald Trump (C) salutes his daughter Ivanka and other family members during the swearing-in ceremony on in front of the Capitol in Washington on January 20, 2017. / AFP / Timothy A. CLARY (Photo credit should read TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images)
  • The Inauguration Of Donald TrumpDonald Trump Is Sworn In As 45th President Of The United StatesWASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Vice President Mike Pence shakes hands with Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas as wife Karen Pence holds a bible on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. In today's inauguration ceremony Donald J. Trump becomes the 45th president of the United States. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
  • The Inauguration Of Donald TrumpDonald Trump Is Sworn In As 45th President Of The United StatesWASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Vice President Mike Pence takes the oath of office from Supreme Court Clarence Thomas as wife Karen Pence holds a bible on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. In today's inauguration ceremony Donald J. Trump becomes the 45th president of the United States. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
  • The Inauguration Of Donald TrumpDonald Trump Is Sworn In As 45th President Of The United StatesWASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: U.S. Vice President Mike Pence takes the oath of office from Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas as his wife Karen Pence looks on, on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. In today's inauguration ceremony Donald J. Trump becomes the 45th president of the United States. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
  • The Inauguration Of Donald TrumpThe Inauguration Of Donald TrumpPresident-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania leave St. John's Episcopal Church on January 20, 2017, before Trump's inauguration. (Photo credit NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)
  • The Inauguration Of Donald TrumpThe Inauguration Of Donald TrumpMembers of the public arrive on the Mall in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2017, before the swearing-in ceremony of US President-elect Donald Trump. (Photo credit MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)
  • The Inauguration Of Donald TrumpThe Inauguration Of Donald TrumpSupporters of US President-elect Donald Trump wait on the National Mall in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2017, before the swearing-in ceremony.(Photo credit ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP/Getty Images)
  • The Inauguration Of Donald TrumpThe Inauguration Of Donald TrumpPresident-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania leave St. John's Episcopal Church on January 20, 2017, before Trump's inauguration. (Photo credit NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)
  • The Inauguration Of Donald TrumpDonald Trump Is Sworn In As 45th President Of The United StatesSpectators begin to fill seats for the inauguration on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
  • The Inauguration Of Donald TrumpDonald Trump Is Sworn In As 45th President Of The United StatesThe Marine band plays on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. In todays inauguration ceremony Donald J. Trump becomes the 45th president of the United States. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
  • The Inauguration Of Donald TrumpDonald Trump Is Sworn In As 45th President Of The United StatesPresident-elect Donald J. Trump departs Blair House to attend a church service at St. John's Episcopal Church on Inauguration Day on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. Donald J. Trump will become the 45th president of the United States today. (Photo by Chris Kleponis - Pool/Getty Images)
  • The Inauguration Of Donald TrumpThe Inauguration Of Donald TrumpPresident-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania leave St. John's Episcopal Church on January 20, 2017, before Trump's inauguration.(Photo credit NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)
  • The Inauguration Of Donald TrumpThe Inauguration Of Donald TrumpPresident-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania speak with Reverend Luis Leon as they leave St. John's Episcopal Church on January 20, 2017, before Trump's inauguration. (Photo credit NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)
  • The Inauguration Of Donald TrumpDonald Trump Is Sworn In As 45th President Of The United StatesMembers of the US Army Herald Trumpets stand at the U.S. Capitol on Inauguration Day on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. Donald J. Trump will become the 45th president of the United States today. (Photo by Bill O'Leary - Pool/Getty Images)
  • The Inauguration Of Donald TrumpDonald Trump Is Sworn In As 45th President Of The United StatesMembers of the Mormon Tabernacle Choir wait below the Capitol dome in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2017, before the swearing-in ceremony of US President-elect Donald Trump. (Photo credit BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)
  • The Inauguration Of Donald TrumpDonald Trump Is Sworn In As 45th President Of The United StatesChairs are set up on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. In todays inauguration ceremony Donald J. Trump becomes the 45th president of the United States. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
  • The Inauguration Of Donald TrumpThe Inauguration Of Donald TrumpPresident Barack Obama(R) and First Lady Michelle Obama(L) welcome Preisdent-elect Donald Trump(2nd-R) and his wife Melania to the White House in Washington, DC January 20, 2017. (Photo credit JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images)
  • The Inauguration Of Donald TrumpDonald Trump Is Sworn In As 45th President Of The United StatesSpectators fill the National Mall l on January 19, 2017 in Washington, DC. Donald J. Trump will be sworn in tomorrow as the 45th president of the United States. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
  • The Inauguration Of Donald TrumpThe Inauguration Of Donald TrumpPresident Barack Obama(R) and First Lady Michelle Obama(L) welcome Preisdent-elect Donald Trump(2nd-R) and his wife Melania to the White House in Washington, DC January 20, 2017. (Photo credit JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images)
  • The Inauguration Of Donald TrumpDonald Trump Is Sworn In As 45th President Of The United StatesMembers of the Mormon Tabernacle Choir sit on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. In todays inauguration ceremony Donald J. Trump becomes the 45th president of the United States. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
  • The Inauguration Of Donald TrumpThe Inauguration Of Donald TrumpPresident-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania leave St. John's Episcopal Church on January 20, 2017, before Trump's inauguration.(Photo credit NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)
  • The Inauguration Of Donald TrumpDonald Trump Is Sworn In As 45th President Of The United StatesGuests arrive for the inauguration on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. In todays inauguration ceremony Donald J. Trump becomes the 45th president of the United States. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
  • The Inauguration Of Donald TrumpDonald Trump Is Sworn In As 45th President Of The United StatesGuests arrive for the inauguration on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. In todays inauguration ceremony Donald J. Trump becomes the 45th president of the United States. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
  • The Inauguration Of Donald TrumpDonald Trump Is Sworn In As 45th President Of The United StatesSupporters gather in front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. In today's inauguration ceremony Donald J. Trump becomes the 45th president of the United States. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
  • The Inauguration Of Donald TrumpThe Inauguration Of Donald TrumpPresident Barack Obama(R) and First Lady Michelle Obama(2nd-L) welcome Preisdent-elect Donald Trump(L) and his wife Melania(2nd-R) to the White House in Washington, DC January 20, 2017. (Photo credit JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images)
  • The Inauguration Of Donald TrumpDonald Trump Is Sworn In As 45th President Of The United StatesSupporters gather in front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. In today's inauguration ceremony Donald J. Trump becomes the 45th president of the United States. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
  • The Inauguration Of Donald TrumpDonald Trump Is Sworn In As 45th President Of The United StatesWorkers set the stage at the U.S. Capitol on Inauguration Day on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. Donald J. Trump will become the 45th president of the United States today. (Photo by Daniel Acker - Pool/Getty Images)
  • The Inauguration Of Donald TrumpThe Inauguration Of Donald TrumpPresident Barack Obama(R) and First Lady Michelle Obama(L) welcome Preisdent-elect Donald Trump(2nd-L) and his wife Melania(2nd-R) to the White House in Washington, DC January 20, 2017. (Photo credit JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images)
  • The Inauguration Of Donald TrumpThe Inauguration Of Donald TrumpUS former First Lady Laura Bush arrives for the Inauguration of Donald Trump in Washington, DC on Janury 20, 2017. Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States Friday -- winning vindication for his bare-knuckle White House bid and beginning a four-year term that promises to shake up Washington and the world. (Photo credit ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images)
  • The Inauguration Of Donald TrumpThe Inauguration Of Donald TrumpPresident Barack Obama(R) and First Lady Michelle Obama(L) welcome President-elect Donald Trump(2nd-R) and his wife Melania(2nd-L) to the White House in Washington, DC January 20, 2017. (Photo credit JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images)
  • The Inauguration Of Donald TrumpDonald And Melania Trump Arrive At White House Ahead Of InaugurationPresident-elect Donald Trump,and his wife Melania Trump, are greeted by President Barack Obama and his wife first lady Michelle Obama, upon arriving at the White House on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. Later in the morning President-elect Trump will be sworn in as the nation's 45th president during an inaugural ceremony at the U.S. Capitol. (Photo Mark Wilson / Staff/ Getty Images)
  • The Inauguration Of Donald TrumpDonald And Melania Trump Arrive At White House Ahead Of InaugurationPresident-elect Donald Trump (2ndR),and his wife Melania Trump (2ndL), are greeted by President Barack Obama and his wife first lady Michelle Obama, upon arriving at the White House on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. Later in the morning President-elect Trump will be sworn in as the nation's 45th president during an inaugural ceremony at the U.S. Capitol.
  • The Inauguration Of Donald TrumpDonald And Melania Trump Arrive At White House Ahead Of InaugurationVice President Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden leaves the White House for the final time as the nation prepares for the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump on January 20, 2017 in Washington, D.C. Trump becomes the 45th President of the United States. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch-Pool/Getty Images)
  • The Inauguration Of Donald TrumpThe Inauguration Of Donald TrumpTiffany Trump(C) and the Trump family arrive for the Inauguration of Donald Trump in Washington, DC on Janury 20, 2017. Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States Friday -- winning vindication for his bare-knuckle White House bid and beginning a four-year term that promises to shake up Washington and the world. (Photo credit ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images)
  • The Inauguration Of Donald TrumpThe Inauguration Of Donald TrumpPresident-elect Donald Trump(2nd-R)gives a thumbs up as he and his wife Melania(2nd-L)are greeted by US President Barack Obama(Rear)and First Lady Michelle Obama(L) as they arrive at the White House in Washington, DC January 20, 2017. (Photo credit JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images)
  • The Inauguration Of Donald TrumpDonald Trump Sworn In As 45th President Of The United StatesKellyanne Conway, appointed as Counselor to the President by US President-elect Donald Trump, leaves St. John's Episcopal Church on January 20, 2017, before Trump's inauguration. / AFP / Nicholas Kamm (Photo credit should read NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)
  • The Inauguration Of Donald TrumpDonald Trump Sworn In As 45th President Of The United StatesPresident-elect Donald Trump(C)is greeted by US President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama(L) as he arrives at the White House in Washington, DC January 20, 2017. / AFP / JIM WATSON (Photo credit should read JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images)
  • The Inauguration Of Donald TrumpDonald Trump Is Sworn In As 45th President Of The United StatesWASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Sheldon Adelson arrives on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. In today's inauguration ceremony Donald J. Trump becomes the 45th president of the United States. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
  • The Inauguration Of Donald TrumpDonald Trump Sworn In As 45th President Of The United StatesPresident-elect Donald Trump gives a thumbs up as he arrives at the White House in Washington, DC January 20, 2017. / AFP / JIM WATSON (Photo credit should read JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images)
  • The Inauguration Of Donald TrumpProtesters And Trump Supporters Gather In D.C. For Donald Trump InaugurationWASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: With the U.S. Capitol in the background, two Donald Trump supporters wait on the National Mall prior to the presidential inauguration on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. Donald Trump is being sworn in as the 45th President of the United States. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
  • The Inauguration Of Donald TrumpDonald Trump Is Sworn In As 45th President Of The United StatesWASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Hillary Clinton arrives at the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. In today's inauguration ceremony Donald J. Trump becomes the 45th president of the United States. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
  • The Inauguration Of Donald TrumpDonald Trump Is Sworn In As 45th President Of The United StatesWASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Newt Gingrich (L) and former Speaker of the House John Boehner arrive with their wives on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. In today's inauguration ceremony Donald J. Trump becomes the 45th president of the United States. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
The Inauguration Of Donald TrumpDonald J. Trump becomes the 45th president of the United States on Friday. Here's a look at the Inauguration Day events.
