Watch Live Now: White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer Holds Daily Press Briefing 
  • Conference Championship SundayNFC Championship GameMatt Ryan of the Atlanta Falcons passes in the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers in the NFC championship game at the Georgia Dome on Jan. 22, 2017, in Atlanta. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
  • Conference Championship SundayNFC Championship GameMatt Ryan (2) of the Atlanta Falcons celebrates with Aldrick Robinson after Ryan's 14-yard touchdown run in the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers in the NFC championship game at the Georgia Dome on Jan. 22, 2017, in Atlanta. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
  • Conference Championship SundayNFC Championship GameJulio Jones of the Atlanta Falcons catches a 5-yard touchdown pass late in the second quarter against LaDarius Gunter of the Green Bay Packers in the NFC championship game at the Georgia Dome on Jan. 22, 2017, in Atlanta. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
  • Conference Championship SundayNFC Championship GameJulio Jones of the Atlanta Falcons makes a catch in the third quarter against Jake Ryan (47) and LaDarius Gunter (36) of the Green Bay Packers in the NFC championship game at the Georgia Dome on Jna. 22, 2017, in Atlanta. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
  • Conference Championship SundayNFC Championship GameAaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers attempts a pass as he is tackled by Grady Jarrett of the Atlanta Falcons in the fourth quarter in the NFC championship game at the Georgia Dome on Jan. 22, 2017, in Atlanta. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
  • Conference Championship SundayNFC Championship GameHead coach Dan Quinn of the Atlanta Falcons has Gatorade dumped on him by his team late in the game against the Green Bay Packers in the NFC championship game at the Georgia Dome on Jan. 22, 2017, in Atlanta. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
  • Conference Championship SundayNFC Championship GameAtlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank holds the George Halas Trophy after defeating the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game at the Georgia Dome on Jan. 22, 2017, in Atlanta.(Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
  • Conference Championship SundayNFC Championship GameTV personality Terry Bradshaw speaks to head coach Dan Quinn of the Atlanta Falcons after defeating the Green Bay Packers in the NFC championship game at the Georgia Dome on Jan. 22, 2017, in Atlanta. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
  • Conference Championship SundayAFC Championship GameTom Brady of the New England Patriots reacts during the second half against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC championship game at Gillette Stadium on Jan. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)
  • Conference Championship SundayAFC Championship GameLogan Ryan of the New England Patriots attempts to break up a pass inteded for Cobi Hamilton of the Pittsburgh Steelers during the fourth quarter in the AFC championship game at Gillette Stadium on Jan. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
  • Conference Championship SundayAFC Championship GameLeGarrette Blount of the New England Patriots celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC championship game at Gillette Stadium on Jan. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
  • Conference Championship SundayAFC Championship GameBrandon Boldenof the New England Patriots reacts during the first quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC championship game at Gillette Stadium on Jan. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
  • Conference Championship SundayAFC Championship GameRobert Kraft, owner and CEO of the New England Patriots, celebrates with the Lamar Hunt Trophy after the New England Patriots defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers 36-17 to win the AFC championship game at Gillette Stadium on Jan. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)
  • Conference Championship SundayAFC Championship GameEric Rowe of the New England Patriots reacts against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the AFC championship game at Gillette Stadium on Jan. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)
  • Conference Championship SundayAFC Championship GameChris Hogan of the New England Patriots carries the ball against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the third quarter in the AFC championship game at Gillette Stadium on Jan. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
  • Conference Championship SundayAFC Championship GameJim Nantz interviews Tom Brady of the New England Patriots after the Patriots defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers 36-17 to win the AFC championship game at Gillette Stadium on Jan. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
  •  Next Gallery PHOTOS: Women's Marches Around The World
Categories: NFL NFL Playoffs Sports Sports Photos

More Latest Photos

Conference Championship SundayPhotos from the Falcons' NFC championship game win over the Packers and the Patriots' AFC title game victory over the Steelers.
PHOTOS: Women's Marches Around The WorldMen, women, and children across the globe took to the streets Saturday in solidarity with the Women's March on Washington.
Trump, Pence Families Attend Inaugural BallsThree inaugural balls were held across Washington, D.C. on Friday night.
President Donald Trump's Inaugural ParadePresident Donald Trump and his family march for his inaugural parade in Washington, D.C. on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.
Donald Trump Sworn In As PresidentDonald J. Trump becomes the 45th president of the United States on Friday. Here's a look at the Inauguration Day events.
Violent Protests In Washington On Inauguration Day

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
LATEST TRUMP NEWS
CURRENT LISTINGS

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia