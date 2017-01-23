STORM WATCH: Alerts | Track The Nor'easter | NJ TRANSIT | LIRR | Airports | Listen: 1010 WINS | WCBS 880
  • Nor’easter Leaves Tri-State Area SoakedNor'easter: Hoboken FloodingFlooding in the PATH Train station in Hoboken during a nor'easter on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017. (Credit: Nick Patriarca)
  • Nor’easter Leaves Tri-State Area SoakedCoastal Storm Brings Wind And Rain To New York City AreaThe Statue of Liberty shows through a rain splattered window on the Staten Island Ferry as New York City prepares for a nor'easter storm on January 23, 2017 in New York City. The storm is expected to bring at least two inches of rain and wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
  • Nor’easter Leaves Tri-State Area SoakedCoastal Storm Brings Wind And Rain To New York City AreaA person rides the Staten Island Ferry as Manhattan sits under heavy cloud cover as the city prepares for a nor'easter storm on January 23, 2017 in New York City. The storm is expected to bring at least two inches of rain and wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
  • Nor’easter Leaves Tri-State Area SoakedCoastal Storm Brings Wind And Rain To New York City AreaManhattan sits under heavy cloud cover as the city prepares for a nor'easter storm on January 23, 2017 in New York City. The storm is expected to bring at least two inches of rain and wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
  • Nor’easter Leaves Tri-State Area SoakedCoastal Storm Brings Wind And Rain To New York City AreaThe Statue of Libetry shows through a rain splattered window on the Staten Island Ferry as New York City prepares for a nor'easter storm on January 23, 2017 in New York City. The storm is expected to bring at least two inches of rain and wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
  • Nor’easter Leaves Tri-State Area SoakedCoastal Storm Brings Wind And Rain To New York City AreaA man takes a selfie picture as Manhattan prepares for a nor'easter storm on January 23, 2017 in New York City. The storm is expected to bring at least two inches of rain and wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
  • Nor’easter Leaves Tri-State Area SoakedCoastal Storm Brings Wind And Rain To New York City AreaPassengers on the Staten Island Ferry struggle with the wind as New York City prepares for a nor'easter storm on January 23, 2017 in New York City. The storm is expected to bring at least two inches of rain and wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
  • Nor’easter Leaves Tri-State Area SoakedCoastal Storm Brings Wind And Rain To New York City AreaPassengers on the Staten Island Ferry struggle with the wind as New York City prepares for a nor'easter storm on January 23, 2017 in New York City. The storm is expected to bring at least two inches of rain and wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
  • Nor’easter Leaves Tri-State Area SoakedCoastal Storm Brings Wind And Rain To New York City AreaPassengers on the Staten Island Ferry struggle with the wind as New York City prepares for a nor'easter storm on January 23, 2017 in New York City. The storm is expected to bring at least two inches of rain and wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
  • Nor’easter Leaves Tri-State Area SoakedNor'easter: Hoboken FloodingFlooding in the PATH Train station in Hoboken during a nor'easter on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017. (Credit: Nick Patriarca)
  • Nor’easter Leaves Tri-State Area SoakedNor'easter: Hoboken FloodingFlooding in the PATH Train station in Hoboken during a nor'easter on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017. (Credit: Nick Patriarca)
  • Nor’easter Leaves Tri-State Area SoakedNor'easter: Hoboken FloodingFlooding in the PATH Train station in Hoboken during a nor'easter on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017. (Credit: Nick Patriarca)
  • Nor’easter Leaves Tri-State Area SoakedNor'easter: Hoboken FloodingFlooding in the PATH Train station in Hoboken during a nor'easter on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017. (Credit: Nick Patriarca)
  • Nor’easter Leaves Tri-State Area SoakedNor'easter: Hoboken FloodingFlooding in the PATH Train station in Hoboken during a nor'easter on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017. (Credit: Jonathan Otto)
  • Nor’easter Leaves Tri-State Area SoakedNor'easter: Hoboken FloodingFlooding in the PATH Train station in Hoboken during a nor'easter on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017. (Credit: Jonathan Otto)
  • Nor’easter Leaves Tri-State Area SoakedNor'easter: Hoboken FloodingFlooding in the PATH Train station in Hoboken during a nor'easter on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017. (Credit: Jonathan Otto)
  • Nor’easter Leaves Tri-State Area SoakedNor'easter: Hoboken FloodingFlooding in the PATH Train station in Hoboken during a nor'easter on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017. (Credit: Jonathan Otto)
  • Nor’easter Leaves Tri-State Area SoakedNor'easter: Hoboken FloodingFlooding in the PATH Train station in Hoboken during a nor'easter on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017. (Credit: @ZACHISGOD)
  • Nor’easter Leaves Tri-State Area SoakedNor'easter: Hoboken FloodingFlooding in the PATH Train station in Hoboken during a nor'easter on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017. (Credit: @ZACHISGOD)
  • Nor’easter Leaves Tri-State Area SoakedNor'easter: Hoboken FloodingFlooding in the PATH Train station in Hoboken during a nor'easter on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017. (Credit: @ZACHISGOD)
  • Nor’easter Leaves Tri-State Area SoakedNor'easter: Hoboken FloodingFlooding in the PATH Train station in Hoboken during a nor'easter on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017. (Credit: Jared Banyard)
  • Nor’easter Leaves Tri-State Area SoakedBroad Channel FloodingFlooding in Broad Channel, Queens during a nor'easter on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017. (Credit: Alex Silverman/WCBS 880)
  • Nor’easter Leaves Tri-State Area SoakedBay Head Nor'easterA nor'easter clobbers Bay Head, New Jersey on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017. (Credit: CBS2)
  • Nor’easter Leaves Tri-State Area SoakedNor'easter: Long Island SoundA nor'easter batters the Long Island Sound on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017. (Credit: CBS2)
  • Nor’easter Leaves Tri-State Area SoakedWestchester Nor'easterBanners whip in the wind during a nor'easter in Westchester County on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017. (Credit: CBS2)
  • Nor’easter Leaves Tri-State Area SoakedNJ TRANSIT Downed WiresDowned overhead wires near Linden, NJ are suspending service along NJ TRANSIT's Northeast Corridor and North Jersey Coast lines. (credit: NJ TRANSIT)
Nor'easter Leaves Tri-State Area SoakedA nor'easter caused flooding, cut power and ripped down wires in the Tri-State Area on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017.
