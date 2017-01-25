CBS2_header-logo
  • Protest Against Trump Immigration Policies In Washington Square ParkRally For Muslim And Immigrant Rights Held In New York CityHundreds of people attend an evening rally at Washington Square Park in support of Muslims, immigrants and against the building of a wall along the Mexican border on January 25, 2017 in New York City. President Donald Trump took actions today to start the building of a long promised wall along the Mexican border and to cut federal grants for immigrant protecting "sanctuary cities". (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
  • Protest Against Trump Immigration Policies In Washington Square ParkRally For Muslim And Immigrant Rights Held In New York City Hundreds of people attend an evening rally at Washington Square Park in support of Muslims, immigrants and against the building of a wall along the Mexican border on January 25, 2017 in New York City. President Donald Trump took actions today to start the building of a long promised wall along the Mexican border and to cut federal grants for immigrant protecting "sanctuary cities". (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
  • Protest Against Trump Immigration Policies In Washington Square ParkRally For Muslim And Immigrant Rights Held In New York CityRepresentative Nydia Velazquez from Brooklyn speaks at a rally and protest against US President Donald Trump in Washington Square Park in New York on January 25, 2017. (Credit: BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Protest Against Trump Immigration Policies In Washington Square ParkRally For Muslim And Immigrant Rights Held In New York CityPeople hold signs as the Council on American Islamic Relations holds a protest against President Donald Trump's planned ban on Muslim travel in Washington Square Park in New York on January 25, 2017. (Credit: BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Protest Against Trump Immigration Policies In Washington Square ParkRally For Muslim And Immigrant Rights Held In New York CityPeople hold signs as the Council on American Islamic Relations holds a protest against President Donald Trump's planned ban on Muslim travel in Washington Square Park in New York on January 25, 2017. (Credit: BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Protest Against Trump Immigration Policies In Washington Square ParkRally For Muslim And Immigrant Rights Held In New York CityPeople hold signs as the Council on American Islamic Relations holds a protest against President Donald Trump's planned ban on Muslim travel in Washington Square Park in New York on January 25, 2017. (Credit: BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Protest Against Trump Immigration Policies In Washington Square ParkRally For Muslim And Immigrant Rights Held In New York CityPeople hold signs as the Council on American Islamic Relations holds a protest against President Donald Trump's planned ban on Muslim travel in Washington Square Park in New York on January 25, 2017. (Credit: BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Protest Against Trump Immigration Policies In Washington Square ParkRally For Muslim And Immigrant Rights Held In New York CityPeople hold signs and chant as the Council on American Islamic Relations holds a protest against President Donald Trump's planned ban on Muslim travel in Washington Square Park in New York on January 25, 2017. (Credit: BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Protest Against Trump Immigration Policies In Washington Square ParkRally For Muslim And Immigrant Rights Held In New York CityCouncil on American Islamic Relations - New York Executive Director Afaf Nasher prays before a rally and protest against US President Donald Trump in Washington Square Park in New York on January 25, 2017. (Credit: BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Protest Against Trump Immigration Policies In Washington Square ParkRally For Muslim And Immigrant Rights Held In New York CityPeople look on as the Council on American Islamic Relations holds a protest against US President Donald Trump's planned ban on Muslim travel at Washington Square Park in New York on January 25, 2017. (Credit: BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP/Getty Images)
Protest Against Trump Immigration Policies In Washington Square Park
Hundreds of people attended a rally protesting President Donald Trump's executive orders on immigration in Washington Square Park on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017.
