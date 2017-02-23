  • Stonewall Inn Rally Against Trump Transgender Bathroom PolicyProtestors Rally At Stonewall Inn Against Withdrawal Of Transgender ProtectionsPeople take part in rally outside the Stonewall Inn, a landmark of the gay rights movement, on February 23, 2017 in the Greenwich Village area of New York City, demanding to maintain protection for transgender and gender non-conforming people. (Credit: KENA BETANCUR/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Stonewall Inn Rally Against Trump Transgender Bathroom PolicyProtestors Rally At Stonewall Inn Against Withdrawal Of Transgender ProtectionsA transgender rights activist speaks during a rally outside the Stonewall Inn, a landmark of the gay rights movement, on February 23, 2017 in the Greenwich Village area of New York City, demanding to maintain protection for transgender and gender non-conforming people. (Credit: KENA BETANCUR/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Stonewall Inn Rally Against Trump Transgender Bathroom PolicyProtestors Rally At Stonewall Inn Against Withdrawal Of Transgender ProtectionsHundreds protest a Trump administration announcement this week that rescinds an Obama-era order allowing transgender students to use school bathrooms matching their gender identities, at the Stonewall Inn on February 23, 2017 in New York City. Activists and members of the transgender community gathered outside the historic LGTB bar to denounce the new policy. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
  • Stonewall Inn Rally Against Trump Transgender Bathroom PolicyTransgender Bathroom Policy Protest, Stonewall InnHundreds protest a Trump administration announcement this week that rescinds an Obama-era order allowing transgender students to use school bathrooms matching their gender identities, at the Stonewall Inn on February 23, 2017 in New York City. Activists and members of the transgender community gathered outside the historic LGTB bar to denounce the new policy. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
  • Stonewall Inn Rally Against Trump Transgender Bathroom PolicyTransgender Bathroom Policy Protest, Stonewall InnPeople take part in rally outside the Stonewall Inn, a landmark of the gay rights movement, on February 23, 2017 in the Greenwich Village area of New York City, demanding to maintain protection for transgender and gender non-conforming people. (Credit: KENA BETANCUR/AFP/Getty Images)
