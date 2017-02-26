The Stars Come Out For Hollywood's Big NightThe 89th Annual Academy Awards Are Set To Kick Off Sunday Night

Daytona 500: Photos From The RaceThe 59th running of the Daytona 500 begins Sunday afternoon, with Chase Elliott on the pole for the second consecutive year.

Stonewall Inn Rally Against Trump Transgender Bathroom PolicyHundreds of protesters gathered Thursday night outside the Stonewall Inn to denounce President Donald Trump's reversal of his predecessor's transgender bathroom policy on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2017.

6 Rescued After Falling Into Central Park PondSix children fell through the ice at the pond in Central Park Monday, Feb. 20, 2017.

Thousands Attend ‘Not My Presidents Day’ Rally In NYCProtesters across the country are attending what’s being billed as “Not My Presidents Day” rallies, including thousands in Columbus Circle outside the Trump International Hotel

2017 NBA All-Star GamePhotos from the NBA All-Star Game on Feb. 20, 2017, in New Orleans.