  • The Stars Come Out For Hollywood’s Big Night89th Annual Academy Awards - ArrivalsActor Matt Damon attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
  • The Stars Come Out For Hollywood’s Big NightUS-OSCARS-ARRIVALSJohn Legend (R) and US model and wife of John Legend Chrissy Teigen arrive on the red carpet for the 89th Oscars on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California. / AFP / VALERIE MACON (Photo credit should read VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images)
  • The Stars Come Out For Hollywood’s Big Night89th Annual Academy Awards - ArrivalsTV personality Kelly Ripa attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (credit: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
  • The Stars Come Out For Hollywood’s Big Night89th Annual Academy Awards - ArrivalsTV personality Ryan Seacrest attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
  • The Stars Come Out For Hollywood’s Big Night89th Annual Academy Awards - ArrivalsLuciana Barroso (L) and actor Matt Damon attend the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
  • The Stars Come Out For Hollywood’s Big Nightgettyimages-645612790Chef Wolfgang Puck attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (credit: Getty Images)
  • The Stars Come Out For Hollywood’s Big Night89th Annual Academy Awards - ArrivalsActor Lucas Hedges attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
  • The Stars Come Out For Hollywood’s Big Night89th Annual Academy Awards - ArrivalsActor Sofia Carson attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (credit: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
  • The Stars Come Out For Hollywood’s Big Night89th Annual Academy Awards - ArrivalsActor Felicity Jones attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
  • The Stars Come Out For Hollywood’s Big Night89th Annual Academy Awards - ArrivalsActor Viggo Mortensen attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
  • The Stars Come Out For Hollywood’s Big Night89th Annual Academy Awards - ArrivalsTV personality Michael Strahan attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
  • The Stars Come Out For Hollywood’s Big Nightgettyimages-645627050Actor Jackie Chan attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (credit: Getty Images)
  • The Stars Come Out For Hollywood’s Big Night89th Annual Academy Awards - ArrivalsActor Riz Ahmed attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
  • The Stars Come Out For Hollywood’s Big Night89th Annual Academy Awards - ArrivalsActor Leslie Mann (L) and director Judd Apatow attend the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
The Stars Come Out For Hollywood's Big Night
