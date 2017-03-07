  • Celebrities At Knicks GamesCecily Strong and Gerry Cooney"Saturday Night Live" cast member Cecily Strong (left) and former professional boxer Gerry Cooney (right) watch the game between the Sacramento Kings and New York Knicks on Dec. 4, 2016, at Madison Square Garden. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
  • Celebrities At Knicks GamesOdell Beckham Jr.New York Giants player Odell Beckham Jr. attends the game between the New York Knicks and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 7, 2016. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
  • Celebrities At Knicks GamesHoward SternHoward Stern attends the game between the New York Knicks and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 7, 2016. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
  • Celebrities At Knicks GamesTracy MorganTracy Morgan attends the game between the New York Knicks and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 7, 2016. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
  • Celebrities At Knicks GamesKatie HolmesKatie Holmes attends the game between the New York Knicks and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 7, 2016. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
  • Celebrities At Knicks GamesNew York RangersNew York Rangers players Jimmy Vesey, Brady Skjei, Matts Zuccarello, Kevin Hayes and Ryan McDonagh of attend the game between the New York Knicks and Orlando Magic at Madison Square Garden on Jan. 2, 2017. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
  • Celebrities At Knicks GamesMariano RiveraFormer New York Yankees closer Mariano Rivera attends the game between the New York Knicks and Chicago Bulls at Madison Square Garden on Jan. 12, 2017. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
  • Celebrities At Knicks GamesChris Rock, Leslie Jones and Keenan ThompsonComedians Chris Rock, Leslie Jones and Keenan Thompson attend the game between the New York Knicks and Chicago Bulls at Madison Square Garden on Jan. 12, 2017. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
  • Celebrities At Knicks GamesMatt HarveyMets pitcher Matt Harvey attends the game between the New York Knicks and Washington Wizards at Madison Square Garden on Jan. 19, 2017. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
  • Celebrities At Knicks GamesSpike LeeSpike Lee attends the game between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs at Madison Square Garden on Feb. 12, 2017. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
  • Celebrities At Knicks GamesDustin HoffmanDustin Hoffman attends the game between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs at Madison Square Garden on Feb. 12, 2017. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
  • Celebrities At Knicks GamesLarry Johnson and Latrell SpreewellFormer Knicks playes Larry Johnson (left) and Latrell Spreewell (center) and Knicks owner James Dolan attend the game between the Knicks and San Antonio Spurs at Madison Square Garden on Feb. 12, 2017. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
  • Celebrities At Knicks GamesSam Esmail and Emmy RossumSam Esmail and Emmy Rossum attend the San Antonio Spurs vs. New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden on Feb. 12, 2017. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)
  • Celebrities At Knicks GamesJon StewartJon Stewart and his son, Nathan, attend the San Antonio Spurs vs. New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden on Feb. 12, 2017. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)
  • Celebrities At Knicks GamesCraig RobinsonCraig Robinson and guest attend Toronto Raptors vs. New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden on Feb. 27, 2017. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)
  • Celebrities At Knicks GamesMelissa EtheridgeMelissa Etheridge sings the national anthem before the game between the New York Knicks and Golden State Warriors at Madison Square Garden on March 5, 2017. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
  • Celebrities At Knicks GamesDave ChappelleDave Chappelle attends the game between the New York Knicks and Golden State Warriors at Madison Square Garden on March 5, 2017. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
  • Celebrities At Knicks GamesLeslie Jones"Saturday Night Live" cast member Leslie Jones attends the game between the New York Knicks and Golden State Warriors at Madison Square Garden on March 5, 2017. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
  • Celebrities At Knicks GamesSteve BuscemiSteve Buscemi and guest attend the Golden State Warriors vs. New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden on March 5, 2017. (Photo by James Devaney/Getty Images )
Categories: Knicks NBA Sports Sports Photos

