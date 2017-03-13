NCAA Tournament Players To Watch Lonzo Ball, UCLA Ball is, rightly, being credited with leading the Bruins' turnaround after a lousy 2015-16. The freshman point guard leads the nation with 7.7 assists per game and is also averaging 14.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.9 steals. Many NBA mock drafts have the Lakers using the second overall pick on Ball this June. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)