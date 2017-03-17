☘ Happy St. Patrick's Day! ☘ Parade GuideCelebrateTransit Changes & Street ClosuresBest Pubs
  • NCAA Tournament: Best ShotsArizona vs. North DakotaAllonzo Trier (35) of the Arizona Wildcats dunks the ball against the North Dakota Fighting Sioux during the first round of the 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena on March 16, 2017, in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
  • NCAA Tournament: Best ShotsArizona vs. North DakotaRawle Alkins (1) of the Arizona Wildcats reacts after dunkins the ball against the North Dakota Fighting Sioux during the first round of the 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena on March 16, 2017, in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
  • NCAA Tournament: Best ShotsVermont vs. PurdueCaleb Swanigan (50) of the Purdue Boilermakers battles for a loose ball against Trae Bell-Haynes (2) and Dre Wills (24) of the Vermont Catamounts in the second half during the first round of the 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at BMO Harris Bradley Center on March 16, 2017, in Milwaukee. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
  • NCAA Tournament: Best ShotsXavier vs. MarylandSean O'Mara (54) of the Xavier Musketeers dunks the ball against Damonte Dodd (35) of the Maryland Terrapins in the first half during the first round of the 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Amway Center on March 16, 2017, in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
  • NCAA Tournament: Best ShotsXavier vs. MarylandMalcolm Bernard (11) of the Xavier Musketeers fouls Damonte Dodd (35) of the Maryland Terrapins in the first half during the first round of the 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Amway Center on March 16, 2017, in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
  • NCAA Tournament: Best ShotsGonzaga vs. South Dakota StateSkyler Flatten (1) of the South Dakota State Jackrabbits and Nigel Williams-Goss (5) of the Gonzaga Bulldogs compete for the ball in the second half during the first round of the 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena on March 16, 2017, in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
  • NCAA Tournament: Best ShotsFlorida vs. East Tennessee StateDevin Robinson (1) of the Florida Gators reacts after a play against the East Tennessee State Buccaneers during the first round of the 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Amway Center on March 16, 2017, in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
  • NCAA Tournament: Best ShotsFlorida vs. East Tennessee StateDevin Robinson (1) of the Florida Gators dunks the ball against the East Tennessee State Buccaneers during the first round of the 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Amway Center on March 16, 2017, in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
  • NCAA Tournament: Best ShotsWest Virginia vs. BucknellLamont West (15) of the West Virginia Mountaineers shoots the ball against Nana Foulland (20) of the Bucknell Bison during the first round of the 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at KeyBank Center on March 16, 2017, in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
  • NCAA Tournament: Best ShotsNorthwestern vs. VanderbiltBryant McIntosh (30) of the Northwestern Wildcats celebrates with teammates after defeating the Vanderbilt Commodores during the first round of the 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena on March 16, 2017, in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
  • NCAA Tournament: Best ShotsGonzaga vs. South Dakota StateTevin King (2) of the South Dakota State Jackrabbits drives to the basket against Josh Perkins (13) of the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the first half during the first round of the 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena on March 16, 2017, in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Gene Sweeney Jr./Getty Images)
  • NCAA Tournament: Best ShotsUSC vs. ProvidenceRodney Bullock (5) of the Providence Friars dunks the ball in the first half against the USC Trojans during the First Four game in the 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at UD Arena on March 15, 2017, in Dayton, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
  • NCAA Tournament: Best ShotsKansas State vs. Wake ForestD.J. Johnson (4) of the Kansas State Wildcats shoots the ball in the second half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the First Four game in the 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at UD Arena on March 14, 2017, in Dayton, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
  • NCAA Tournament: Best ShotsKansas State vs. Wake ForestBryant Crawford (13) of the Wake Forest Demon Deacons fouls Kamau Stokes (3) of the Kansas State Wildcats in the second half during the First Four game in the 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at UD Arena on March 14, 2017, in Dayton, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
  • NCAA Tournament: Best ShotsGonzaga vs. South Dakota StateJohnathan Williams of the Gonzaga Bulldogs dunks in the second half against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits during the first round of the 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena on March 16, 2017, in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
  • NCAA Tournament: Best ShotsButler vs. WinthropKelan Martin (30) of the Butler Bulldogs falls to the ground after being fouled by Joshua Davenport (42) of the Winthrop Eagles in the second half during the first round of the 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at BMO Harris Bradley Center on March 16, 2017, in Milwaukee. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
  • NCAA Tournament: Best ShotsWinthrop vs. ButlerThe Butler Bulldogs mascot performs in the second half against the Winthrop Eagles during the first round of the 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at BMO Harris Bradley Center on March 16, 2017, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
  • NCAA Tournament: Best ShotsNotre Dame vs. PrincetonBonzie Colson (35) and Rex Pflueger (0) of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish look for the rebound against the Princeton Tigers during the first round of the 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at KeyBank Center on March 16, 2017, in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
  • NCAA Tournament: Best ShotsVermont v PurdueThe Purdue Boilermakers mascot cheers in the first half against the Vermont Catamounts during the first round of the 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at BMO Harris Bradley Center on March 16, 2017, in Milwaukee. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
  • NCAA Tournament: Best ShotsNCAA Basketball Tournament - First Round - Mount St. Mary's v VillanovaKris Jenkins (2) of the Villanova Wildcats shoots against Mawdo Sallah (1) of the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers in the first half during the first round of the 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at KeyBank Center on March 16, 2017, in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
  • NCAA Tournament: Best ShotsNCAA Basketball Tournament - First Round - Mount St. Mary's v VillanovaKris Jenkins (2) of the Villanova Wildcats draws a foul as he shoots against Chris Wray (5) of the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers in the first half during the first round of the 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at KeyBank Center on March 16, 2017, in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
  • NCAA Tournament: Best ShotsNCAA Basketball Tournament - First Round - Virginia Tech v WisconsinBucky Badger, mascot for the Wisconsin Badgers and cheerleaders perform in the second half against the Virginia Tech Hokies during the first round of the 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at KeyBank Center on March 16, 2017, in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
  • NCAA Tournament: Best ShotsNCAA Basketball Tournament - First Round - Virginia Tech v WisconsinThe Wisconsin Badgers bench reacts against the Virginia Tech Hokies in the second half during the first round of the 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at KeyBank Center on March 16, 2017, in Buffalo, New York. The Wisconsin Badgers won 84-74. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
  • NCAA Tournament: Best ShotsNew Mexico State vs. BaylorThe New Mexico State Aggies mascot looks on in the first half against the Baylor Bears during the first round of the 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at BOK Center on March 17, 2017, in Tulsa, Oklahoma. (Photo by J Pat Carter/Getty Images)
  • NCAA Tournament: Best ShotsMichigan vs. Oklahoma StateZak Irvin (21) of the Michigan Wolverines fights for the ball against the Oklahoma State Cowboys during the first round of the 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on March 17, 2017, in Indianapolis. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
  • NCAA Tournament: Best ShotsNew Mexico State vs. BaylorIshmail Wainright (24) of the Baylor Bears looks to pass against Ian Baker (4) and Braxton Huggins (2) of the New Mexico State Aggies in the first half during the first round of the 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at BOK Center on March 17, 2017, in Tulsa, Oklahoma. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
  • NCAA Tournament: Best ShotsNew Mexico State vs. BaylorEli Chuha (22) of the New Mexico State Aggies shoots against Jo Lual-Acuil Jr. (0) and Johnathan Motley (5) of the Baylor Bears in the first half during the first round of the 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at BOK Center on March 17, 2017, in Tulsa, Oklahoma. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
  • NCAA Tournament: Best ShotsMichigan vs. Oklahoma StateDerrick Walton Jr. (10) of the Michigan Wolverines passes the ball against Mitchell Solomon (41) of the Oklahoma State Cowboys during the first round of the 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on March 17, 2017, in Indianapolis. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
