BREAKING: Attacker Shot In 'Terrorist Incident' Outside UK Parliament | Watch CBSN Live | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880
  • Attack Outside British Parliament'Terrorist Incident' Outside UK ParliamentAn armed police officer guards inside a police cordon outside the Houses of Parliament in central London on March 22, 2017 during an emergency incident. (Photo credit DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Attack Outside British Parliament'Terrorist Incident' Outside UK ParliamentA police officer sets up a police cordon outside the Houses of Parliament in central London on March 22, 2017 during an emergency incident. (Photo credit DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Attack Outside British Parliament'Terrorist Incident' Outside UK ParliamentArmed police officers guard at a police cordon outside the Houses of Parliament in central London on March 22, 2017 during an emergency incident. (Photo credit DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Attack Outside British Parliament'Terrorist Incident' Outside UK ParliamentArmed police officers stand guard at a police cordon outside the Houses of Parliament in central London on March 22, 2017 during an emergency incident. (Photo credit DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Attack Outside British Parliament'Terrorist Incident' Outside UK ParliamentA police officer stops traffic as the Jaguar car of British Prime Minister Theresa May (R) is driven away from the Houses of Parliament in central London on March 22, 2017 during an emergency incident. (Photo credit DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Attack Outside British Parliament'Terrorist Incident' Outside UK ParliamentArmed police officers guard at a police cordon outside the Houses of Parliament in central London on March 22, 2017 during an emergency incident. (Photo credit DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Attack Outside British Parliament'Terrorist Incident' Outside UK ParliamentLondon's air ambulance arrives at the Houses of Parliament in central London on March 22, 2017 during an emergency incident. (Photo credit DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Attack Outside British Parliament'Terrorist Incident' Outside UK ParliamentPeople leave after being evacuated from the Houses of Parliament in central London on March 22, 2017 during an emergency incident. (Photo credit DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Attack Outside British Parliament'Terrorist Incident' Outside UK ParliamentPeople leave after being evacuated from the Houses of Parliament in central London on March 22, 2017 during an emergency incident. (Photo credit DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Attack Outside British Parliament'Terrorist Incident' Outside UK ParliamentPeople leave after being evacuated from the Houses of Parliament in central London on March 22, 2017 during an emergency incident. (Photo credit DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Attack Outside British Parliament'Terrorist Incident' Outside UK ParliamentPeople leave after being evacuated from the Houses of Parliament in central London on March 22, 2017 during an emergency incident. (Photo credit DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Attack Outside British Parliament'Terrorist Incident' Outside UK ParliamentPeople leave after being evacuated from the Houses of Parliament in central London on March 22, 2017 during an emergency incident. (Photo credit DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Attack Outside British Parliament'Terrorist Incident' Outside UK ParliamentAn ambulance is driven through a police cordon outside the Houses of Parliament in central London on March 22, 2017 during an emergency incident. (Photo credit DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Attack Outside British Parliament'Terrorist Incident' Outside UK ParliamentPeople leave after being evacuated from the Houses of Parliament in central London on March 22, 2017 during an emergency incident. (Photo credit DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Attack Outside British Parliament'Terrorist Incident' Outside UK ParliamentArmed police officers stand guard inside a security cordon, outside of the Houses of Parliament in central London on March 22, 2017 during an emergency incident. (Photo credit DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Attack Outside British Parliament'Terrorist Incident' Outside UK ParliamentArmed police officers stand guard near the Black Rod's Garden entrance of the Houses of Parliament in central London on March 22, 2017 during an emergency incident. (Photo credit DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images)
Categories: News Photos World & National

