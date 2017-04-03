CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Breaking: NJ TRANSIT Train Derails At Penn Station | Photos | Check NJT | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880 
  @FDNY and paramedics arriving at #PennStation for what's being described as "minor" NJ Transit train derailment @CBSNewYork (Credit: Andrea Grymes/Twitter
  FDNY on the scene following a minor NJ TRANSIT derailment at Penn Station on April 3, 2017. (Credit: FDNY/Twitter)
  Responders on the scene following a minor NJ TRANSIT derailment at Penn Station on April 3, 2017. (Credit: Jon Ramirez)
  Responders on the scene following a minor NJ TRANSIT derailment at Penn Station on April 3, 2017. (Credit: Jon Ramirez)
  FDNY on the scene following a minor NJ TRANSIT derailment at Penn Station on April 3, 2017. (Credit: FDNY/Twitter)
  Commuters in Secaucus after a minor NJ TRANSIT train derailment at Penn Station on April 3, 2017. (Credit: @waynekrug/Twitter
  A minor derailment involving a NJ TRANSIT train at Penn Station on April 3, 2017. (Credit: Chopper 2)
  A minor derailment involving a NJ TRANSIT train caused delays and cancellations in Hoboken on April 3, 2017. (Credit: Chopper 2)
  Commuters in Secaucus after a minor NJ TRANSIT train derailment at Penn Station on April 3, 2017. (Credit: Chopper 2)
  Apparent injury suffered by rider as medics rush to scene of derailed NJ TRANSIT train on April 3, 2017. (Credit: @NJTCommuter/Twitter)
  A minor derailment involving a NJ TRANSIT train at Penn Station on April 3, 2017. (Credit: Twitter/@AdamBlackEsq)
  A minor derailment involving a NJ TRANSIT train at Penn Station on April 3, 2017. (Credit: @NJTCommuter/Twitter)
  A minor derailment involving a NJ TRANSIT train at Penn Station on April 3, 2017. (@dkwinters91/ Twitter)
  A minor derailment involving a NJ TRANSIT train at Penn Station o nApril 3, 2017. (@dkwinters91/ Twitter)(Credit: @tgibbs02/ Twitter)
  NJ TRANSIT passengers exit a train following a minor derailment at Penn Station on April 3, 2017 (Credit: Ryan Davison‏/Twitter)
  A minor derailment involving a NJ TRANSIT train at Penn Station on April 3, 2017. (Credit: @NJTCommuter/Twitter)
Minor NJ TRANSIT Derailment Reported At Penn Station - It happened Monday morning at track 9 at Manhattan's Penn Station
