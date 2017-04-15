Protesters Nationwide Demand President Trump Release Tax ReturnsProtesters took to the streets in dozens of cities nationwide Saturday to call on President Donald Trump to release his tax returns.
Good Friday Celebrations Around The WorldChristians around the world celebrate Good Friday on April 14, 2017.
2017 New York International Auto Show Preview
Dozens Killed In Palm Sunday Church Bombings In EgyptBombs tore through two Egyptian churches in different cities as worshippers were marking Palm Sunday, killing at least 37 people and wounding around 100 in an assault claimed by the Islamic State group.
Truck Crashes Into Stockholm Store In Apparent Terror AttackA truck crashed into a department store in Stockholm, Sweden on Friday, killing at least two people.