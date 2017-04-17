CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
President Trump Hosts White House Easter Egg Roll
  • 139th Annual White House Easter Egg RollPresident Trump And Melania Trump Host White House Easter Egg RollSisters (L-R) Emersyn, Gwenyth and Peytin Burningham of Salt Lake City, UT, roll colored eggs down the White House South Lawn during the 139th Easter Egg Roll April 17, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
  • 139th Annual White House Easter Egg RollPresident Trump And Melania Trump Host White House Easter Egg RollSesame Street's Elmo makes an appearance during the 139th Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House April 17, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
  • 139th Annual White House Easter Egg RollPresident Trump And Melania Trump Host White House Easter Egg RollWhite House Press Secretary Sean Spicer reads the childrens' book 'How To Catch The Easter Bunny' during the 139th Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House April 17, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
  • 139th Annual White House Easter Egg RollPresident Trump And Melania Trump Host White House Easter Egg RollChildren pose for photographs with one of the costumed Easter Bunny characters during the 139th Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House April 17, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
  • 139th Annual White House Easter Egg RollPresident Trump And Melania Trump Host White House Easter Egg RollCostumed characters, including the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, the Cat in the Hat and the Very Hungry Caterpillar, participate in the 139th Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House April 17, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
  • 139th Annual White House Easter Egg RollPresident Trump And Melania Trump Host White House Easter Egg RollWhite House Press Secretary Sean Spicer reads the childrens' book 'How To Catch The Easter Bunny' during the 139th Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House April 17, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
  • 139th Annual White House Easter Egg RollPresident Trump And Melania Trump Host White House Easter Egg RollFour-year-old Vittoria Colonna of Marcus Hook, PA, rolls an colored egg down the White House South Lawn during the 139th Easter Egg Roll April 17, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
  • 139th Annual White House Easter Egg RollPresident Trump And Melania Trump Host White House Easter Egg RollWhite House Press Secretary Sean Spicer reads the childrens' book 'How To Catch The Easter Bunny' during the 139th Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House April 17, 2017 in Washington, DC. The White House said 21,000 people are expected to attend the annual tradition of rolling colored eggs down the White House lawn that was started by President Rutherford B. Hayes in 1878. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
  • 139th Annual White House Easter Egg RollPresident Trump And Melania Trump Host White House Easter Egg RollTen-month-old Joseph Montgomery David Rosner and his mother Leslie Greene of Centreville, VA, roll a colored egg down the White House South Lawn during the 139th Easter Egg Roll April 17, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
  • 139th Annual White House Easter Egg RollPresident Trump And Melania Trump Host White House Easter Egg RollCostumed characters await visitors during the 139th Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House April 17, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
  • 139th Annual White House Easter Egg RollPresident Trump And Melania Trump Host White House Easter Egg RollA youngster wears a 'Make America Great Again' hat with bunny ears during the 139th Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House April 17, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
  • 139th Annual White House Easter Egg RollPresident Trump And Melania Trump Host White House Easter Egg RollFamilies pose for photographs with one of the costumed Easter Bunny characters during the 139th Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House April 17, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
  • 139th Annual White House Easter Egg RollPresident Trump And Melania Trump Host White House Easter Egg RollNBC's Al Roker is joined by the Washington National's Racing Presidents during the 139th Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House April 17, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
  • 139th Annual White House Easter Egg RollPresident Trump And Melania Trump Host White House Easter Egg RollA youngster wears a 'Make America Great Again' hat with bunny ears during the 139th Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House April 17, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
139th Annual White House Easter Egg RollThe White House said 21,000 people are expected to attend the annual tradition of rolling colored eggs down the White House lawn that was started by President Rutherford B. Hayes in 1878.
