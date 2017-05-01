  • 2017 Met Gala: The Entrances"Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala - ArrivalsAymeline Valade attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)
  • 2017 Met Gala: The Entrances"Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala - ArrivalsLaura Osnes attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)
  • 2017 Met Gala: The Entrances"Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala - ArrivalsKaty Perry attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)
  • 2017 Met Gala: The Entrances"Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala - ArrivalsBehati Prinsloo attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)
  • 2017 Met Gala: The Entrances"Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala - ArrivalsCandice Swanepoel attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)
  • 2017 Met Gala: The Entrances"Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala - ArrivalsKaty Perry attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)
  • 2017 Met Gala: The Entrances"Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala - ArrivalsBehati Prinsloo attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)
  • 2017 Met Gala: The Entrances"Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals (L-R) Candice Swanepoel, Presley Gerber, Gabriel Kane, Sofia Richie, Jordan Kale Barrett, Joans Smalls and Behati Prinsloo attend the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)
  • 2017 Met Gala: The Entrances"Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala - ArrivalsAnsel Elgort attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)
  • 2017 Met Gala: The Entrances"Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals Rose Byrne attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)
  • 2017 Met Gala: The Entrances"Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala - ArrivalsActors Claire Danes (L) and Hugh Dancy attend the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
  • 2017 Met Gala: The Entrances"Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala - ArrivalsActress Carly Steel attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
  • 2017 Met Gala: The Entrances"Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala - ArrivalsModel Behati Prinsloo attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
  • 2017 Met Gala: The Entrances"Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals Mindy Kaling attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)
  • 2017 Met Gala: The Entrances"Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals Wendi Deng Murdoch attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)
  • 2017 Met Gala: The Entrances"Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala - ArrivalsCo-Chairperson Gisele Bundchen (L) and Tom Brady attend the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
  • 2017 Met Gala: The Entrances"Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals Daisy Ridley attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)
  • 2017 Met Gala: The Entrances"Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala - ArrivalsLa La Anthony attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)
  • 2017 Met Gala: The Entrances"Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala - ArrivalsSofia Richie attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images For Entertainment Weekly)
  • 2017 Met Gala: The Entrances"Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala - ArrivalsNick Kroll attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)
  • 2017 Met Gala: The Entrances"Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala - ArrivalsCo-Chairperson Anna Wintour attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
  • 2017 Met Gala: The Entrances"Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala - ArrivalsLaura Osnes attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images For Entertainment Weekly)
  • 2017 Met Gala: The Entrances"Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala - ArrivalsHeather Pegg Ive (L) and Jonathan Ive attend the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)
  • 2017 Met Gala: The Entrances"Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala - ArrivalsLily Collins attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)
  • 2017 Met Gala: The Entrances"Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala - ArrivalsPresley Walker Gerber attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
  • 2017 Met Gala: The Entrances"Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala - ArrivalsDaria Strokous attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)
  • 2017 Met Gala: The Entrances"Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala - ArrivalsHelen Lasichanh attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
  • 2017 Met Gala: The Entrances"Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala - ArrivalsMegyn Kelly attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)
  • 2017 Met Gala: The Entrances"Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala - ArrivalsDouglas Brunt (L) and Megyn Kelly attend the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)
  • 2017 Met Gala: The Entrances"Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala - ArrivalsRila Fukushima attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)
  • 2017 Met Gala: The Entrances"Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals(L-R) Sofia Richie, Candice Swanepoel, Behati Prinsloo, and Joan Smalls attend the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images For Entertainment Weekly)
  • 2017 Met Gala: The Entrances"Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala - ArrivalsKeltie Knight attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
  • 2017 Met Gala: The Entrances"Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala - ArrivalsLaura Dern attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)
  • 2017 Met Gala: The Entrances"Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala - ArrivalsTracee Ellis Ross attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)
  • 2017 Met Gala: The Entrances"Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals(L-R) Gabriel-Kane Day-Lewis, Jordan Kale Barrett, and Presley Walker Gerber attend the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
  • 2017 Met Gala: The Entrances"Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala - ArrivalsElizabeth Banks attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)
  • 2017 Met Gala: The Entrances"Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala - ArrivalsJaden Smith attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)
  • 2017 Met Gala: The Entrances"Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala - ArrivalsPriyanka Chopra attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)
  • 2017 Met Gala: The Entrances"Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala - ArrivalsRose Byrne (L) and Bobby Cannavale attend the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
  • 2017 Met Gala: The Entrances"Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala - ArrivalsEmma Roberts attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)
  • 2017 Met Gala: The Entrances"Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala - ArrivalsBee Shaffer arrives for the Costume Institute Benefit on May 1, 2017, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. (Credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images)
  • 2017 Met Gala: The Entrances"Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala - ArrivalsAlexa Chung attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)
  • 2017 Met Gala: The Entrances"Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala - ArrivalsPriyanka Chopra (L) and Nick Jonas attend the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
  • 2017 Met Gala: The Entrances"Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala - ArrivalsNatalia Vodianova attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
  • 2017 Met Gala: The Entrances"Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala - ArrivalsDiane von Furstenberg attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
  • 2017 Met Gala: The Entrances"Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala - ArrivalsNick Jonas attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images For Entertainment Weekly)
  • 2017 Met Gala: The Entrances"Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala - ArrivalsBarry Diller (L) and Diane von Furstenberg attend the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
  • 2017 Met Gala: The Entrances"Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala - ArrivalsCandice Swanepoel attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images For US Weekly)
  • 2017 Met Gala: The Entrances"Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala - ArrivalsMindy Kaling attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images For US Weekly)
  • 2017 Met Gala: The Entrances"Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala - ArrivalsSophie Turner attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images For Entertainment Weekly)
2017 Met Gala: The EntrancesA look at the entrances from the “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between” Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday, May 1, 2017.
