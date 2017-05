Final Show For Ringling Bros. And Barnum & Bailey Circus Ringling Bros Barnum and Bailey Circus Holds Final Show An elephant souvenir is on sale on the final day of the Ringling Bros Barnum and Bailey Circus on May 21, 2017 in Uniondale, New York. Known as "The Greatest Show on Earth", the circus performed its final act after a 146 year run. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)