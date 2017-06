Adam West, Best Known As TV’s ‘Batman’, Dies At 88 TV Land and Nick at Nite Upfront Adam West, "Batman", waves to Larry Jones, General Manager of TV Land and Nick at Nite, (Grey suit Yellow tie) as he arrives in his original Batmobile to the TV Land and Nick at Nite Upfront in "The Bat Cave" on Broadway in New York City on April 24, 2002. photo by Gabe Palacio/ImageDirect