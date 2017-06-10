  • Belmont Stakes149th Belmont StakesJose Otriz is up on Tapwrit leading to victory in The 149th running of the Belmont Stakes at Belmont Park on June 10, 2017 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
  • Belmont Stakes149th Belmont StakesJockey John Velazquez is up on Patch during the The 149th running of the Belmont Stakes at Belmont Park on June 10, 2017 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
  • Belmont Stakes149th Belmont StakesIrish War Cry with Rajiv Maragh is second during the The 149th running of the Belmont Stakes at Belmont Park on June 10, 2017 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
  • Belmont Stakes149th Belmont StakesJose Otriz is up on Tapwrit leading to victory as Irish War Cry with Rajiv Maragh up is second in The 149th running of the Belmont Stakes at Belmont Park on June 10, 2017 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
  • Belmont Stakes149th Belmont StakesTapwrit with Jockey Jose Ortiz celebrates after winning the 149th running of the Belmont Stakes at Belmont Park on June 10, 2017 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)
  • Belmont Stakes149th Belmont StakesA general view of the 149th running of the Belmont Stakesat Belmont Park on June 10, 2017 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)
  • Belmont Stakes149th Belmont StakesTapwrit with Jockey Jose Ortiz outruns the field to win the 149th running of the Belmont Stakes at Belmont Park on June 10, 2017 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)
  • Belmont Stakes149th Belmont StakesIrish War Cry and Jockey Irad Ortiz, Jr. enter the track priro to the start of the 149th running of the Belmont Stakes at Belmont Park on June 10, 2017 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)
  • Belmont Stakes149th Belmont StakesA woman wears a Belmont hat before The 149th running of the Belmont Stakes at Belmont Park on June 10, 2017 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Nicole Bello/Getty Images)
  • Belmont Stakes149th Belmont StakesA woman wears a decorative hat prior to the 149th running of the Belmont Stakes at Belmont Park on June 10, 2017 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)
  • Belmont Stakes149th Belmont StakesA woman wears a decorative hat prior to the 149th running of the Belmont Stakes at Belmont Park on June 10, 2017 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)
  • Belmont Stakes149th Belmont StakesA man smokes a cigar prior to the 149th running of the Belmont Stakes at Belmont Park on June 10, 2017 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)
  • Belmont Stakes149th Belmont StakesA woman wears a decorative hat prior to the 149th running of the Belmont Stakes at Belmont Park on June 10, 2017 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)
Categories: Horse Racing Photos Sports Sports Photos

Belmont StakesPhotos from the 149th running of the Belmont Stakes.
