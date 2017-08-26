  • Hurricane Harvey Wallops Southeast TexasUS-WEATHER-STORM-HARVEYA sunken boar at Rockport Harbor after heavy damage when Hurricane Harvey hit Rockport, Texas on August 26, 2017. Hurricane Harvey left a trail of devastation Saturday after the most powerful storm to hit the US mainland in over a decade slammed into Texas. / AFP PHOTO / MARK RALSTON (Photo credit should read MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Hurricane Harvey Wallops Southeast TexasUS-WEATHER-STORM-HARVEYDamaged buildings after heavy damage when Hurricane Harvey hit Rockport, Texas. / AFP PHOTO / MARK RALSTON (Photo credit should read MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Hurricane Harvey Wallops Southeast TexasUS-WEATHER-STORM-HARVEYBadly damaged light planes in their hanger at Rockport Airport after heavy damage when Hurricane Harvey hit Rockport. 17/ AFP PHOTO / Mark RALSTON (Photo credit should read MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Hurricane Harvey Wallops Southeast TexasHurricane Harvey Slams Into Texas Gulf CoastA vehicle navigates a street flooded by rain from Hurricane Harvey on August 26, 2017 in Galveston, Texas. Harvey, which made landfall north of Corpus Christi late last night, is expected to dump upwards to 40 inches of rain in Texas over the next couple of days. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
  • Hurricane Harvey Wallops Southeast TexasHurricane Harvey Slams Into Texas Gulf CoastWind and rain from Hurricane Harvey batter the shoreline on August 26, 2017 in Galveston, Texas. Harvey, which made landfall north of Corpus Christi late last night, is expected to dump upwards to 40 inches of rain in Texas over the next couple of days. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
  • Hurricane Harvey Wallops Southeast TexasHurricane Harvey Slams Into Texas Gulf CoastRain from Hurricane Harvey batters the downtown area on August 26, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Harvey, which made landfall north of Corpus Christi late last night, is expected to dump upwards to 40 inches of rain in Texas over the next couple of days. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
  • Hurricane Harvey Wallops Southeast TexasUS-WEATHER-STORM-HARVEYA woman walks a dog as the effects of Hurricane Henry are seen August 26, 2017 in Galveston, Texas. / AFP PHOTO / Brendan Smialowski (Photo credit should read BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Hurricane Harvey Wallops Southeast TexasUS-WEATHER-STORM-HARVEYVehicles drive through a flooded street as the effects of Hurricane Henry are seen August 26, 2017 in Galveston, Texas. / AFP PHOTO / Brendan Smialowski (Photo credit should read BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Hurricane Harvey Wallops Southeast TexasHurricane Harvey Slams Into Texas Gulf CoastJacque McKay walks through the apartment complex where she lives and road out the storm after Hurricane Harvey destroyed many of the apartments on August 26, 2017 in Rockport, Texas. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
  • Hurricane Harvey Wallops Southeast TexasHurricane Harvey Slams Into Texas Gulf CoastA Rockport firefighter goes door to door on a search and rescue mission as he looks for people that may need help after Hurricane Harvey passed through on August 26, 2017 in Rockport, Texas. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
  • Hurricane Harvey Wallops Southeast TexasUS-WEATHER-STORM-HARVEYA view of the Marathon Texas City Refinery as rain from Hurricane Henry floods a road on August 26, 2017 in Texas City, Texas. (Photo credit should read BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Hurricane Harvey Wallops Southeast TexasUS-WEATHER-STORM-HARVEYDestroyed houses after heavy damage when Hurricane Harvey hit Rockport, Texas on August 26, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / MARK RALSTON (Photo credit should read MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Hurricane Harvey Wallops Southeast TexasUS-WEATHER-STORM-HARVEYA sunken boar at Rockport Harbor after heavy damage when Hurricane Harvey hit Rockport, Texas on August 26, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / MARK RALSTON (Photo credit should read MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)
Hurricane Harvey Wallops Southeast TexasHurricane Harvey rolled over the Texas Gulf Coast on Saturday, smashing homes and businesses and lashing the shore with wind and rain so intense that drivers were forced off the road because they could not see in front of them.
