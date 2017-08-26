Hurricane Harvey Wallops Southeast TexasHurricane Harvey rolled over the Texas Gulf Coast on Saturday, smashing homes and businesses and lashing the shore with wind and rain so intense that drivers were forced off the road because they could not see in front of them.

Rally For Colin Kaepernick Outside NFL HeadquartersSupporters of Colin Kaepernick rallied in front of NFL Headquarters on Wednesday, Aug, 23, 2017. They claim Kaepernick has been blackballed by the NFL because of his social justice protest last season of kneeling during the national anthem.

Samsung Unveils Galaxy Note8

Diner En Blanc 2017Thousands gathered outside Lincoln Center for Le Diner en Blanc on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017. Guests did not know where they were going until they were headed to the site.

Total Solar Eclipse 2017Millions are witnessing the total eclipse that will touch land in Oregon on the west coast and continue through South Carolina on the east coast.

Jerry Lewis Through The YearsLegendary entertainer Jerry Lewis died Sunday at the age of 91.