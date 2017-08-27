HURRICANE HARVEY: 'Catastrophic' Flooding In Texas; President Trump To Visit TuesdayCBS DFW | CBSN | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880
  • PHOTOS: Southeast Texas Devastated By Harvey FloodwatersUS-WEATHER-STORM-HARVEYAn Austin-Area grocer shelves are empty as they keep bottled water and other essential items stocked and sell limited quantities on August 27, 2017, during the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey which hit the Texas Golf coast. (Photo credit should read SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP/Getty Images)
  • PHOTOS: Southeast Texas Devastated By Harvey FloodwatersUS-WEATHER-STORM-HARVEYRefineries are seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey August 27, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo credit should read BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)
  • PHOTOS: Southeast Texas Devastated By Harvey FloodwatersUS-WEATHER-STORM-HARVEYPeople view the flooded highways in Houston on August 27, 2017 as the city battles with tropical storm Harvey and resulting floods. (Photo credit should read THOMAS B. SHEA/AFP/Getty Images)
  
  • PHOTOS: Southeast Texas Devastated By Harvey FloodwatersUS-WEATHER-STORM-HARVEYA submerged car is seen on Interstate 610 North on August 27, 2017 in Houston as the city battles with tropical storm Harvey and resulting floods. / AFP PHOTO / Thomas B. Shea (Photo credit should read THOMAS B. SHEA/AFP/Getty Images)
  • PHOTOS: Southeast Texas Devastated By Harvey FloodwatersEpic Flooding Inundates Houston After Hurricane HarveyCade Ritter rides through a flooded parking lot on the campus of Rice University after it was inundated with water from Hurricane Harvey on August 27, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Harvey, which made landfall north of Corpus Christi late Friday evening, is expected to dump upwards to 40 inches of rain in areas of Texas over the next couple of days. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
  • PHOTOS: Southeast Texas Devastated By Harvey FloodwatersHurricane Harvey Slams Into Texas Gulf CoastA sign along I-69 tells drivers that highway 610 is closed due to high water from Hurricane Harvey on August 27, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
  • PHOTOS: Southeast Texas Devastated By Harvey FloodwatersHurricane Harvey Slams Into Texas Gulf CoastPeople use a truck to evacuate their homes after the area was inundated with flooding from Hurricane Harvey on August 27, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
  • PHOTOS: Southeast Texas Devastated By Harvey FloodwatersHurricane Harvey Slams Into Texas Gulf CoastMario Qua holds Wilson Qua as they evacuate their flooded home after the area was inundated with flooding from Hurricane Harvey on August 27, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
  • PHOTOS: Southeast Texas Devastated By Harvey FloodwatersUS-WEATHER-STORM-HARVEYPeople wait in a city dump truck on an I-610 overpass for evacuation during the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey August 27, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo credit should read BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)
  • PHOTOS: Southeast Texas Devastated By Harvey FloodwatersUS-WEATHER-STORM-HARVEYA man carries his belongings as he walks through the flooded waters on Telephone Rd. in Houston on August 27, 2017 as the US fourth city city battles with tropical storm Harvey and resulting floods. / AFP PHOTO / Thomas B. Shea (Photo credit should read THOMAS B. SHEA/AFP/Getty Images)
  • PHOTOS: Southeast Texas Devastated By Harvey FloodwatersUS-WEATHER-STORM-HARVEYEvacuees from Hurricane Harvey at the Delco Center in east Austin, Texas on Sunday, August 27, 2017. The Red Cross says they currently have 185 people but if needed, are prepared to handle 350 people at this location.(Photo credit should read SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP/Getty Images)
  • PHOTOS: Southeast Texas Devastated By Harvey FloodwatersUS-WEATHER-STORM-HARVEYA man dodges a wake in flood waters during the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey in Houston, Texas. (Photo credit should read BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)
  Hurricane Harvey Brings Major Floods To Houston Area
PHOTOS: Southeast Texas Devastated By Harvey FloodwatersA Galveston County official says Harvey has caused unprecedented flooding there and 800 to 1,200 residents have had to be rescued.
Hurricane Harvey Brings Major Floods To Houston AreaHurricane Harvey had weakened to a tropical storm on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, but brought devastating flooding to the Houston area.
Hurricane Harvey Wallops Southeast TexasHurricane Harvey rolled over the Texas Gulf Coast on Saturday, smashing homes and businesses and lashing the shore with wind and rain so intense that drivers were forced off the road because they could not see in front of them.
