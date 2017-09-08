  • Deadly Earthquake Hits Southern MexicoDeadly Earthquake In MexicoA video grab made from AFPTV footage shows damage to a building in Minatitlan, Mexico, on September 8, 2017 after a powerful 8.2-magnitude earthquake rocked Mexico late on September 7. (Photo credit CARLOS SANTOS,LIZBETH CUELLO/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Deadly Earthquake Hits Southern MexicoDeadly Earthquake In MexicoA video grab made from AFPTV footage shows damage to a building in Tuxtla Gutierrez, south of Veracruz, on September 8, 2017 after a powerful 8.2-magnitude earthquake rocked Mexico late on September 7. (Photo credit CARLOS SANTOS,LIZBETH CUELLO/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Deadly Earthquake Hits Southern MexicoDeadly Earthquake In MexicoA video grab made from AFPTV footage shows damage to a building in downtown Oaxaca on September 8, 2017 after a powerful 8.2-magnitude earthquake rocked Mexico. (Photo credit OSCAR GARCIA/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Deadly Earthquake Hits Southern MexicoDeadly Earthquake In MexicoA video grab made from AFPTV footage shows damage to a building in downtown Oaxaca on September 8, 2017 after a powerful 8.2-magnitude earthquake rocked Mexico. (Photo credit OSCAR GARCIA/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Deadly Earthquake Hits Southern MexicoDeadly Earthquake In MexicoA video grab made from AFPTV footage shows damage to a building in downtown Oaxaca on September 8, 2017 after a powerful 8.2-magnitude earthquake rocked Mexico. (Photo credit OSCAR GARCIA/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Deadly Earthquake Hits Southern MexicoDeadly Earthquake In MexicoMembers of the Mexican army look at damage caused by an earthquake in the Port of Veracuz on September 7, 2017. (Photo credit VICTORIA RAZO/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Deadly Earthquake Hits Southern MexicoDeadly Earthquake In MexicoPeople gather on a street in downtown Mexico City during an earthquake on September 7, 2017. (Photo credit LUIS PEREZ/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Deadly Earthquake Hits Southern MexicoDeadly Earthquake In MexicoDamage caused an earthquake is seen in the Port of Veracruz on September 7, 2017. (Photo credit VICTORIA RAZO/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Deadly Earthquake Hits Southern MexicoDeadly Earthquake In MexicoPeople gather on a street in downtown Mexico City during an earthquake on September 7, 2017. (Photo credit LUIS PEREZ/AFP/Getty Images)
Deadly Earthquake Hits Southern MexicoAn 8.1-magnitude earthquake claimed at least 15 lives, toppled houses in Chiapas state and triggered tsunami alerts.
