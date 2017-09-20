Hurricane Maria: Puerto Rico Pummeled By Storm | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880 Mexico Quake: More Than 200 Dead
  • Hurricane Maria Batters Puerto RicoPUERTORICO-CARIBBEAN-WEATHER-HURRICANEA parking lot is flooded near Roberto Clemente Coliseum in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on September 20, 2017, during Hurricane Maria. Maria slammed into Puerto Rico on Wednesday, cutting power on most of the US territory as terrified residents hunkered down in the face of the island's worst storm in living memory. (Photo by HECTOR RETAMAL/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Hurricane Maria Batters Puerto RicoPUERTORICO-CARIBBEAN-WEATHER-HURRICANERoofs of homes lie on a street in the Cantera neighborhood of San Juan, Puerto Rico, on September 20, 2017, after the passage of Hurricane Maria. (Photo by JOSE ROMERO,HECTOR RETAMAL/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Hurricane Maria Batters Puerto RicoPUERTORICO-CARIBBEAN-WEATHER-HURRICANEResidents of San Juan, Puerto Rico, deal with damages to their homes on September 20, 2017, as Hurricane Maria batters the island. (Photo by HECTOR RETAMAL/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Hurricane Maria Batters Puerto RicoPUERTORICO-CARIBBEAN-WEATHER-HURRICANEResidents of San Juan, Puerto Rico, deal with damages to their homes on September 20, 2017, as Hurricane Maria batters the island. (Photo by HECTOR RETAMAL/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Hurricane Maria Batters Puerto RicoPUERTORICO-CARIBBEAN-WEATHER-HURRICANEResidents of San Juan, Puerto Rico, deal with damages to their homes on September 20, 2017, as Hurricane Maria batters the island. (Photo by HECTOR RETAMAL/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Hurricane Maria Batters Puerto RicoHurricane Maria Bears Down On Puerto RicoFelled trees cover the roads in the Miramar neighborhood after Hurricane Maria made landfall on September 20, 2017 in San Juan, Puerto Rico. (Photo by Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images)
  • Hurricane Maria Batters Puerto RicoHurricane Maria Bears Down On Puerto RicoHeavy rain fals in the Miramar neighborhood after Hurricane Maria made landfall on September 20, 2017 in San Juan, Puerto Rico. (Photo by Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images)
  • Hurricane Maria Batters Puerto RicoTOPSHOT-PUERTORICO-CARIBBEAN-WEATHER-HURRICANETrees are toppled in a parking lot at Roberto Clemente Coliseum in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on September 20, 2017, during the passage of the Hurricane Maria. (Photo by HECTOR RETAMAL/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Hurricane Maria Batters Puerto RicoHurricane Maria Bears Down On Puerto RicoA resident dumps buckets of water out of a flooded home in the Miramar neighborhood after Hurricane Maria made landfall on September 20, 2017 in San Juan, Puerto Rico. (Photo by Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images)
  • Hurricane Maria Batters Puerto RicoPUERTO RICO-CARIBBEAN-WEATHER-HURRICANEResidents seek shelter inside Roberto Clemente Coliseum in San Juan, Puerto Rico, early on September 20, 2017, as Hurricane Maria passes the island. (Photo by HECTOR RETAMAL/AFP/Getty Images)
Hurricane Maria Batters Puerto RicoThe National Weather Service is forecasting catastrophic damage as Puerto Rico deals with a direct hit from Hurricane Maria.
