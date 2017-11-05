LATEST: 26 Killed In Shooting At Church In South Texas | CBSN | LISTEN: 1010 WINS | WCBS 880
  • 2017 TCS New York City Marathon: The RaceTCS New York City MarathonNEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 05: Marcel Hug of Switzerland celebrates winning the Professional Men's Wheelchair Division of the 2017 TCS New York City Marathon in Central Park on November 5, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
  • 2017 TCS New York City Marathon: The RaceSecurity Increased During New York City Marathon In Wake Of Week's Terror Attack In NYCNEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 5: Runners make their way in Long Island City during 2017 TCS New York City Marathon, November 5, 2017 in New York City. NYPD department had doubled the number of rooftop observation posts and countersniper teams in all five boroughs. More uniformed police officers, counterterrorism officers and police dogs will patrol the event. more than 50,000 runners from more than 125 countries and all 50 states are expected to pass before some 2.5 million spectators. Established in 1970, the annual race winds through all of New York City's five boroughs. (Photo by Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images)
  • 2017 TCS New York City Marathon: The RaceSecurity Increased During New York City Marathon In Wake Of Week's Terror Attack In NYCNEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 5: Runners make their way on Lafayette Avenue during the 2017 TCS New York City Marathon, November 5, 2017 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. NYPD department had doubled the number of rooftop observation posts and countersniper teams in all five boroughs. More uniformed police officers, counterterrorism officers and police dogs will patrol the event. more than 50,000 runners from more than 125 countries and all 50 states are expected to pass before some 2.5 million spectators. Established in 1970, the annual race winds through all of New York City's five boroughs. (Photo by Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images)
  • 2017 TCS New York City Marathon: The RaceSecurity Increased During New York City Marathon In Wake Of Week's Terror Attack In NYCNEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 5: Runners make their way under the Ed Koch Queensboro Bridge during 2017 TCS New York City Marathon, November 5, 2017 in New York. NYPD department had doubled the number of rooftop observation posts and countersniper teams in all five boroughs. More uniformed police officers, counterterrorism officers and police dogs will patrol the event. more than 50,000 runners from more than 125 countries and all 50 states are expected to pass before some 2.5 million spectators. Established in 1970, the annual race winds through all of New York City's five boroughs. (Photo by Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images)
  • 2017 TCS New York City Marathon: The RaceSecurity Increased During New York City Marathon In Wake Of Week's Terror Attack In NYCNEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 5: Banana's peels are seen on the floor as runners make their way in Long Island City during 2017 TCS New York City Marathon, November 5, 2017 in the Queens borough of New York City. NYPD department had doubled the number of rooftop observation posts and countersniper teams in all five boroughs. More uniformed police officers, counterterrorism officers and police dogs will patrol the event. more than 50,000 runners from more than 125 countries and all 50 states are expected to pass before some 2.5 million spectators. Established in 1970, the annual race winds through all of New York City's five boroughs. (Photo by Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images)
  • 2017 TCS New York City Marathon: The RaceSecurity Increased During New York City Marathon In Wake Of Week's Terror Attack In NYCNEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 5: The leaders of the women's professional division make their way on Atlantic Avenue during the 2017 TCS New York City Marathon, November 5, 2017 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. NYPD department had doubled the number of rooftop observation posts and countersniper teams in all five boroughs. More uniformed police officers, counterterrorism officers and police dogs will patrol the event. more than 50,000 runners from more than 125 countries and all 50 states are expected to pass before some 2.5 million spectators. Established in 1970, the annual race winds through all of New York City's five boroughs. (Photo by Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images)
  • 2017 TCS New York City Marathon: The RaceSecurity Increased During New York City Marathon In Wake Of Week's Terror Attack In NYCNEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 5: Banana's peels are seen on the ground as runners make their way in Long Island City during 2017 TCS New York City Marathon, November 5, 2017 in the Queens borough of New York City. NYPD department had doubled the number of rooftop observation posts and countersniper teams in all five boroughs. More uniformed police officers, counterterrorism officers and police dogs will patrol the event. more than 50,000 runners from more than 125 countries and all 50 states are expected to pass before some 2.5 million spectators. Established in 1970, the annual race winds through all of New York City's five boroughs. (Photo by Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images)
  • 2017 TCS New York City Marathon: The RaceSecurity Increased During New York City Marathon In Wake Of Week's Terror Attack In NYCNEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 5: Runners cross the Pulaski Bridge from Brooklyn into Queens during 2017 TCS New York City Marathon, November 5, 2017 in New York. NYPD department had doubled the number of rooftop observation posts and countersniper teams in all five boroughs. More uniformed police officers, counterterrorism officers and police dogs will patrol the event. more than 50,000 runners from more than 125 countries and all 50 states are expected to pass before some 2.5 million spectators. Established in 1970, the annual race winds through all of New York City's five boroughs. (Photo by Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images)
  • 2017 TCS New York City Marathon: The RaceSecurity Increased During New York City Marathon In Wake Of Week's Terror Attack In NYCFrist place Geoffrey Kamworor of Kenya (R) and 2nd place Wilson Kipsang of Kenya, in Men's Division, pose for a photo after the 2017 TCS New York City Marathon in New York on November 5, 2017. Five days after the worst attack on New York since September 11, 2001, the city is staging a show of defiance on November 5, as 50,000 runners from around the world are set to participate in the New York Marathon, under heavy security. (Credit: TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images)
  • 2017 TCS New York City Marathon: The RaceSecurity Increased During New York City Marathon In Wake Of Week's Terror Attack In NYCRunners near mile marker 20.2 in the Bronx during the 2017 TCS New York City Marathon in New York on November 5, 2017. Five days after the worst attack on New York since September 11, 2001, the city is staging a show of defiance on November 5, as 50,000 runners from around the world are set to participate in the New York Marathon, under heavy security. (Credit: DON EMMERT/AFP/Getty Images)
  • 2017 TCS New York City Marathon: The RaceSecurity Increased During New York City Marathon In Wake Of Week's Terror Attack In NYCA runner near mile marker 20.2 in the Bronx grimaces in pain as he competes during the 2017 TCS New York City Marathon in New York on November 5, 2017. Five days after the worst attack on New York since September 11, 2001, the city is staging a show of defiance on November 5, as 50,000 runners from around the world are set to participate in the New York Marathon, under heavy security. (Credit: DON EMMERT/AFP/Getty Images)
  • 2017 TCS New York City Marathon: The RaceSecurity Increased During New York City Marathon In Wake Of Week's Terror Attack In NYCActor Kevin Hart (C) looks on after finishing the race next to Peter Ciaccia, NYRRs President, Events and TCS New York City Marathon Race Director during the 2017 TCS New York City Marathon in New York on November 5, 2017. Five days after the worst attack on New York since September 11, 2001, the city is staging a show of defiance on November 5, as 50,000 runners from around the world are set to participate in the New York Marathon, under heavy security. (Credit: TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images)
  • 2017 TCS New York City Marathon: The RaceSecurity Increased During New York City Marathon In Wake Of Week's Terror Attack In NYCRunners grab for drinks as they run near mile marker 20.2 in the Bronx during the 2017 TCS New York City Marathon in New York on November 5, 2017. Five days after the worst attack on New York since September 11, 2001, the city is staging a show of defiance on November 5, as 50,000 runners from around the world are set to participate in the New York Marathon, under heavy security.(Credit: DON EMMERT/AFP/Getty Images)
  • 2017 TCS New York City Marathon: The RaceSecurity Increased During New York City Marathon In Wake Of Week's Terror Attack In NYCA NYC police officer gives direction to spectators in the Bronx during the 2017 TCS New York City Marathon in New York on November 5, 2017. Five days after the worst attack on New York since September 11, 2001, the city is staging a show of defiance on November 5, as 50,000 runners from around the world are set to participate in the New York Marathon, under heavy security. (Credit: DON EMMERT/AFP/Getty Images)
  • 2017 TCS New York City Marathon: The RaceSecurity Increased During New York City Marathon In Wake Of Week's Terror Attack In NYCRunners pass graffiti as they make their way through the Bronx as they compete during the 2017 TCS New York City Marathon in New York on November 5, 2017. Five days after the worst attack on New York since September 11, 2001, the city is staging a show of defiance on November 5, as 50,000 runners from around the world are set to participate in the New York Marathon, under heavy security.(Credit: DON EMMERT/AFP/Getty Images)
  • 2017 TCS New York City Marathon: The RaceSecurity Increased During New York City Marathon In Wake Of Week's Terror Attack In NYCRunners make their way through the Bronx as they compete during the 2017 TCS New York City Marathon in New York on November 5, 2017. Five days after the worst attack on New York since September 11, 2001, the city is staging a show of defiance on November 5, as 50,000 runners from around the world are set to participate in the New York Marathon, under heavy security.(Credit: DON EMMERT/AFP/Getty Images)
  • 2017 TCS New York City Marathon: The RaceSecurity Increased During New York City Marathon In Wake Of Week's Terror Attack In NYCRunners make their way through the Bronx as they compete during the 2017 TCS New York City Marathon in New York on November 5, 2017. Five days after the worst attack on New York since September 11, 2001, the city is staging a show of defiance on November 5, as 50,000 runners from around the world are set to participate in the New York Marathon, under heavy security. (Credit: DON EMMERT/AFP/Getty Images)
  • 2017 TCS New York City Marathon: The RaceSecurity Increased During New York City Marathon In Wake Of Week's Terror Attack In NYCMeb Keflezighi , of the US, competing in the Men's Division during the 2017 TCS New York City Marathon in New York on November 5, 2017. Five days after the worst attack on New York since September 11, 2001, the city is staging a show of defiance on November 5, as 50,000 runners from around the world are set to participate in the New York Marathon, under heavy security. (Credit: DON EMMERT/AFP/Getty Images)
  • 2017 TCS New York City Marathon: The RaceSecurity Increased During New York City Marathon In Wake Of Week's Terror Attack In NYCMarie-Ange Brumelot, of France, grabs a drink while competing in the Women's Division during the 2017 TCS New York City Marathon in New York on November 5, 2017. Five days after the worst attack on New York since September 11, 2001, the city is staging a show of defiance on November 5, as 50,000 runners from around the world are set to participate in the New York Marathon, under heavy security. / AFP PHOTO (Credit: DON EMMERT/AFP/Getty Images)
  • 2017 TCS New York City Marathon: The RaceSecurity Increased During New York City Marathon In Wake Of Week's Terror Attack In NYCAdriana Aparecida Da Silva, of Brazil, grabs a drink while competing in the Women's Division during the 2017 TCS New York City Marathon in New York on November 5, 2017. Five days after the worst attack on New York since September 11, 2001, the city is staging a show of defiance on November 5, as 50,000 runners from around the world are set to participate in the New York Marathon, under heavy security. (Credit: DON EMMERT/AFP/Getty Images)
  • 2017 TCS New York City Marathon: The RaceSecurity Increased During New York City Marathon In Wake Of Week's Terror Attack In NYCGeoffrey Kamworor (C) of Kenya competes to win the Men's Division during the 2017 TCS New York City Marathon in New York on November 5, 2017. Five days after the worst attack on New York since September 11, 2001, the city is staging a show of defiance on November 5, as 50,000 runners from around the world are set to participate in the New York Marathon, under heavy security. (Credit: DON EMMERT/AFP/Getty Images)
  • 2017 TCS New York City Marathon: The RaceSecurity Increased During New York City Marathon In Wake Of Week's Terror Attack In NYC YORKAthletes compete in the Men's Division during the 2017 TCS New York City Marathon in New York on November 5, 2017. Five days after the worst attack on New York since September 11, 2001, the city is staging a show of defiance on November 5, as 50,000 runners from around the world are set to participate in the New York Marathon, under heavy security. (Credit: JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty Images)
  • 2017 TCS New York City Marathon: The RaceSecurity Increased During New York City Marathon In Wake Of Week's Terror Attack In NYCAthletes compete in the Men's Division during the 2017 TCS New York City Marathon in New York on November 5, 2017. Five days after the worst attack on New York since September 11, 2001, the city is staging a show of defiance on November 5, as 50,000 runners from around the world are set to participate in the New York Marathon, under heavy security.(Credit: JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty Images)
  • 2017 TCS New York City Marathon: The RaceTCS New York City MarathonNEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 05: Runners of the Professional Men's Division lead the field during the 2017 TCS New York City Marathon on November 5, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)
  • 2017 TCS New York City Marathon: The RaceTCS New York City MarathonNEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 05: Wilson Kipsang (middle left) looks behind at the competition of runners of the Professional Men's Division during the 2017 TCS New York City Marathon on November 5, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)
  • 2017 TCS New York City Marathon: The RaceTCS New York City MarathonNEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 05: Runners of the Professional Men's Division lead the field during the 2017 TCS New York City Marathon on November 5, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)
  • 2017 TCS New York City Marathon: The RaceTCS New York City MarathonNEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 05: Shalane Flanagan of the United States celebrates winning the Professional Women's Division during the 2017 TCS New York City Marathon in Central Park on November 5, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
  • 2017 TCS New York City Marathon: The RaceTCS New York City MarathonGeoffrey Kamworor (R) of Kenya competes to win the Men's Division during the 2017 TCS New York City Marathon in New York on November 5, 2017. Five days after the worst attack on New York since September 11, 2001, the city is staging a show of defiance on November 5, as 50,000 runners from around the world are set to participate in the New York Marathon, under heavy security.(Credit: JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty Images)
  • 2017 TCS New York City Marathon: The RaceTCS New York City MarathonAthletes compete in the Men's Division during the 2017 TCS New York City Marathon in New York on November 5, 2017. Five days after the worst attack on New York since September 11, 2001, the city is staging a show of defiance on November 5, as 50,000 runners from around the world are set to participate in the New York Marathon, under heavy security. (Credit: JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty Images)
  • 2017 TCS New York City Marathon: The RaceTCS New York City MarathonAthletes compete in the Men's Division during the 2017 TCS New York City Marathon in New York on November 5, 2017. Five days after the worst attack on New York since September 11, 2001, the city is staging a show of defiance on November 5, as 50,000 runners from around the world are set to participate in the New York Marathon, under heavy security.(Credit: JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty Images)
  • 2017 TCS New York City Marathon: The RaceTCS New York City MarathonYORKAthletes compete in the Men's Division during the 2017 TCS New York City Marathon in New York on November 5, 2017. Five days after the worst attack on New York since September 11, 2001, the city is staging a show of defiance on November 5, as 50,000 runners from around the world are set to participate in the New York Marathon, under heavy security.(Credit: JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty Images)
  • 2017 TCS New York City Marathon: The RaceTCS New York City MarathonAthletes compete in the Men's Division during the 2017 TCS New York City Marathon in New York on November 5, 2017. Five days after the worst attack on New York since September 11, 2001, the city is staging a show of defiance on November 5, as 50,000 runners from around the world are set to participate in the New York Marathon, under heavy security.(Credit: JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty Images)
  • 2017 TCS New York City Marathon: The RaceTCS New York City MarathonNEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 05: Shalane Flanagan of the United States does a victory lap after winning the Professional Women's Division during the 2017 TCS New York City Marathon in Central Park on November 5, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
  • 2017 TCS New York City Marathon: The RaceTCS New York City MarathonAthletes compete in the Men's Division during the 2017 TCS New York City Marathon in New York on November 5, 2017. Five days after the worst attack on New York since September 11, 2001, the city is staging a show of defiance on November 5, as 50,000 runners from around the world are set to participate in the New York Marathon, under heavy security. (Credit: JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty Images)
  • 2017 TCS New York City Marathon: The RaceTCS New York City MarathonRunners participate during the 2017 TCS New York City Marathon in New York on November 5, 2017. Five days after the worst attack on New York since September 11, 2001, the city is staging a show of defiance on November 5, as 50,000 runners from around the world are set to participate in the New York Marathon, under heavy security. (Credit: JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty Images)
  • 2017 TCS New York City Marathon: The RaceTCS New York City MarathonRunners participate during the 2017 TCS New York City Marathon in New York on November 5, 2017. Five days after the worst attack on New York since September 11, 2001, the city is staging a show of defiance on November 5, as 50,000 runners from around the world are set to participate in the New York Marathon, under heavy security. (Credit: JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty Images)
  • 2017 TCS New York City Marathon: The RaceTCS New York City MarathonOlympian Meb Keflezighi of the US is helped up after he crossed the finish line in Men's Division during the 2017 TCS New York City Marathon in New York on November 5, 2017. The american marathon great and 2009 New York winner completed his 26th and final marathon. Five days after the worst attack on New York since September 11, 2001, the city is staging a show of defiance on November 5, as 50,000 runners from around the world are set to participate in the New York Marathon, under heavy security. (Credit: TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images)
  • 2017 TCS New York City Marathon: The RaceTCS New York City MarathonNEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 05: Shalane Flanagan of the United States and Geoffrey Kamworor of Kenya celebrate winning the Professional Divisions of the 2017 TCS New York City Marathon in Central Park on November 5, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
  • 2017 TCS New York City Marathon: The RaceTCS New York City MarathonOlympian Meb Keflezighi of the US gestures at the finish line in Men's Division during the 2017 TCS New York City Marathon in New York on November 5, 2017. The american marathon great and 2009 New York winner completed his 26th and final marathon, collapsing as he crossed the finish. Five days after the worst attack on New York since September 11, 2001, the city is staging a show of defiance on November 5, as 50,000 runners from around the world are set to participate in the New York Marathon, under heavy security. (Credit: TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images)
  • 2017 TCS New York City Marathon: The RaceTCS New York City MarathonGeoffrey Kamworor of Kenya reacts after crossing the finish line to win the Men's Division during the 2017 TCS New York City Marathon in New York on November 5, 2017. Five days after the worst attack on New York since September 11, 2001, the city is staging a show of defiance on November 5, as 50,000 runners from around the world are set to participate in the New York Marathon, under heavy security.(Credit: TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images)
  • 2017 TCS New York City Marathon: The RaceTCS New York City MarathonNEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 05: Geoffrey Kamworor of Kenya leads the field of the Professional Men's Division during the 2017 TCS New York City Marathon on November 5, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)
  • 2017 TCS New York City Marathon: The RaceTCS New York City MarathonNEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 05: The leaders of the Professional Men's Division make their way during the 2017 TCS New York City Marathon on November 5, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)
  • 2017 TCS New York City Marathon: The RaceTCS New York City MarathonNEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 05: The leaders of the Professional Men's Division make their way during the 2017 TCS New York City Marathon on November 5, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)
  • 2017 TCS New York City Marathon: The RaceTCS New York City MarathonNEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 05: The leaders of the Professional Men's Division make their way during the 2017 TCS New York City Marathon on November 5, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)
  • 2017 TCS New York City Marathon: The RaceTCS New York City MarathonNEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 05: Ghirmay Ghebreslassie of Eritrea leads the pack in the Professional Men's Division during the 2017 TCS New York City Marathon on November 5, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)
  • 2017 TCS New York City Marathon: The RaceTCS New York City MarathonRunners compete during the 2017 TCS New York City Marathon in New York on November 5, 2017. Five days after the worst attack on New York since September 11, 2001, the city is staging a show of defiance on November 5, as 50,000 runners from around the world are set to participate in the New York Marathon, under heavy security.(Credit: JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty Images)
  • 2017 TCS New York City Marathon: The RaceTCS New York City MarathonRunners compete during the 2017 TCS New York City Marathon in New York on November 5, 2017. Five days after the worst attack on New York since September 11, 2001, the city is staging a show of defiance on November 5, as 50,000 runners from around the world are set to participate in the New York Marathon, under heavy security. (Credit: JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty Images)
  • 2017 TCS New York City Marathon: The RaceTCS New York City MarathonRunners compete during the 2017 TCS New York City Marathon in New York on November 5, 2017. Five days after the worst attack on New York since September 11, 2001, the city is staging a show of defiance on November 5, as 50,000 runners from around the world are set to participate in the New York Marathon, under heavy security.(Credit: JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty Images)
  • 2017 TCS New York City Marathon: The RaceTCS New York City MarathonRunners compete during the 2017 TCS New York City Marathon in New York on November 5, 2017. Five days after the worst attack on New York since September 11, 2001, the city is staging a show of defiance on November 5, as 50,000 runners from around the world are set to participate in the New York Marathon, under heavy security. (Credit: JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty Images)
  • 2017 TCS New York City Marathon: The RaceTCS New York City MarathonRunners compete during the 2017 TCS New York City Marathon in New York on November 5, 2017. Five days after the worst attack on New York since September 11, 2001, the city is staging a show of defiance on November 5, as 50,000 runners from around the world are set to participate in the New York Marathon, under heavy security. (Credit: JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty Images)
Categories: Local News NY News Photos Sports

More Latest Photos

2017 TCS New York City Marathon: The RaceA look at the runners in the 2017 TCS New York City Marathon, which was held under tightened security five days after a terror attack in Lower Manhattan.
The Scene Around Town For The 2017 TCS New York City MarathonSome of the fine folks covering the race for CBSNewYork took to social media to give us an inside look at the scene around town. Here's a look!
Vigil Held For Victims Of West Side Bike Path Terror AttackMourners gathered with candles on the West Side bike path in Lower Manhattan on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, to mourn the victims of a terror attack that left eight people dead.
Deadly Terror Attack On West Side Highway Bike Path
Chopper 880 Shots Of Superstorm SandySee photos taken by WCBS 880's Tom Kaminski in Chopper 880 during Superstorm Sandy in 2012.
Hurricane Ophelia Hits U.K., IrelandHurricane Ophelia was downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone, but still caused damage in Ireland and parts of England, Wales and Scotland on Monday, Oct. 16, 2017.

