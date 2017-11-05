LATEST: 26 Killed In Shooting At Church In South Texas | CBSN | LISTEN: 1010 WINS | WCBS 880
  • PHOTOS: Texas Horrified By Church MassacreTexas Church ShootingPolice block a road in Sutherland Springs, Texas on November 5, 2017, after a mass shooting a church nearby. A gunman shot dead at least 20 worshippers attending Sunday morning services at a Baptist church in Texas, news media reported. (Credit: SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP/Getty Images)
  • PHOTOS: Texas Horrified By Church MassacreAt Least 20 People Killed 24 Injured After Mass Shooting At Texas ChurchPeople gather near First Baptist Church following a shooting on November 5, 2017 in Sutherland Springs, Texas. At least 26 people were reportedly killed and 24 injured when a gunman, identified as Devin P. Kelley, 26, entered the church during a service and opened fire. (Photo by Erich Schlegel/Getty Images)
  • PHOTOS: Texas Horrified By Church MassacreAt Least 20 People Killed 24 Injured After Mass Shooting At Texas ChurchLaw enforcement officials gather near First Baptist Church following a shooting on November 5, 2017 in Sutherland Springs, Texas. At least 26 people were reportedly killed and 24 injured when a gunman, identified as Devin P. Kelley, 26, entered the church during a service and opened fire. (Photo by Erich Schlegel/Getty Images)
  • PHOTOS: Texas Horrified By Church MassacreSouth Texas Church ShootingLocal news outlets report that several people have been shot at a church in South Texas. (credit: CBS Affiliate KENS)
  • PHOTOS: Texas Horrified By Church Massacre26 People Killed, 20 Injured After Mass Shooting At Texas ChurchPolice block a road in Sutherland Springs, Texas, on November 5, 2017, after a mass shooting at the the First Baptist Church (rear). (Credit: SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP/Getty Images)
  • PHOTOS: Texas Horrified By Church Massacre26 People Killed, 20 Injured After Mass Shooting At Texas ChurchPolice block a road in Sutherland Springs, Texas, on November 5, 2017, after a mass shooting at the the First Baptist Church (rear). (Credit: SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP/Getty Images)
  • PHOTOS: Texas Horrified By Church Massacre26 People Killed, 20 Injured After Mass Shooting At Texas ChurchSUTHERLAND SPRINGS, TX - NOVEMBER 5: Law enforcement officials gather near the First Baptist Church following a shooting on November 5, 2017 in Sutherland Springs, Texas. (Photo by Erich Schlegel/Getty Images)
  • PHOTOS: Texas Horrified By Church Massacre26 People Killed, 20 Injured After Mass Shooting At Texas ChurchSUTHERLAND SPRINGS, TX - NOVEMBER 5: Law enforcement officials gather near the First Baptist Church following a shooting on November 5, 2017 in Sutherland Springs, Texas. At least 20 people were reportedly killed and 24 injured when a gunman, identified as Devin P. Kelley, 26, allegedly entered the church during a service and opened fire. (Photo by Erich Schlegel/Getty Images)
  • PHOTOS: Texas Horrified By Church Massacre26 People Killed, 20 Injured After Mass Shooting At Texas ChurchSUTHERLAND SPRINGS, TX - NOVEMBER 5: Law enforcement officials gather near the First Baptist Church following a shooting on November 5, 2017 in Sutherland Springs, Texas. At least 20 people were reportedly killed and 24 injured when a gunman, identified as Devin P. Kelley, 26, allegedly entered the church during a service and opened fire. (Photo by Erich Schlegel/Getty Images)
  • PHOTOS: Texas Horrified By Church Massacre26 People Killed, 20 Injured After Mass Shooting At Texas ChurchSUTHERLAND SPRINGS, TX - NOVEMBER 5: A forensics official passes by the entrance to the First Baptist Church following a shooting on November 5, 2017 in Sutherland Springs, Texas. (Photo by Erich Schlegel/Getty Images)
  • PHOTOS: Texas Horrified By Church Massacre26 People Killed, 20 Injured After Mass Shooting At Texas ChurchLeah Johnson arrives at a candlelight vigil held on November 5, 2017, following the mass shooting inside the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas. (Credit: SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP/Getty Images)
  • PHOTOS: Texas Horrified By Church Massacre26 People Killed, 20 Injured After Mass Shooting At Texas ChurchTexas Governor Greg Abbott speaks to local residents during a local resident during a candlelight vigil held on November 5, 2017, following the mass shooting inside the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas. "There are 26 lives that have been lost. We don't know if that number will rise or not, all we know is that's too many, and this will be a long, suffering mourning for those in pain," Abbott said during a press conference. (Credit: SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP/Getty Images)
  • PHOTOS: Texas Horrified By Church Massacre26 People Killed, 20 Injured After Mass Shooting At Texas ChurchA candlelight vigil is observed on November 5, 2017, following the mass shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, that left 26 people dead according to authorities. (Credit: SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP/Getty Images)
  • PHOTOS: Texas Horrified By Church Massacre26 People Killed, 20 Injured After Mass Shooting At Texas ChurchA candlelight vigil is observed on November 5, 2017, following the mass shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, that left 26 people dead according to authorities. (Credit: SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP/Getty Images)
  • PHOTOS: Texas Horrified By Church Massacre26 People Killed, 20 Injured After Mass Shooting At Texas ChurchTexas Governor Greg Abbott comforts a local resident during a candlelight vigil held on November 5, 2017, following the mass shooting inside the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas. "There are 26 lives that have been lost. We don't know if that number will rise or not, all we know is that's too many, and this will be a long, suffering mourning for those in pain," Abbott said during a press conference. (Credit: SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP/Getty Images)
  • PHOTOS: Texas Horrified By Church Massacre26 People Killed, 20 Injured After Mass Shooting At Texas ChurchA candlelight vigil is observed on November 5, 2017, following the mass shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, that left 26 people dead according to authorities. (Credit: SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP/Getty Images)
  • PHOTOS: Texas Horrified By Church Massacre26 People Killed, 20 Injured After Mass Shooting At Texas ChurchA candlelight vigil is observed on November 5, 2017, following the mass shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, that left 26 people dead according to authorities. (Credit: SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP/Getty Images)
  • PHOTOS: Texas Horrified By Church Massacre26 People Killed, 20 Injured After Mass Shooting At Texas ChurchA candlelight vigil is observed on November 5, 2017, following the mass shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, that left 26 people dead according to authorities. (Credit: SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP/Getty Images)
  • PHOTOS: Texas Horrified By Church Massacre26 People Killed, 20 Injured After Mass Shooting At Texas ChurchA candlelight vigil is observed on November 5, 2017, following the mass shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, that left 26 people dead according to authorities. (Credit: SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP/Getty Images)
  • PHOTOS: Texas Horrified By Church Massacre26 People Killed, 20 Injured After Mass Shooting At Texas ChurchA candlelight vigil is observed on November 5, 2017, following the mass shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, that left 26 people dead according to authorities. (Credit: SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP/Getty Images)
  • PHOTOS: Texas Horrified By Church Massacre26 People Killed, 20 Injured After Mass Shooting At Texas ChurchTexas Governor Greg Abbott comforts a local resident during a candlelight vigil held on November 5, 2017, following the mass shooting inside the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas. "There are 26 lives that have been lost. We don't know if that number will rise or not, all we know is that's too many, and this will be a long, suffering mourning for those in pain," Abbott said during a press conference. (Credit: SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP/Getty Images)
  • PHOTOS: Texas Horrified By Church Massacre26 People Killed, 20 Injured After Mass Shooting At Texas ChurchTed and Ann Montgomery, employees at the First Baptist Church, speak to Texas Governor Greg Abbott (L) during a candlelight vigil held across the street from the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, on November 5, 2017. "There are 26 lives that have been lost. We don't know if that number will rise or not, all we know is that's too many, and this will be a long, suffering mourning for those in pain," Texas Governor Greg Abbott said during a press conference. (Credit: SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP/Getty Images)
  • PHOTOS: Texas Horrified By Church Massacre26 People Killed, 20 Injured After Mass Shooting At Texas ChurchTexas Governor Greg Abbott comforts a local resident during a candlelight vigil held on November 5, 2017, following the mass shooting inside the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas. "There are 26 lives that have been lost. We don't know if that number will rise or not, all we know is that's too many, and this will be a long, suffering mourning for those in pain," Abbott said during a press conference. (Credit: SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP/Getty Images)
  • PHOTOS: Texas Horrified By Church Massacre26 People Killed, 20 Injured After Mass Shooting At Texas ChurchTexas Governor Greg Abbott comforts a local resident during a candlelight vigil held on November 5, 2017, following the mass shooting inside the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas. "There are 26 lives that have been lost. We don't know if that number will rise or not, all we know is that's too many, and this will be a long, suffering mourning for those in pain," Abbott said during a press conference. (Credit: SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP/Getty Images)
  • PHOTOS: Texas Horrified By Church Massacre26 People Killed, 20 Injured After Mass Shooting At Texas ChurchSunday School director Ann Montgomery is comforted during a candlelight vigil held across the street from the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, on November 5, 2017. "There are 26 lives that have been lost. We don't know if that number will rise or not, all we know is that's too many, and this will be a long, suffering mourning for those in pain," Texas Governor Greg Abbott said during a press conference. (Credit: SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP/Getty Images)
  • PHOTOS: Texas Horrified By Church Massacre26 People Killed, 20 Injured After Mass Shooting At Texas ChurchPolice block a road in Sutherland Springs, Texas, on November 5, 2017, after a mass shooting at the the First Baptist Church (rear). "There are 26 lives that have been lost. We don't know if that number will rise or not, all we know is that's too many, and this will be a long, suffering mourning for those in pain," Texas Governor Greg Abbott said during a press conference. (Credit: SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP/Getty Images)
  • PHOTOS: Texas Horrified By Church Massacre26 People Killed, 20 Injured After Mass Shooting At Texas ChurchTexas Governor Greg Abbott speaks at a press conference on November 5, 2017, in Sutherland Springs, Texas about the First Baptist Church mass shooting. "There are 26 lives that have been lost. We don't know if that number will rise or not, all we know is that's too many, and this will be a long, suffering mourning for those in pain," Abbott said. (Credit: SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP/Getty Images)
  • PHOTOS: Texas Horrified By Church Massacre26 People Killed, 20 Injured After Mass Shooting At Texas ChurchTexas Governor Greg Abbott speaks at a press conference on November 5, 2017, in Sutherland Springs, Texas about the First Baptist Church mass shooting. "There are 26 lives that have been lost. We don't know if that number will rise or not, all we know is that's too many, and this will be a long, suffering mourning for those in pain," Abbott said. (Credit: SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP/Getty Images)
  • PHOTOS: Texas Horrified By Church Massacre26 People Killed, 20 Injured After Mass Shooting At Texas ChurchTexas Governor Greg Abbott speaks at a press conference on November 5, 2017, in Sutherland Springs, Texas about the First Baptist Church mass shooting. "There are 26 lives that have been lost. We don't know if that number will rise or not, all we know is that's too many, and this will be a long, suffering mourning for those in pain," Abbott said. (Credit: SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP/Getty Images)
  • PHOTOS: Texas Horrified By Church Massacre26 People Killed, 20 Injured After Mass Shooting At Texas ChurchSUTHERLAND SPRINGS, TX - NOVEMBER 5: People gather near First Baptist Church following a shooting on November 5, 2017 in Sutherland Springs, Texas. At least 26 people were reportedly killed and 20 injured when a gunman, identified as Devin P. Kelley, 26, allegedly entered the church during a service and opened fire. (Photo by Erich Schlegel/Getty Images)
  • PHOTOS: Texas Horrified By Church Massacre26 People Killed, 20 Injured After Mass Shooting At Texas ChurchSUTHERLAND SPRINGS, TX - NOVEMBER 5: Law enforcement and forensic officials gather near the First Baptist Church following a shooting on November 5, 2017 in Sutherland Springs, Texas. (Photo by Erich Schlegel/Getty Images)
  •  Next Gallery 2017 TCS New York City Marathon: The Race
Categories: News Photos World & National

More Latest Photos

PHOTOS: Texas Horrified By Church MassacreScenes from the crime scene and a vigil after 26 people were killed in a shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas.
2017 TCS New York City Marathon: The RaceA look at the runners in the 2017 TCS New York City Marathon, which was held under tightened security five days after a terror attack in Lower Manhattan.
The Scene Around Town For The 2017 TCS New York City MarathonSome of the fine folks covering the race for CBSNewYork took to social media to give us an inside look at the scene around town. Here's a look!
Vigil Held For Victims Of West Side Bike Path Terror AttackMourners gathered with candles on the West Side bike path in Lower Manhattan on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, to mourn the victims of a terror attack that left eight people dead.
Deadly Terror Attack On West Side Highway Bike Path
Chopper 880 Shots Of Superstorm SandySee photos taken by WCBS 880's Tom Kaminski in Chopper 880 during Superstorm Sandy in 2012.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch