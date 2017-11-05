PHOTOS: Texas Horrified By Church Massacre 26 People Killed, 20 Injured After Mass Shooting At Texas Church Ted and Ann Montgomery, employees at the First Baptist Church, speak to Texas Governor Greg Abbott (L) during a candlelight vigil held across the street from the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, on November 5, 2017. "There are 26 lives that have been lost. We don't know if that number will rise or not, all we know is that's too many, and this will be a long, suffering mourning for those in pain," Texas Governor Greg Abbott said during a press conference. (Credit: SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP/Getty Images)