  • PHOTOS: Hundreds Killed In Iran-Iraq EarthquakeHundreds Killed In Iran-Iraq EarthquakeResidents huddle by a fire in an open area following a 7.3-magnitude earthquake at Sarpol-e Zahab in Iran's Kermanshah province on November 13, 2017. (Photo credit POURIA PAKIZEH/AFP/Getty Images)
  • PHOTOS: Hundreds Killed In Iran-Iraq EarthquakeHundreds Killed In Iran-Iraq EarthquakeRescue personnel conduct search and rescue work following a 7.3-magnitude earthquake at Sarpol-e Zahab in Iran's Kermanshah province on November 13, 2017. At least 164 people were killed and 1,600 more injured when a 7.3-magnitude earthquake shook the mountainous Iran-Iraq border triggering landslides that were hindering rescue efforts, officials said. (Photo credit POURIA PAKIZEH/AFP/Getty Images)
  • PHOTOS: Hundreds Killed In Iran-Iraq EarthquakeHundreds Killed In Iran-Iraq EarthquakePeople look up at a damaged residential building following a 7.3-magnitude earthquake at Sarpol-e Zahab in Iran's Kermanshah province on November 13, 2017. At least 164 people were killed and 1,600 more injured when a 7.3-magnitude earthquake shook the mountainous Iran-Iraq border triggering landslides that were hindering rescue efforts, officials said. (Photo credit POURIA PAKIZEH/AFP/Getty Images)
  • PHOTOS: Hundreds Killed In Iran-Iraq EarthquakeHundreds Killed In Iran-Iraq EarthquakeA damaged van and buildings are seen following a 7.3-magnitude earthquake at Sarpol-e Zahab in Iran's Kermanshah province on November 13, 2017. At least 164 people were killed and 1,600 more injured when a 7.3-magnitude earthquake shook the mountainous Iran-Iraq border triggering landslides that were hindering rescue efforts, officials said. (Photo credit POURIA PAKIZEH/AFP/Getty Images)
  • PHOTOS: Hundreds Killed In Iran-Iraq EarthquakeHundreds Killed In Iran-Iraq EarthquakeRescue personnel conduct search and rescue work following a 7.3-magnitude earthquake at Sarpol-e Zahab in Iran's Kermanshah province on November 13, 2017. At least 164 people were killed and 1,600 more injured when a 7.3-magnitude earthquake shook the mountainous Iran-Iraq border triggering landslides that were hindering rescue efforts, officials said. (Photo credit POURIA PAKIZEH/AFP/Getty Images)
  • PHOTOS: Hundreds Killed In Iran-Iraq EarthquakeHundreds Killed In Iran-Iraq EarthquakePeople including rescue personnel conduct search and rescue work following a 7.3-magnitude earthquake at Sarpol-e Zahab in Iran's Kermanshah province on November 13, 2017. At least 164 people were killed and 1,600 more injured when a 7.3-magnitude earthquake shook the mountainous Iran-Iraq border triggering landslides that were hindering rescue efforts, officials said. (Photo credit POURIA PAKIZEH/AFP/Getty Images)
  • PHOTOS: Hundreds Killed In Iran-Iraq EarthquakeHundreds Killed In Iran-Iraq EarthquakeA flattened vehicle underneath building rubble is seen following a 7.3-magnitude earthquake at Sarpol-e Zahab in Iran's Kermanshah province on November 13, 2017. At least 164 people were killed and 1,600 more injured when a 7.3-magnitude earthquake shook the mountainous Iran-Iraq border triggering landslides that were hindering rescue efforts, officials said. (Photo credit POURIA PAKIZEH/AFP/Getty Images)
  • PHOTOS: Hundreds Killed In Iran-Iraq EarthquakeHundreds Killed In Iran-Iraq EarthquakePeople gather around a levelled building in the mountainous town of Darbandikhan in Iraqi Kurdistan on November 13, 2017, following a 7.3-magnitude quake that hit the Iraq-Iran border area. (Photo credit SHWAN MOHAMMED/AFP/Getty Images)
  • PHOTOS: Hundreds Killed In Iran-Iraq EarthquakeHundreds Killed In Iran-Iraq EarthquakePeople gather around a levelled building in the mountainous town of Darbandikhan in Iraqi Kurdistan on November 13, 2017, following a 7.3-magnitude quake that hit the Iraq-Iran border area. (Photo credit SHWAN MOHAMMED/AFP/Getty Images)
  • PHOTOS: Hundreds Killed In Iran-Iraq EarthquakeHundreds Killed In Iran-Iraq EarthquakeA woman stands in the yard next to her damaged home in the mountainous town of Darbandikhan in Iraqi Kurdistan on November 13, 2017, following a 7.3-magnitude quake that hit the Iraq-Iran border area. (Photo credit SHWAN MOHAMMED/AFP/Getty Images)
  • PHOTOS: Hundreds Killed In Iran-Iraq EarthquakeHundreds Killed In Iran-Iraq EarthquakeA man walks past a damaged home in the mountainous town of Darbandikhan in Iraqi Kurdistan on November 13, 2017, following a 7.3-magnitude quake that hit the Iraq-Iran border area. (Photo credit SHWAN MOHAMMED/AFP/Getty Images)
  • PHOTOS: Hundreds Killed In Iran-Iraq EarthquakeHundreds Killed In Iran-Iraq EarthquakePeople gather around a levelled building in the mountainous town of Darbandikhan in Iraqi Kurdistan on November 13, 2017, following a 7.3-magnitude quake that hit the Iraq-Iran border area. (Photo credit SHWAN MOHAMMED/AFP/Getty Images)
  • PHOTOS: Hundreds Killed In Iran-Iraq EarthquakeHundreds Killed In Iran-Iraq EarthquakeA man walks past a damaged home in the mountainous town of Darbandikhan in Iraqi Kurdistan on November 13, 2017, following a 7.3-magnitude quake that hit the Iraq-Iran border area. (Photo credit SHWAN MOHAMMED/AFP/Getty Images)
  • PHOTOS: Hundreds Killed In Iran-Iraq EarthquakeHundreds Killed In Iran-Iraq EarthquakeA woman walks past a damaged building in the mountainous town of Darbandikhan in Iraqi Kurdistan on November 13, 2017, following a 7.3-magnitude quake that hit the Iraq-Iran border area. (Photo credit SHWAN MOHAMMED/AFP/Getty Images)
  • PHOTOS: Hundreds Killed In Iran-Iraq EarthquakeHundreds Killed In Iran-Iraq EarthquakePeople inspect a damaged building in the mountainous town of Darbandikhan in Iraqi Kurdistan on November 13, 2017, following a 7.3-magnitude quake that hit the Iraq-Iran border area. (Photo credit SHWAN MOHAMMED/AFP/Getty Images)
  •  Next Gallery PHOTOS: Election Day 2017
Categories: News Photos World & National

More Latest Photos

PHOTOS: Hundreds Killed In Iran-Iraq EarthquakeA 7.3 magnitude earthquake near the Iraq-Iran border killed over 400 people across both countries, sent residents fleeing their homes into the night and was felt as far away as the Mediterranean coast.
PHOTOS: Election Day 2017
PHOTOS: Texas Horrified By Church MassacreScenes from the crime scene and a vigil after 26 people were killed in a shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas.
2017 TCS New York City Marathon: The RaceA look at the runners in the 2017 TCS New York City Marathon, which was held under tightened security five days after a terror attack in Lower Manhattan.
The Scene Around Town For The 2017 TCS New York City MarathonSome of the fine folks covering the race for CBSNewYork took to social media to give us an inside look at the scene around town. Here's a look!
Vigil Held For Victims Of West Side Bike Path Terror AttackMourners gathered with candles on the West Side bike path in Lower Manhattan on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, to mourn the victims of a terror attack that left eight people dead.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch