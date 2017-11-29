  • 85th Annual Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting85th Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting CeremonyNEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 29: Brett Eldredge during the 85th Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at Rockefeller Center on November 29, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
  • 85th Annual Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting85th Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting CeremonyNEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 29: Leslie Odom Jr. performs onstage during the 85th Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at Rockefeller Center on November 29, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
  • 85th Annual Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting85th Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting CeremonyNEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 29: Brett Eldredge performs onstage during the 85th Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at Rockefeller Center on November 29, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
  • 85th Annual Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting85th Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting CeremonyNEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 29: Brett Eldredge performs onstage during the 85th Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at Rockefeller Center on November 29, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
  • 85th Annual Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting85th Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting CeremonyNEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 29: The Tenors perform onstage during the 85th Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at Rockefeller Center on November 29, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
  • 85th Annual Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting85th Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting CeremonyNEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 29: Patrick Monahan of Train performs onstage during the 85th Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at Rockefeller Center on November 29, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
  • 85th Annual Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting85th Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting CeremonyNEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 29: Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie, Bill DeBlasio, Al Roker and Lester Holt press the tree-lighting button during the 85th Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at Rockefeller Center on November 29, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
  • 85th Annual Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting85th Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting CeremonyNEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 29: Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie, Bill DeBlasio, Al Roker and Lester Holt press the tree-lighting button during the 85th Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at Rockefeller Center on November 29, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
  • 85th Annual Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting85th Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting CeremonyNEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 29: Patrick Monahan of Train performs onstage during the 85th Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at Rockefeller Center on November 29, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
  • 85th Annual Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting85th Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting CeremonyNEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 29: A view of Rockefeller Plaza during the 85th Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at Rockefeller Center on November 29, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)
  • 85th Annual Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting85th Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting CeremonyNEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 29: A view of Rockefeller Plaza during the 85th Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at Rockefeller Center on November 29, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)
  • 85th Annual Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting85th Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting CeremonyNEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 29: A view of Rockefeller Plaza during the 85th Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at Rockefeller Center on November 29, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)
  • 85th Annual Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting85th Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting CeremonyNEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 29: The Rockettes perform osntage during the 85th Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at Rockefeller Center on November 29, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
  • 85th Annual Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting85th Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting CeremonyNEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 29: The Tenors perform onstage during the 85th Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at Rockefeller Center on November 29, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
  • 85th Annual Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting85th Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting CeremonyNEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 29: The Tenors perform onstage during the 85th Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at Rockefeller Center on November 29, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
  • 85th Annual Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting85th Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting CeremonyNEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 29: Patrick Monahan of Train performs onstage during the 85th Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at Rockefeller Center on November 29, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
  • 85th Annual Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting85th Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting CeremonyNEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 29: Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie, Mayor Bill DeBlasio and Al Roker push the Tree-Lighting button onstage during the 85th Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at Rockefeller Center on November 29, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
  • 85th Annual Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting85th Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting CeremonyNEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 29: Leslie Odom Jr. performs onstage during the 85th Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at Rockefeller Center on November 29, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
  • 85th Annual Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting85th Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting CeremonyNEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 29: Brett Eldredge performs onstage during the 85th Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at Rockefeller Center on November 29, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
  • 85th Annual Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting85th Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting CeremonyNEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 29: Brett Eldredge performs onstage during the 85th Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at Rockefeller Center on November 29, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
  • 85th Annual Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting85th Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting CeremonyNEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 29: Leslie Odom Jr. performs onstage during the 85th Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at Rockefeller Center on November 29, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
  • 85th Annual Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting85th Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting CeremonyNEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 29: A view of the Rockefeller Plaza during the 85th Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at Rockefeller Center on November 29, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
  • 85th Annual Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting85th Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting CeremonyNEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 29: The Rockettes performs onstage during the 85th Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at Rockefeller Center on November 29, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
  • 85th Annual Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting85th Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting CeremonyNEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 29: The Rockettes performs onstage during the 85th Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at Rockefeller Center on November 29, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
  • 85th Annual Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting85th Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting CeremonyNEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 29: Patrick Monahan of Train performs onstage during the 85th Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at Rockefeller Center on November 29, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
  •  Next Gallery PHOTOS: 91st Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Categories: Local News NY News Photos

More Latest Photos

85th Annual Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree LightingCrowds gathered under tight security for the 85th Annual Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017.
PHOTOS: 91st Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day ParadeThe Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade made its way through 2 1/2 miles of Manhattan with marching bands, performers from Broadway hits, elaborate floats and signature giant balloons.
Francesa: A Night To RememberPhotos from Mike Francesa's "A Night to Remember" at the Tilles Center on Long Island.
WFAN Introduces New HostsWFAN on Wednesday announced its new lineup, which includes new co-hosts Gregg Giannotti, Chris Carlin, Bart Scott and Maggie Gray.
PHOTOS: Hundreds Killed In Iran-Iraq EarthquakeA 7.3 magnitude earthquake near the Iraq-Iran border killed over 400 people across both countries, sent residents fleeing their homes into the night and was felt as far away as the Mediterranean coast.
PHOTOS: Election Day 2017

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch