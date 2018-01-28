CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
GRAMMYS 2018: How To Watch The Show | List Of Nominees | Photos: Red Carpet | Top Performances
  • GRAMMYS 2018: Top Performances60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - ShowRecording artist Kendrick Lamar performs onstage during the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS)
  • GRAMMYS 2018: Top Performances60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - ShowRecording artist Kendrick Lamar performs onstage during the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/WireImage)
  • GRAMMYS 2018: Top Performances60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - ShowRecording artists Bono of musical group U2 (back, holding microphone) and Kendrick Lamar perform onstage during the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/WireImage)
  • GRAMMYS 2018: Top Performances60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - ShowRecording artist Kendrick Lamar performs onstage during the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
  • GRAMMYS 2018: Top Performances60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - ShowRecording artist Lady Gaga performs onstage during the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS)
  • GRAMMYS 2018: Top Performances60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - ShowRecording artist Lady Gaga performs onstage during the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS)
  • GRAMMYS 2018: Top Performances60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - ShowRecording artist Lady Gaga performs onstage during the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS)
  • GRAMMYS 2018: Top PerformancesUS-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMY-SHOWLady Gaga performs during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards show on January 28, 2018, in New York. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images)
  • GRAMMYS 2018: Top Performances60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - ShowRecording artist Sam Smith performs onstage during the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS)
  • GRAMMYS 2018: Top Performances60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show(L-R) Recording artists Karen Fairchild, Jimi Westbrook, Kimberly Schlapman, and Philip Sweet of music group Little Big Town perform onstage during the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS)
  • GRAMMYS 2018: Top Performances60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - ShowRecording artist Childish Gambino performs onstage during the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS)
  • GRAMMYS 2018: Top Performances60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Premiere CeremonyRecording artist Paul Shaffer performs onstage at the premiere ceremony during the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
  • GRAMMYS 2018: Top Performances60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Premiere CeremonyRecording artists Taj Mahal (L) and Keb' Mo' perform at the premiere ceremony during the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
  • GRAMMYS 2018: Top Performances60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - ShowRecording artist Pink performs onstage during the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS)
  • GRAMMYS 2018: Top Performances60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - ShowRecording artist JD McCrary performs onstage during the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS)
  • GRAMMYS 2018: Top Performances60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - ShowRecording artist Cardi B performs onstage during the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/WireImage)
  • GRAMMYS 2018: Top Performances60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - ShowRecording artist Cardi B performs onstage during the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/WireImage)
  • GRAMMYS 2018: Top Performances60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - ShowRecording artist Bruno Mars performs onstage during the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/WireImage)
  • GRAMMYS 2018: Top Performances60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - ShowRecording artist Bruno Mars performs onstage during the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/WireImage)
