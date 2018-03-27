CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
  • Funeral For FDNY Lt. Michael DavidsonFuneral Held For NYC Firefighter Killed In The Line Of DutyCardinal Timothy Dolan looks on as firefighters carry the casket of the late New York City firefighter Michael Davidson into St. Patrick's Cathedral for Davidson's funeral service, March 27, 2018 in New York City. Davidson, 15-year FDNY veteran and father of four young children, was killed battling a fire in Harlem last week. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
  • Funeral For FDNY Lt. Michael DavidsonFuneral Held For NYC Firefighter Killed In The Line Of DutyA procession with a fire truck carrying the casket of the late New York City firefighter Michael Davidson arrives at St. Patrick's Cathedral for Davidson's funeral service, March 27, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
  • Funeral For FDNY Lt. Michael DavidsonFuneral Held For NYC Firefighter Killed In The Line Of DutyFirefighters gather before the start of the funeral service for New York City firefighter Michael Davidson, on Fifth Avenue outside St. Patrick's Cathedral, March 27, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
  • Funeral For FDNY Lt. Michael DavidsonFuneral Held For NYC Firefighter Killed In The Line Of DutyA procession with a fire truck carrying the casket of the late New York City firefighter Michael Davidson makes its way down Fifth Avenue toward St. Patrick's Cathedral for Davidson's funeral service, March 27, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
  • Funeral For FDNY Lt. Michael DavidsonFuneral Held For NYC Firefighter Killed In The Line Of DutyEileen Davidson, wife of the late New York City firefighter Michael Davidson, is escorted by firefighters as she arrives at St. Patrick's Cathedral for Davidson's funeral service, March 27, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
  • Funeral For FDNY Lt. Michael DavidsonFuneral Held For NYC Firefighter Killed In The Line Of DutyFamily members arrive at St. Patrick's Cathedral for New York City firefighter Michael Davidson's funeral service, March 27, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
  • Funeral For FDNY Lt. Michael DavidsonFuneral Held For NYC Firefighter Killed In The Line Of DutyFirefighters from around the country pause for the funeral procession for New York City firefighter Michael Davidson at St. Patrick's Cathedral on March 27, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
  • Funeral For FDNY Lt. Michael DavidsonFuneral Held For NYC Firefighter Killed In The Line Of DutyFirefighters from around the country pause for the funeral procession for New York City firefighter Michael Davidson at St. Patrick's Cathedral on March 27, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
  • Funeral For FDNY Lt. Michael DavidsonFuneral Held For NYC Firefighter Killed In The Line Of DutyFirefighters from around the country pause for the funeral procession for New York City firefighter Michael Davidson at St. Patrick's Cathedral on March 27, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
  • Funeral For FDNY Lt. Michael DavidsonFuneral Held For NYC Firefighter Killed In The Line Of DutyFirefighters from around the country pause for the funeral procession for New York City firefighter Michael Davidson at St. Patrick's Cathedral on March 27, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
  • Funeral For FDNY Lt. Michael DavidsonFuneral Held For NYC Firefighter Killed In The Line Of DutyFirefighters from around the country pause as the casket for New York City firefighter Michael Davidson passes them outside of St. Patrick's Cathedral on March 27, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
  • Funeral For FDNY Lt. Michael DavidsonFuneral Held For NYC Firefighter Killed In The Line Of DutyMembers of the Fire Riders motorcycle club join other firefighters from around the country for the funeral for New York City firefighter Michael Davidson at St. Patrick's Cathedral on March 27, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
Categories: Local News NY News Photos

