Former Playboy Playmate Stephanie Adams Jumps Off Building With 7-Year-Old Son In MidtownIt happened at around 8:15 a.m. at the Gotham Hotel at 16 East 46th Street near Madison Avenue.

Deadly NJ School Bus Crash Under Investigation As Students Return To ClassIt was an emotional return to school Friday morning at East Brook Middle School in Paramus, where people have been leaving flowers, cards and condolences.

9 Students, 1 Substitute Teacher Killed In Shooting At Texas High SchoolSuspected gunman, 17-year-old Pagourtzis Dimitrios, has been charged with capital murder, and more charges may follow.

Student, Teacher Killed When School Bus, Dump Truck Collide In Mount Olive, N.J.Sources tell CBS2 the school bus missed an exit and was trying to take an illegal U-turn when the collision occurred.

34 Injured, 8 Seriously, In Lincoln Tunnel Bus CrashThe crash involved two NJ TRANSIT buses and took place in the center tube at around 10:10 a.m., NJ TRANSIT said.

New York Mets’ Legend Bud Harrelson Opens Up About Living With Alzheimer’sNew York Mets’ legend Bud Harrelson is opening up about his battle with Alzheimer's disease, sharing his story to let others know they are not alone.

Meghan Markle Seen As Bringing Modern Air To Royal FamilyThousands of people have traveled from around the world to catch a glimpse of 36-year-old Californian actress Meghan Markle and Prince Harry when the couple wed on Saturday.

What’s The Hold-Up Installing Public Restrooms In NYC?It can be challenging to find a public restroom in the city. There’s a plan to make that easier, but it seems to be on a 10-year bathroom break.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Pronounced Husband And WifeIt was the most anticipated wedding of the year: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have tied the knot today at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

New Video Shows Suspect In Sex Assault Of 12-Year-Old Girl In The Bronx; Community RalliesThe NYPD had a new clue Tuesday in their search for an accused sexual predator who allegedly targeted a 12-year-old girl in the Bronx.