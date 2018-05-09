BREAKING: Harvey Weinstein Expected To Turn Himself In To Authorities In New York City Friday

Sisters For The Cure

Sisters For The Cure 2018

Inspirational and Educational Brunch

Saturday, June 30, 11:00AM – 2:00 PM

Apollo Theater, 253 W 125th St, New York, NY

 

Event Is Free But Registration Is Required – Click Here

 

CBS 2, WLNY 10/55 and Susan G. Komen Greater NYC invite you to attend
the inaugural Sisters for the Cure Brunch

An inspirational event dedicated to addressing the disparities in diagnosis and treatment for breast cancer in African-American women and how we can connect community to action.

sister for a cure lineup02 Sisters For The Cure
From left: Janelle Burrell, Elise Finch, Dana Tyler, Ursula Augustine, Beverly Bond, Dr. Donna-Marie Manesseh, Cleo Wade and Erika Stallings.

Special guests include:

Ursula Augustine (Celebrity Makeup Artist, Cosmetologist & Entrepreneur)
Beverly Bond (Founder, Black Girls Rock!)
Dr. Donna-Marie Manesseh (Chief of Breast Surgery, Maimonides Cancer Center)
Cleo Wade (Artist, Poet, Author)
Erika Stallings (Attorney and BRCA Awareness Advocate)

…joining CBS2’s Dana Tyler, Janelle Burrell and Elise Finch for inspirational conversations and real talk about the importance of breast cancer screening and services available.

Other highlights include:

• Mobile Mammography Unit for Onsite Screenings
• Head Wrap Tutorial
• Gift Bags
• And More!

Show off your brim hats, fascinators & your favorite headwear!

 

Susan G. Komen Greater NYC is on a mission: No one should die from breast cancer. Join the sisterhood as we fight to educate our community on the importance of breast cancer screening and early detection. Together, we will create more survivors.

