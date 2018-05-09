Inspirational and Educational Brunch
Saturday, June 30, 11:00AM – 2:00 PM
Apollo Theater, 253 W 125th St, New York, NY
Event Is Free But Registration Is Required – Click Here
the inaugural Sisters for the Cure Brunch
An inspirational event dedicated to addressing the disparities in diagnosis and treatment for breast cancer in African-American women and how we can connect community to action.
Special guests include:
• Ursula Augustine (Celebrity Makeup Artist, Cosmetologist & Entrepreneur)
• Beverly Bond (Founder, Black Girls Rock!)
• Dr. Donna-Marie Manesseh (Chief of Breast Surgery, Maimonides Cancer Center)
• Cleo Wade (Artist, Poet, Author)
• Erika Stallings (Attorney and BRCA Awareness Advocate)
…joining CBS2’s Dana Tyler, Janelle Burrell and Elise Finch for inspirational conversations and real talk about the importance of breast cancer screening and services available.
Other highlights include:
• Mobile Mammography Unit for Onsite Screenings
• Head Wrap Tutorial
• Gift Bags
• And More!
Susan G. Komen Greater NYC is on a mission: No one should die from breast cancer. Join the sisterhood as we fight to educate our community on the importance of breast cancer screening and early detection. Together, we will create more survivors.