WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America.

WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the curve by delivering more than just the headlines and providing context on the day’s top stories.  WCBS 880 is the home of Traffic and Weather Together on the 8’s with Tom Kaminski in Chopper 880 and staff Meteorologist Craig Allen.

WCBS Newsradio is the flagship station of CBS News. Joe Connolly anchors our CBS-Bloomberg business news weekday mornings at 25 and 55 past the hour.

Our promise to listeners is – “When You Need to Know, We’ve Got You Covered”.  We live that every day. Listeners can find a 24 hour news stream via CBS New York.com, and Radio.com.

WCBS Programing Schedule

Weekday Mornings: Wayne Cabot and Paul Murnane 5:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.

Middays Monday thru Friday: Pat Farnack 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Weekday Afternoons: Steve Scott and Michael Wallace 3:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

The CBS Evening News: Weekdays  6:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Gutwizdom (paid programming)Saturdays 7:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m.

The Truth About Money with Ric Edelman (paid programming): Sundays 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

CBS News:  Face the Nation – CBS News Sundays at 12:30 p.m. -1:30 p.m.

CBS News:  60 Minutes – Sundays 7:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

 

 

 

If you are interested in advertising on WCBS 880 and CBSNewYork.com E-mail Keisha Hutton to inquire or call 212-524-2976.

To send us a press release, or news tip email us at WCBSAMDESK@WCBS880.com.

To request a Public Service Announcement on WCBS-AM please email PSA@WCBS880.com.

Call our Listener Line 877-987-WCBS to hear a menu of audio features or to reach the newsroom.

Our traffic tip hotline is 212-975-8888.

Please feel free to send along any comments or questions to the Director of News and Programming Tim Scheld  via e-mail.

For Contest Prize Information or Prize Winner Inquiries please contact the WCBS-AM Promotions Department via e-mail at promotions@wcbs880.com or call 212-830-3741.

You can also communicate by more traditional means by sending a letter to:

Director of News and Programming
WCBS Newsradio 880
345 Hudson Street
New York, NY 10014

WCBS 880 EEO Report | CBS Radio Jobs | More about CBSNewYork.com
 WCBS 880 Contests | Generic Contest Rules

Anchors

Alex Silverman Alex Silverman
88rodriguez Deborah Rodriguez
88avellar Joe Avellar
88leisher John Leisher
metaxas John Metaxas
levon_feature Levon Putney
schoen_feature Michael Schoen
Michael-Wallace-talent Michael Wallace
Pat Farnack Pat Farnack
Paul Murnane Paul Murnane
Steve-Scott_talent Steve Scott
Wayne Cabot Wayne Cabot

Business

Joe Connolly Feature Joe Connolly
Ray-Hoffman-headshot Ray Hoffman
Tracy Johnke Headshot Tracy Johnke

Contributors

88osgood Charles Osgood
ross_feature Dave Ross
cohen_feature Dr. Elizabette Cohen
Jeffrey Lyons headshot Jeffrey Lyons
88komando Kim Komando
Steve-Greenberg-headshot Steve Greenberg
Steve-Kussin-headshot Steve Kussin
Tom-Kraeutler-and-Leslie-Segrete-headshot The Money Pit

Reporters

Alex Silverman Alex Silverman
Fran Schneidau Fran Schneidau
corn_feature Irene Cornell
diamond_feature Marla Diamond
xir_feature Mike Xirinachs
Paul Murnane Paul Murnane
haskell_feature Peter Haskell
lamb_feature Rich Lamb
88adams Sean Adams
88hall Sophia Hall

Sports

Brad-Heller-talent Brad Heller
88damer Gordon Damer
stephens_feature Tom Stephens

Traffic

magetfeature Chris Maget
kaminski_feature Tom Kaminski

Weather Stories

allen_feature Craig Allen
glickman_feature Todd Glickman

