Americans Cut Down On Credit Card DebtA lot of people keep an eye on the markets and their 401Ks, but what about the rest of your money? New research shows 42 percent of Americans say if they lose their job, they aren't ready to survive financially. CBS2's Marc Liverman has more.
Body Cam Video Of Bronx ShootingNew video was just released from the NYPD of a deadly police-involved shooting in the Bronx.
Man Accused Of Illegally Selling GunsSuffolk County police discovered an arsenal of weapons inside a home in Patchogue. CBS2's Hazel Sanchez has the latest.
New Details In Florida School ShootingThe sheriff's deputy assigned to Marjory Stoneman High School in Florida never went inside the school during last week's mass shooting, the Broward County Sheriff's office announced Thursday.
De Blasio Talks School SafetyMayor Bill de Blasio is calling for new drills and unannounced weapons checks at New York City public schools in wake of the deadly Florida school shooting. CBS2's Political Reporter Marcia Kramer reports.
Jane Seymour Poses For PlayboyJane Seymour says at 67 years old, she feels "sexier than ever before," and that's why she's appearing in Playboy magazine. CBS2's Ali Bauman has the story.